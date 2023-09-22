Annual Securities Report (Report in accordance with Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)

(104th fiscal year)Fiscal Year

From 1 Apr. 2022 to 31 Mar. 2023

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

Annual securities report for the 104th fiscal year

Company Information 2 Ⅰ Overview of the Company 2 1. Summary of Business Results 2 2. Company History 4 3. Description of Business 5 4. Overview of Subsidiaries and Associates 7 5 Information about Employees 10 Ⅱ Overview of Business 13 1. Management policies, Management Environment and Issues to be Resolved, etc. 13 2. Fundamental Policy and Initiatives for Sustainability 17 3. Business Risk 20 4. Management analysis of Financial Position, Operating results and Cash Flows 23 5. Critical Contracts for Operation 30 6. Research and Development Activities 30 Ⅲ Information about Facilities 31 1. Overview of Capital Expenditures, etc. 31 2. Major Facilities 31 3. Planned Additions, Retirements, etc. of Facilities 34 Ⅳ Information About Submitting Company 35 1. Information about Shares, etc. 35 2. Acquisitions and Disposal of Treasury Shares 51 3. Dividend Policy 52 4. Status of Corporate Governance, etc. 53 Ⅴ Financial Information 80 1. Consolidated Financial Statements 83 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements 159

These documents are translations of the audited Japanese original for reference purpose only and do not contain or constitute any guarantee.

Company Information

Ⅰ. Overview of the Company

1 Summary of Business Results

(1) Business Results of the Group

Term 100th fiscal year 101th fiscal year 102th fiscal year 103th fiscal year 104th fiscal year Fiscal year-end Mar. 2019 Mar. 2020 Mar. 2021 Mar. 2022 Mar. 2023 Net sales (Millions of yen) 926,872 897,289 739,198 518,447 628,089 Ordinary profit (loss) (△) (Millions of yen) 21,376 11,831 △2,907 2,346 13,004 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (△) (Millions of yen) 2,162 △13,150 △24,791 9,872 16,382 Comprehensive income (Millions of yen) 3,592 △30,174 △11,005 9,235 25,778 Net Asset (Millions of yen) 279,603 244,634 229,277 260,938 272,814 Total Assets (Millions of yen) 663,335 586,904 625,945 654,558 686,423 Book value per share (Yen) 2,252.28 1,967.90 1,843.78 1,922.25 2,137.87 Earnings(loss) (△) per share (Yen) 17.50 △106.38 △200.45 79.84 135.85 Diluted of earnings (loss) per share (Yen) 17.39 ― ― 79.26 134.81 Equity ratio (%) 42.0 41.5 36.4 36.2 36.2 Return on equity (ROE) (%) 0.8 △5.0 △10.5 4.2 6.7 Price earnings ratio (PER) (times) 88.1 ― ― 10.6 11.0 Cash flow from operating activities (Millions of yen) 15,392 9,871 12,755 6,465 30,295 Cash flow from investing activities (Millions of yen) △36,682 △22,451 △20,761 △5,203 5,782 Cash flow from financing activities (Millions of yen) 9,581 △16,440 31,859 △28,578 △12,549 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period (Millions of yen) 55,229 25,958 49,991 33,174 57,020 Number of employees (Separately, average number of temporary employees) (Persons) 9,634 (15,816) 9,570 (15,291) 8,983 (14,961) 9,856 (16,891) 9,485 (15,247)

1. Diluted of earnings (loss) per share for the 101th and 102th fiscal years is not disclosed because it is loss per share although there are dilutive shares.

2. For the 101th and 102th fiscal year, the price earnings ratio (PER)is not presented in this report because a loss attributable to the owner of parent was recorded.

3. The "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" has been applied (ASBJ Statement No. 29, 31 Mar. 2020), and major management indicators after the end of 103th fiscal year have been applied.

(2) Business Results of the Reporting Company

Term 100th fiscal year 101th fiscal year 102th fiscal year 103th fiscal year 104th fiscal year Fiscal year-end Mar. 2019 Mar. 2020 Mar. 2021 Mar. 2022 Mar. 2023 Operating revenue (Millions of yen) 13,556 13,194 14,261 12,288 13,221 Ordinary profit (loss) (△) (Millions of yen) 2,334 3,760 2,992 △2,039 △1,761 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (△) (Millions of yen) 405 1,196 △20,721 11,585 7,786 Share capital (Millions of yen) 17,796 17,796 17,796 17,796 17,796 Total number of issued shares (Thousands of shares) 125,201 125,201 125,201 125,201 125,201 Net Asset (Millions of yen) 226,428 205,389 193,858 199,222 202,220 Total Assets (Millions of yen) 470,291 435,538 459,333 443,437 470,738 Net assets per share (Yen) 1,822.07 1,650.53 1,557.56 1,607.42 1,727.15 Dividends per share (Interim dividend per share) (Yen) 40.00 (20.00) 40.00 (20.00) 25.00 (12.50) 25.00 (12.50) 25.00 (12.50) Earnings (loss) per share (Yen) 3.29 9.68 △167.54 93.69 64.57 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Yen) 3.27 9.61 ― 93.01 64.08 Equity ratio (%) 47.9 46.9 42.0 44.7 42.7 Return on equity (ROE) (%) 0.2 0.6 △10.4 5.9 3.9 Price earnings ratio (PER) (times) 469.3 81.8 ― 9.0 23.1 Dividend payout ratio (%) 1,217.3 413.4 ― 26.7 38.7 Number of employees [Separately, average number of temporary employees] (Persons) 82 (13) 92 (14) 95 (19) 125 (24) 134 (27) Total shareholder return [Benchmark index: (%) (%) TOPIX including dividends] 81.3 (95.0) 44.8 (85.9) 52.5 (122.1) 50.2 (124.6) 84.5 (131.8) Highest share price (Yen) 2,213 1,572 1,007 1,020 1,579 Lowest share price (Yen) 1,466 660 602 768 828

