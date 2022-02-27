Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. H2O Retailing Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H2O Retailing : 「Integrated Report 2021」

02/27/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated Report 2021

HO RETAILING Integrated Report 2021

Index

01

Integrated Report 2021

Integrated Report 2021 Editorial Policy

Objective

The purpose of the Integrated Report 2021 is to provide all stakeholders,

including customers and shareholders, with an opportunity to learn more

about the H2O Retailing Group's business and sustainability initiatives.

Target organizations

The entire H2O Retailing Group

Reporting year

FY2021 (unless otherwise speciﬁed)

Guidelines

GRI Standards

used as reference

Contents

02 Corporate Proﬁle

  1. Message from the President
  2. Long-TermBusiness Plan
  1. Value Creation Process
  2. Medium-TermManagement Plan
  1. Sustainability Management Initiatives
  2. Medium-TermTargets
  1. Priority Theme Measures
    1. Deepening the bonds of the community
    2. Nurturing local children
    3. Protecting and passing on the richness of

local nature

21 Basic Theme Measures

  1. Responding to the "trust" of customers and stakeholders

Improvement of quality control for safety and security Improving safety and security in the event of disasters Environmental Initiatives

Promotion of diversity

Respect for basic human rights

Aiming to create an environment where everyone can work comfortably

Group Human Resources Development Policy

  1. Enhancing employee job satisfaction 29 Sustainability Promotion System and
    Management
    30 Support for H2O Santa's Activities
    31 Corporate Governance
    34 Compliance and Risk Management
    36 Financial Highlights Data Collection
    37 Environmental Data and Social Data

HO RETAILING Integrated Report 2021

Corporate Proﬁle

02

Basic Philosophy

To remain indispensable to the local communities through our activities of providing a model of lifestyle to local residents

Group Vision

To be a customer' lifestyle partner to enrich their hearts through offering "fun, happy and tasty" experiences.

HO RETAILING Integrated Report 2021

Corporate Proﬁle

03

Our Conduct

H2O Retailing Group Code of Conduct

We endeavor to act in the best interest of our customers and live up to their trusts and expectations.

  • We will always accurately assess the needs of our customers and provide better products and services.
  • We will always keep our promises to our customers and respond to their requests promptly and in good faith.
  • We will place the highest priority on safety and security for all our products, services, and sales floor environments.
  • We will correctly display and appropriately explain our products and services.
    5 We will manage and utilize customers' personal information appropriately.

We will conduct our business with sincerity and a challenging spirit.

  • We will be sensitive to the changes of the times, always be positive, think and act independently, and produce results.
  • We will correctly understand and comply with social norms, laws, regulations, work regulations, and other company rules.
  • We will properly manage and operate the company's assets such as products, finances, goods, and important information, and will not miss-use them.

We will all participate to maintain a work environment in which we can always perform at our best.

  • We will strive to create an open and cheerful workplace with rich communication.
  • We will value the individuality of each person and be concerned about human rights and privacy
  • We will not engage in sexual harassment, abuse of authority, or other acts that lead to harassment or discrimination.

We will observe the rules of fair trade and

build good partnerships with our business partners.

  • We will not abuse our superior position and will not make unreasonable demands to our business partners. We will not engage in unfair transactions, such as cartels or bid rigging.
  • We will be polite and moderate in our dealings with suppliers and will not accept gifts or entertainment that is out of line with social norms.
  • We will not violate the intellectual property rights of others, including copyrights and trademarks.

We will act proactively to contribute to society.

  • We will not hide information, but present it correctly and in a timely manner, and build good relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • We will act proactively to protect the environment and contribute to society to realize a sustainable society.
  • We will not respond to any unreasonable demands from antisocial organiza- tions, groups, or individuals.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 15:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
10:51aH2O RETAILING : 「Integrated Report 2021」
PU
02/16H2O Retailing's Consolidated Sales Growth Quickens in January
MT
02/15H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Summary(Fiscal Year ending March 31,2022)
PU
02/15H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Report January,2022
PU
02/15H2O Retailing Corporation Reports Consolidated Monthly Sales for the Month of January 2..
CI
02/10H2O Retailing Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 550,000 shares, representing ..
CI
02/10H2O Retailing Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
CI
02/10H2O Retailing Corporation Provides consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year E..
CI
02/10H2O Retailing Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/01H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash Report(January,2022)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 514 B 4 446 M 4 446 M
Net income 2022 11 500 M 99,5 M 99,5 M
Net Debt 2022 140 B 1 210 M 1 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,97x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 103 B 895 M 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 983
Free-Float -
Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
H2O Retailing Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 836,00 JPY
Average target price 890,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Suzuki Senior Manager-SC Business
Tadatsugu Mori Manager-Management Policy
Naoshi Ban Independent Outside Director
Kenjiro Nakano Independent Outside Director
Mayumi Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION3.21%895
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED2.11%9 057
FALABELLA S.A.-6.89%8 063
KOHL'S CORPORATION12.72%7 915
MACY'S, INC.0.69%7 708
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.32%5 256