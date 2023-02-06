Advanced search
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
1255.00 JPY   +1.46%
H2O Retailing : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

02/06/2023 | 01:40am EST
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese accounting standards)

February 6, 2023

Corporate Name : H2O Retailing Corporation

Securities Code : 8242 (Tokyo Stock Exchange)

URL : http://www.h2o-retailing.co.jp/en

Representative : Naoya Araki, President and Representative Director

Contact : Gaku Watanabe, Managing Executive Officer

TEL : +81-6-6365-8120

Scheduled date of filing of the financial report : February 10, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment :

Preparation of supplementary materials : Yes

Briefing session on quarterly financial results : Yes (for institutional investors and analysts

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Business Results of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

1Consolidated operating results (Cumulative total)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

3Q of FY2023

474,896

27.9

9,481

-

11,642

478.5

10,957

(15.3)

3Q of FY2022

371,303

-

720

-

2,012

-

12,937

-

Note : Comprehensive income 3Q of FY2023 21,089 million yen, 68.8% ,

3Q of FY2022 12,490 million yen, 949.3%

Note : The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of FY2022. As for 3Q of FY2022, the percentage change from the same period of the previous fiscal year in net sales is not shown due to the significant impact on net sales.

Net Income

Net Income per

per Share

Share(Diluted)

Yen

Yen

3Q of FY2023

89.93

89.25

3Q of FY2022

104.56

103.84

2Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Owner's Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

3Q of FY2023

714,346

268,092

34.2

FY2022

654,558

260,938

36.2

Reference : Owner's equity

3Q of FY2023 244,545 million yen, FY2022 236,844 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends

First

Second

Third

Fiscal Year-

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

-

12.50

-

12.50

25.00

FY2023

-

12.50

-

FY2023(Forecast)

12.50

25.00

Revision to recently disclosed dividends forecast : No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

Net Income

owners of parent

per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Full Year

640,000

23.4

9,000

-

10,000

326.3

11,000

11.4

89.27

Note : Revision to recently disclosed consolidated business results forecast : No

Note : The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of FY2022.

Consolidated gross sales, which is equivalent to net sales up to FY2021 excluding the effects of

changes in accounting policies, amounted to 980,000 million yen (up 24.3% year on year) for the full year.

These financial statements have been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation) : No

  1. Adoption of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements : No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates or restatements
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to changes in consolidated accounting standards : No
  2. Changes other than (a) : Yes
  3. Changes in accounting estimates : No
  4. Restatements due to correction : No
  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

3Q of FY2023

125,201,396 shares

FY2022

125,201,396 shares

(b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

3Q of FY2023

8,828,092 shares

FY2022

1,989,253 shares

(c) Average number of shares during the period

3Q of FY2023

121,851,187 shares

3Q of FY2022

123,730,782 shares

Note : These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note : Explanation regarding the appropriate use of forecast

The above-mentioned forecast is based on the information available to the company at present,

and including a potential risk and uncertainty. Actual achievements may differ from these forecasts due to many factors.

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1.Consolidated Financial Results

Following the business integration through a share exchange with Kansai Super Market Ltd. in December 2021, Kansai Food Market Ltd., Kansai Super Market Ltd., and Kansai Super Premium Co., Ltd. were included in Superarket Business segment. The consolidated results for the previous year does not include the above three companies, and only their balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 are included in the consolidated balance sheet.

Sales

Consolidated net sales of 3Q of FY2023 was ¥474,896 million, increased by 27.9% YOY. Consolidated gross sales, which is equivalent to net sales up to the fiscal year before the application of Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, excluding the effects of changes in accounting policies, amounted to ¥734,786 million, increased by 29.6% YOY. In Department store Business segment, sales increased significantly due to a strong perfomance of Hankyu Main Store. In Supermarket Business segment, consolidated sales increased significantly since the new consolidation of Kansai Super Market Ltd. started from 4Q of FY2022.

Operating Profit and Ordinary Profit

As a result of an increase in gross profit due to higher sales and controlling selling, general and administrative expenses less than planned in Department store Business segment, operating profit was ¥9,481 million (operating profit of ¥720 million in the previous fiscal year), more than 13 times YOY, and ordinary profit was ¥11,642 million, increased by 478.5% YOY.

(Department store business)

With the impact of the COVID-19 easing and society returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, domestic sales remained strong throughout the period. Furthermore, due to a recovery in inbound sales, existing store sales in 3Q (October-December) exceeded the pre-COVID-19 level. At Hankyu Main Store, sales of women's fashion, in particular, performed well with the increase in commuting and opportunities to go out. Sales of high-end items such as watches and luxuries also increased. Hanshin Umeda Main Store celebrated its grand opening of entire building in April, 2022. Efforts to strengthen the value of experiences centered on food, which is offered on four floors, resulted in a wide range of customers visiting the store.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased compared with the previous fiscal year due to the decrease of the transfer to extraordinary losses related to COVID-19 infection, the increase of depreciation cost with the opening of the Hanshin Umeda Main Store and heating and lighting expenses rise. Selling, general and administrative expenses were lower than planned by reducing costs such as advertising expenses while improving efficiency, despite the increase of sales commission cost due to sales increase.

