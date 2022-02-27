H2O Retailing : 「Integrated Report 2021」

The purpose of the Integrated Report 2021 is to provide all stakeholders,
including customers and shareholders, with an opportunity to learn more
about the H2O Retailing Group's business and sustainability initiatives.
Target organizations
The entire H2O Retailing Group
Reporting year
FY2021 (unless otherwise speciﬁed)
Guidelines
GRI Standards
used as reference
Contents
02 Corporate Proﬁle
Message from the President
Long-TermBusiness Plan
Value Creation Process
Medium-TermManagement Plan
Sustainability Management Initiatives
Medium-TermTargets
Priority Theme Measures
Deepening the bonds of the community
Nurturing local children
Protecting and passing on the richness of
local nature
21 Basic Theme Measures
Responding to the "trust" of customers and stakeholders
Improvement of quality control for safety and security Improving safety and security in the event of disasters Environmental Initiatives
Promotion of diversity
Respect for basic human rights
Aiming to create an environment where everyone can work comfortably
Group Human Resources Development Policy
Enhancing employee job satisfaction 29 Sustainability Promotion System and
Management
30 Support for H2O Santa's Activities
31 Corporate Governance
34 Compliance and Risk Management
36 Financial Highlights Data Collection
37 Environmental Data and Social Data
H₂O RETAILING Integrated Report 2021
Corporate Proﬁle
02
Basic Philosophy
To remain indispensable to the local communities through our activities of providing a model of lifestyle to local residents
Group Vision
To be a customer' lifestyle partner to enrich their hearts through offering "fun, happy and tasty" experiences.
H₂O RETAILING Integrated Report 2021
Corporate Proﬁle
03
Our Conduct
H2O Retailing Group Code of Conduct
We endeavor to act in the best interest of our customers and live up to their trusts and expectations.
We will always accurately assess the needs of our customers and provide better products and services.
We will always keep our promises to our customers and respond to their requests promptly and in good faith.
We will place the highest priority on safety and security for all our products, services, and sales floor environments.
We will correctly display and appropriately explain our products and services. 5 We will manage and utilize customers' personal information appropriately.
We will conduct our business with sincerity and a challenging spirit.
We will be sensitive to the changes of the times, always be positive, think and act independently, and produce results.
We will correctly understand and comply with social norms, laws, regulations, work regulations, and other company rules.
We will properly manage and operate the company's assets such as products, finances, goods, and important information, and will not miss-use them.
We will all participate to maintain a work environment in which we can always perform at our best.
We will strive to create an open and cheerful workplace with rich communication.
We will value the individuality of each person and be concerned about human rights and privacy
We will not engage in sexual harassment, abuse of authority, or other acts that lead to harassment or discrimination.
We will observe the rules of fair trade and
build good partnerships with our business partners.
We will not abuse our superior position and will not make unreasonable demands to our business partners. We will not engage in unfair transactions, such as cartels or bid rigging.
We will be polite and moderate in our dealings with suppliers and will not accept gifts or entertainment that is out of line with social norms.
We will not violate the intellectual property rights of others, including copyrights and trademarks.
We will act proactively to contribute to society.
We will not hide information, but present it correctly and in a timely manner, and build good relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
We will act proactively to protect the environment and contribute to society to realize a sustainable society.
We will not respond to any unreasonable demands from antisocial organiza- tions, groups, or individuals.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 15:50:07 UTC.