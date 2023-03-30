Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. H2O Innovation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEO   CA4433003064

H2O INNOVATION INC.

(HEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
2.700 CAD   +7.57%
08:02aH2O Innovation's O&M Business Line Receives Recognition Awards
GL
08:01aH2O Innovation's O&M Business Line Receives Recognition Awards
AQ
03/28H2O Innovation Inc. Proposes Innovative Cartridge Filter Cleaning Solution
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H2O Innovation's O&M Business Line Receives Recognition Awards

03/30/2023 | 08:02am EDT
QUEBEC CITY, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) business line has received two recognition awards, which speak to the team’s continued dedicated service and great performance.

For the third year in a row, the Corporation’s O&M contract with the City of Canton, GA, was honored with the Gold Award by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP). This award recognizes exceptional performance in the delivery of safe drinking water and the protection of Georgia’s water resources, as this type of leadership is essential to a prosperous future for all Georgians. “Congratulations to H2O Innovation and all the staff at the water plant for continued outstanding service. This is well deserved,” stated Dave Hatabian, Utility Engineer for the City of Canton.

Furthermore, the O&M contract with the Town of Warren, RI, has received an award from the Rhode Island Clean Water Association (RICWA) for the second year in a row. The Corporation’s facility was awarded the 2022 Platinum Award for Complete Permit Compliance. “We could not be prouder of this recognition, which is a testament, once again, to how our company culture and values are ingrained in our day-to-day work. We take this opportunity to acknowledge the dedication of our team that consistently gives their all to not just meet but also exceed the client’s expectations,” added Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H2O Innovation.  

About H2O Innovation 
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com 


Analyst Recommendations on H2O INNOVATION INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 243 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2023 4,05 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
Net Debt 2023 51,4 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 67,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 243 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart H2O INNOVATION INC.
Duration : Period :
H2O Innovation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O INNOVATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,70 CAD
Average target price 3,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Dugré President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Blanchet Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Henthorne Chairman
Guillaume Clairet Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Hoel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H2O INNOVATION INC.5.06%179
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-11.90%11 246
SEVERN TRENT PLC7.24%8 811
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC5.61%8 795
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-13.10%6 638
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-5.79%3 223
