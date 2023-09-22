Annual Securities Report

(Report in accordance with Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)

(104th fiscal year)Fiscal Year

From 1 Apr. 2022 to 31 Mar. 2023

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

Contents

Annual securities report for the 104th fiscal year

[Cover]

1

Company Information

2

Overview of the Company

2

1. Summary of Business Results

2

2. Company History

4

3. Description of Business

5

4. Overview of Subsidiaries and Associates

7

5 Information about Employees

10

Overview of Business

13

1. Management policies, Management Environment and Issues to be Resolved, etc.

13

2. Fundamental Policy and Initiatives for Sustainability

17

3. Business Risk

20

4. Management analysis of Financial Position, Operating results and Cash Flows

23

5. Critical Contracts for Operation

30

6. Research and Development Activities

30

Information about Facilities

31

1. Overview of Capital Expenditures, etc.

31

2. Major Facilities

31

3. Planned Additions, Retirements, etc. of Facilities

34

Information About Submitting Company

35

1. Information about Shares, etc.

35

2. Acquisitions and Disposal of Treasury Shares

51

3. Dividend Policy

52

4. Status of Corporate Governance, etc.

53

Financial Information

80

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

83

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements

159

Cover

Document title

Annual Securities Report

Clause of stipulation

Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Place of filing

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date

28 Jun. 2023

Fiscal year

The 104th fiscal year (From 1 Apr. 2022 to 31 Mar. 2023)

Company name

H2O Retailing Corporation

Company name in English

H2O Retailing Corporation

Job title and name of representative

ARAKI Naoya, President and Representative Director

Address of registered headquarters

8-7, Kakudacho, Kita-ku, Osaka

Telephone number

06-6365-8120 (Representative)

Name of contact person

YOSHIMATSU Hiroyuki, Executive officer

Nearest place of contact

Telephone number

Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South 14th Floor, 1-13-1 Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka 06-6365-8120 (Representative)

Name of contact person

YOSHIMATSU Hiroyuki, Executive officer

Place for public inspection

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

These documents are translations of the audited Japanese original for reference purpose only and do not contain or constitute any guarantee.

Company Information

Ⅰ. Overview of the Company

1 Summary of Business Results

(1) Business Results of the Group

Term

100th fiscal year

101th fiscal year

102th fiscal year

103th fiscal year

104th fiscal year

Fiscal year-end

Mar. 2019

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

926,872

897,289

739,198

518,447

628,089

Ordinary profit (loss) ()

(Millions of yen)

21,376

11,831

2,907

2,346

13,004

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent ()

(Millions of yen)

2,162

13,150

24,791

9,872

16,382

Comprehensive income

(Millions of yen)

3,592

30,174

11,005

9,235

25,778

Net Asset

(Millions of yen)

279,603

244,634

229,277

260,938

272,814

Total Assets

(Millions of yen)

663,335

586,904

625,945

654,558

686,423

Book value per share

(Yen)

2,252.28

1,967.90

1,843.78

1,922.25

2,137.87

Earnings(loss) () per share

(Yen)

17.50

106.38

200.45

79.84

135.85

Diluted of earnings (loss) per share

(Yen)

17.39

79.26

134.81

Equity ratio

(%)

42.0

41.5

36.4

36.2

36.2

Return on equity (ROE)

(%)

0.8

5.0

10.5

4.2

6.7

Price earnings ratio (PER)

(times)

88.1

10.6

11.0

Cash flow from operating activities

(Millions of yen)

15,392

9,871

12,755

6,465

30,295

Cash flow from investing activities

(Millions of yen)

36,682

22,451

20,761

5,203

5,782

Cash flow from financing activities

(Millions of yen)

9,581

16,440

31,859

28,578

12,549

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

(Millions of yen)

55,229

25,958

49,991

33,174

57,020

Number of employees (Separately, average number of temporary employees)

(Persons)

9,634 (15,816)

9,570 (15,291)

8,983 (14,961)

9,856 (16,891)

9,485 (15,247)

(NOTE)

1. Diluted of earnings (loss) per share for the 101th and 102th fiscal years is not disclosed because it is loss per share although there are dilutive shares.

2. For the 101th and 102th fiscal year, the price earnings ratio (PER)is not presented in this report because a loss attributable to the owner of parent was recorded.

3. The "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" has been applied (ASBJ Statement No. 29, 31 Mar. 2020), and major management indicators after the end of 103th fiscal year have been applied.

(2) Business Results of the Reporting Company

Term

100th fiscal year

101th fiscal year

102th fiscal year

103th fiscal year

104th fiscal year

Fiscal year-end

Mar. 2019

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Operating revenue

(Millions of yen)

13,556

13,194

14,261

12,288

13,221

Ordinary profit (loss) ()

(Millions of yen)

2,334

3,760

2,992

2,039

1,761

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent ()

(Millions of yen)

405

1,196

20,721

11,585

7,786

Share capital

(Millions of yen)

17,796

17,796

17,796

17,796

17,796

Total number of issued shares

(Thousands of shares)

125,201

125,201

125,201

125,201

125,201

Net Asset

(Millions of yen)

226,428

205,389

193,858

199,222

202,220

Total Assets

(Millions of yen)

470,291

435,538

459,333

443,437

470,738

Net assets per share

(Yen)

1,822.07

1,650.53

1,557.56

1,607.42

1,727.15

Dividends per share (Interim dividend per share)

(Yen)

40.00 (20.00)

40.00 (20.00)

25.00 (12.50)

25.00 (12.50)

25.00 (12.50)

Earnings (loss) per share

(Yen)

3.29

9.68

167.54

93.69

64.57

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

(Yen)

3.27

9.61

93.01

64.08

Equity ratio

(%)

47.9

46.9

42.0

44.7

42.7

Return on equity (ROE)

(%)

0.2

0.6

10.4

5.9

3.9

Price earnings ratio (PER)

(times)

469.3

81.8

9.0

23.1

Dividend payout ratio

(%)

1,217.3

413.4

26.7

38.7

Number of employees [Separately, average number of temporary employees]

(Persons)

82 (13)

92 (14)

95 (19)

125 (24)

134 (27)

Total shareholder return [Benchmark index:

(%)

(%)

TOPIX including dividends]

81.3

(95.0)

44.8

(85.9)

52.5

(122.1)

50.2

(124.6)

84.5

(131.8)

Highest share price

(Yen)

2,213

1,572

1,007

1,020

1,579

Lowest share price

(Yen)

1,466

660

602

768

828

(NOTE)

  • 1. Diluted earnings (loss) per share in the 102th fiscal year is not included as it is a net loss per share, there is dilutive shares.

  • 2. For the 102th fiscal year, the price earnings ratio (PER) and the total shareholder return rate were not presented in this Report, because a loss attributable to the owner of parent was recorded.

  • 3. The highest and lowest share prices are those on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange before 3 Apr. 2022, and those on Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange after 4 Apr. 2022.

