Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. H2O Innovation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEO   CA4433003064

H2O INNOVATION INC.

(HEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
2.040 CAD   +1.49%
09:32aH2o Innovation : Formal & Management sections
PU
08:43aH2O Innovation Says Granted Its First Blue Loan of $65 Million to Fund its Continued Growth in Water Technology and Solutions
MT
08:03aH2O Innovation Brief: Says Granted its First Blue Loan of $65 Million to Fund its Continued Growth in Water Technology and Solutions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H2O Innovation : Formal & Management sections

12/06/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bienvenue à l'assemblée générale annuelle des actionnaires d'H2O Innovation!

Welcome to the H2O Innovation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders!

O&M Client

Lyndon, VT

1. Accueil et présentation du déroulement de l'assemblée

1. Welcome and Conduct of the Meeting

Maple Sap Tanks Eden, VT 200,000 taps

2. Ouverture de l'assemblée

2. Opening of the Meeting

Genesys

Powder Cleaner Facility

Cheshire, UK

3. Nomination du secrétaire de l'assemblée et des scrutateurs

3. Appointment of the Secretary of the Meeting and the Scrutineers

Jorf Lasfar, Morocco

FRP Filter Housings

222,000 m3/day

4. Avis de convocation à l'assemblée et rapport des scrutateurs

4. Notice of Meeting and Report of the Scrutineers

Membrane Autopsy

Vista, CA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H2O Innovation Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about H2O INNOVATION INC.
09:32aH2o Innovation : Formal & Management sections
PU
08:43aH2O Innovation Says Granted Its First Blue Loan of $65 Million to Fund its Continued Gr..
MT
08:03aH2O Innovation Brief: Says Granted its First Blue Loan of $65 Milli..
MT
08:01aH2O Innovation Is Granted its First Blue Loan of $65 M to Fund its Continued Growth in ..
GL
12/05H2O Innovation Gets $12.1 Million of Two Water Treatment Projects
MT
12/05H2O Innovation Awarded $12.1 M of New Water Treatment Projects
GL
12/05H2O Innovation Awarded $12.1 M of New Water Treatment Projects
AQ
11/23H2O Innovation Announces the Date of its Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
GL
11/23H2O Innovation Announces the Date of its Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
AQ
11/10Transcript : H2O Innovation Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on H2O INNOVATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 228 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2023 4,10 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
Net Debt 2023 49,7 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 184 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart H2O INNOVATION INC.
Duration : Period :
H2O Innovation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O INNOVATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,04 CAD
Average target price 3,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Dugré President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Blanchet Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Henthorne Chairman
Guillaume Clairet Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Hoel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H2O INNOVATION INC.-21.84%134
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-10.00%12 674
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-2.98%8 784
SEVERN TRENT PLC-6.38%8 463
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP47.29%7 903
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-5.09%3 629