H2O Retailing : FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

Profile Hankyu Department Stores, Inc. was established in 1929 in Umeda Osaka, as the world's first railway terminal department store by Mr. Ichizo Kobayashi, the founder of the Hankyu Corporation. Helped by the ability of a railway terminal to attract customers, the store grew together with the Umeda area, and a succession of stores in other areas were subsequently opened. In 1947, the Company was spun off from Hankyu Corporation and the Hankyu Department Stores Group was formed. On 1st October 2007, Hankyu Department Stores, Inc. changed its name to H2O RETAILING CORPORATION and became a holding company in accordance with the management integration between Hankyu Department Stores, Inc. and Hanshin Department Store, Ltd. On 1st June 2014, H2O RETAILING CORPORATION had a management integration with Izumiya, Co., Ltd. On 1st October 2017, the Group purchased the businesses of Sogo Kobe and Seibu Takatsuki stores from Sogo & Seibu Co., Ltd. On 15th December 2021, H2O RETAILING CORPORATION had a management integration with Kansai Super Market Ltd. Currently, the Group consists of 45 subsidiaries and 8 affiliates that operate retail businesses, including its core department store operations, supermarket operations and shopping centre operations. Contents General Business Conditions 01 Corporate Governance System 18 Five-Year Summary 52 Consolidated Balance Sheets 53 Consolidated Statements of Operations 55 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 56 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets 57 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 58 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 60 Corporate Data 129

General Business Conditions 1. Management Analysis of Financial Position, Business Performance and Cash Flows The future information contained in these materials reflects judgements made at the end of fiscal year ended 31st March 2022. From the current fiscal year, Hankyu Kitchen Yell Kansai, Inc., EveryD.com, Inc. and Hankyu Sennan Green Farm, which were previously included in the Other Businesses segment, were transferred to the Supermarket Business segment, and Oi Development Co., Ltd., which was also included in Other Businesses segment, was transferred to the Shopping Centre Business segment. HANKYU B&C Planning Co., Ltd. and Hankyu Freds Co., Ltd., which were included in the Other Businesses segment, were absorbed by Hankyu Bakery Co., Ltd. that is in the Supermarket Business segment on 1st April 2021. Year-on-year comparisons are shown based on the results for the previous fiscal year, which have been reclassified into the new reportable segments. Following the management integration through a share exchange with Kansai Super Market Ltd. (*1) on 15th December 2021, Kansai Food Market Ltd., Kansai Super Market Ltd. and Kansai Super Premium Co., Ltd. were included in the Supermarket Business segment, and consolidated financial results included the operating results for the fourth quarter of above three companies. (1) Accounting estimates that significantly affect the consolidated financial statements In preparing the Group's consolidated financial statements, management makes various estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities as of the balance sheet date, the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities, and income and expenses for the reporting period. Out of these accounting estimates, items deemed to contain a risk of significantly affecting the consolidated financial statements for the next fiscal year are described in "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Significant Accounting Estimates)" in the Consolidated Financial Statements. In addition, assumptions used to reflect the impact of COVID-19 in these estimates, which are applicable across accounting estimates, are described in "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Additional Information)" in the Consolidated Financial Statements. 1

(2) Business Performance for Reporting Period Consolidated business performance for the fiscal year (Millions of yen) March 2020 March 2021 March 2022 Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Amount YOY Change Versus Change Amount Amount forecast Department Store 473,225 347,768 385,095 110.7% +37,327 100.3% +1,095 Business Supermarket Business 354,115 292,754 327,205 111.8% +34,451 100.6% +2,005 Shopping Centre Business 8,725 65,024 42,879 65.9% (22,145) 98.6% (620) Other Businesses 61,222 33,651 32,928 97.9% (722) 101.9% +628 Consolidated gross sales 897,289 739,198 788,108 106.6% +48,910 100.4% +3,108 Net sales 897,289 739,198 518,447 - - 100.7% +3,447 Department Store 11,486 (1,903) 939 - +2,843 469.5% +739 Business Supermarket Business (2,503) 4,086 5,326 130.3% +1,239 106.5% +326 Shopping Centre Business 4,141 (757) 391 - +1,149 - +391 Other Businesses 2,903 (1,516) (3,409) - (1,892) - +190 Consolidation adjustment (4,856) (4,347) (2,506) - +1,840 - +93 Operating income (loss) 11,171 (4,438) 740 - +5,179 - +1,740 Ordinary income (loss) 11,831 (2,907) 2,346 - +5,253 469.3% +1,846 Extraordinary income 1,707 3,049 27,032 886.3% +23,982 Extraordinary losses 22,875 24,172 13,792 57.1% (10,380) Profit (loss) attributable to (13,150) (24,791) 9,872 - +34,663 89.7% (1,127) owners of parent *1. Actual results in the year ended 31st March 2022 represent figures based on the previous reportable segments. *2. The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of the year ended 31st March 2022 and changed the method of recording net sales, etc. based on agreements in which purchase is recognised at the time of sales of merchandise. Because net sales have been affected significantly, YOY comparisons and YOY changes have not been provided. Figures which are equivalent to net sales up to the previous fiscal year excluding the effects of changes in accounting policies are shown as consolidated gross sales. Net sales The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, 31st March 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the current fiscal year. Consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended 31st March 2022 was ¥518,447 million. Consolidated gross sales, which is equivalent to net sales up to the previous fiscal year excluding the effects of changes in accounting policies, amounted to ¥788,108 million. Net sales on a real basis increased by 6.6% from the previous fiscal year, despite the closure of stores due to the declaration of the state of emergency and restrict of operations occurred as in the previous fiscal year. Operating income / ordinary income Despite the impact of the COVID-19, net sales recovered from the previous fiscal year, operating income was ¥740 million (operating loss of ¥4,438 million in the previous fiscal year). Ordinary income was ¥2,346 million (ordinary loss of ¥2,907 million in the previous fiscal year). Department Store Business In late April 2021, a state of emergency was declared. Some stores were completely closed, and stores including both 2