As results of above, gross sales was ¥365,102 million, increased by 29.3% YOY and operating profit was ¥7,854 million, increased by 640.7% YOY.

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Supermarket business)

Gross sales was ¥315,565 million, increased by 39.7% YOY and operating profit was ¥4,555 million, increased by 16.0% YOY.

Existing store sales from October to December for Izumiya Co., Ltd, Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd. and Kansai Super Market Ltd. remained at the same level as the previous year since the spend per customer increased due to the impact of price increase at three companies in spite of the number of customers decreased from the previous year by easing of the impact of COVID-19.

Regarding stores, one store was opened and six stores were remodeled.

Izumiya Co., Ltd. and Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd. worked to improve profits through thorough chain- store operation, such as measures to increase sales and improve gross profit margin by restructuring merchandising, improve gross profit margin by purchasing integration, reduce labor costs by reviewing store operations, and review other expenses.

Existing store sales year-on-year for Izumiya Co., Ltd. were 96.8% (95.5% for number of customers and 101.3% for spend per customer), and those for Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd. were 93.3% (94.6% for number of customers and 98.6% for spend per customer) due to the easing of the impact of COVID- 19 infection, the downturn after the previous year's increase in demand for eating at home, and the impact of rising prices on consumer sentiment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were lower than both the previous year and forecast due to efforts to reduce personnel and other costs in the context of thorough chain-store operation, while utility expenses increased at both companies.

Kansai Super Market Ltd. promoted measures based on three categories, "health management" (health counseling by visiting public health nurses etc.), "productivity improvement" (installation of sliding shelves, expansion of steam convection systems etc.), and "education" (store manager training sessions for head office and all store managers, etc).

Existing store sales year-on-year for the cumulative third quarter were 98.3% (97.6% for number of customers and 100.7% for spend per customer), while existing store sales year-on-year from October to December period were 101.9%. The three stores remodeled during the current fiscal period (Makino store, Keihan Owada store, and Eiwa store) performed well with a year-on-year sales increase by 8.8% for the period from October to December.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were lower than both the previous year and forecast due to a review of expenses for consumables etc., while utility costs soared.

The food manufacturing subsidiaries, HANKYU delica i, Inc. and Hankyu Bakery Co.,Ltd. reported increases in wholesale sales to supermarket companies and specialty store sales, resulting in an increase in profit.

(Shopping Center business)

Gross sales was ¥27,494 million, decreased by 20.9% YOY and operating profit was ¥1,681 million, increased by 341.3% YOY.

In H2O Shopping Center Development Co., Ltd., which operates management of tenants and sales of apparel and home products at Izumiya stores, gross sales decreased due to closure of direct operation area and operating profit increased because of cost reduction by operational efficiency.

Oi Development Co., Ltd, which operates the business hotel, increased in gross sales and profit since occupancy rate improved and remained above 90% from October to December as business and travel activities recovered.

(Other business)

Gross sales was ¥26,623 million, increased by 10.5% YOY and operating loss was ¥2,318 million (operating loss of ¥2,618 million in the previous year).

The subsidiaries in the other businesses, excluding the Company as a holding company, posted an operating profit increase of ¥601 million, reflecting an increase in sales due to a reduction in the number and duration of COVID-19 related closed stores compared to the previous year.

Profit attributable to owners of parent

The Companies recorded extraordinary income of ¥8,857 million including gain on sales of noncurrent assets of ¥4,974 million and gain on sale of investment securities of ¥3,819 million and extraordinary losses of ¥3,906 million including loss on store closings and others of ¥1,405 million and loss on retirement of noncurrent assets of ¥1,085 million. As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥10,957 million, decreased 15.3% YOY.

2. Forecast of FY2023

There are no changes to the consolidated forecasts for the full year from those announced on

November 2, 2022.

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

3Q of FY2023

(as of March 31, 2022)

(as of December 31, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

34,724

65,474

Notes and accounts receivable -trade

59,906

83,365

Merchandise and finished goods

21,002

22,181

Work in process

231

140

Raw materials and supplies

1,405

1,219

Accounts receivable - other

7,398

6,532

Other

5,368

6,114

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(311)

(474)

Total current assets

129,725

184,554

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

122,490

128,534

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,903

2,924

Land

162,462

164,876

Construction in progress

2,220

1,329

Other, net

11,167

11,394

Total property, plant and equipment

301,245

309,059

Intangible assets

Goodwill

2,197

1,817

Other

14,245

16,400

Total intangible assets

16,443

18,217

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

104,231

102,123

Long-term loans receivable

16,044

13,194

Guarantee deposits

73,074

73,090

Retirement benefit asset

4,156

4,861

Deferred tax assets

10,495

10,274

Other

1,943

1,752

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,802)

(2,780)

Total investments and other assets

207,143

202,514

Total non-current assets

524,832

529,792

Total Assets

654,558

714,346

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
