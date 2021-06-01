PRESS RELEASE TSXV: HEO For immediate release Growth Paris: MNEMO: ALHEO OTCQX : HEOFF

H2O Innovation Signs $4.5 M of New Contracts

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Quebec City, June 1st, 2021 - (TSXV: HEO) - H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce it was awarded 10 new projects over the last months, including six industrial ones. These new contracts, totaling $4.5 M, will bring the Corporation's Water Technologies & Services ("WTS") business pillar sales backlog to $35.0 M.

The first large-scale industrial project won by the Corporation is for the supply of a water treatment system for an automotive customer, following the engineering portion already signed and announced in January 2021. H2O Innovation will deliver two identical reverse osmosis ("RO") trains each rated for 404 gpm (2,200 m3/day), skid packages for clean-in-place ("CIP") system, chemical dosing kits and flush pumps. The RO units will purify water to meet a specific quality requirement to be used in one of the client's specialized industrial processes. The strict water quality requires the Corporation to take special care in equipment selection and handling and establish a unique assembly process within the H2O Innovation's manufacturing facility.

The second contract, also for an industrial customer, consists of a system using multimedia filter ("MMF"), nanofiltration ("NF") and ultraviolet light ("UV") technologies for a mining client in northern Quebec. The Corporation will treat ground water to provide 23 gpm (125 m3/day) of drinking water for a worker's camp. The system is specifically designed to fit conveniently in reused and modified shipping containers. "With this design, we bring the full expertise of H2O Innovation to the mining industry where we can provide unique equipment, chemical and operational solutions to help customers reduce environmental impact and operating costs", stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H2O Innovation.

Additionally, H2O Innovation recently signed four industrial and four municipal contracts of smaller sizes. Of those, two are seawater reverse osmosis ("SWRO") plants, three are ultrafiltration ("UF") systems and two are brackish water RO ("BWRO") systems. Notably, two of these new projects are designed using ceramic membranes, which offer significant operating advantages over polymeric membranes in certain situations, resulting in longer membrane life, higher flux and reduced operating costs.

"We are very excited by these new projects and by the diversification of our portfolio with more industrial projects, characterized by higher gross profit margins. Our WTS team is focused on delivering value by developing customized solutions to solve all kinds of water related problems. Our main goal is to simplify complex water problems and design the best solutions for our customers", added Frédéric Dugré,

President and Chief Executive Officer of H2O Innovation.

