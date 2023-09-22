Annual Securities Report
(Report in accordance with Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)
(104th fiscal year)Fiscal Year
From 1 Apr. 2022 to 31 Mar. 2023
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Contents
Annual securities report for the 104th fiscal year
[Cover]
1
Company Information
2
Ⅰ
Overview of the Company
2
1. Summary of Business Results
2
2. Company History
4
3. Description of Business
5
4. Overview of Subsidiaries and Associates
7
5 Information about Employees
10
Ⅱ
Overview of Business
13
1. Management policies, Management Environment and Issues to be Resolved, etc.
13
2. Fundamental Policy and Initiatives for Sustainability
17
3. Business Risk
20
4. Management analysis of Financial Position, Operating results and Cash Flows
23
5. Critical Contracts for Operation
30
6. Research and Development Activities
30
Ⅲ
Information about Facilities
31
1. Overview of Capital Expenditures, etc.
31
2. Major Facilities
31
3. Planned Additions, Retirements, etc. of Facilities
34
Ⅳ
Information About Submitting Company
35
1. Information about Shares, etc.
35
2. Acquisitions and Disposal of Treasury Shares
51
3. Dividend Policy
52
4. Status of Corporate Governance, etc.
53
Ⅴ
Financial Information
80
1. Consolidated Financial Statements
83
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements
159
Cover
Document title
Annual Securities Report
Clause of stipulation
Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
Place of filing
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing date
28 Jun. 2023
Fiscal year
The 104th fiscal year (From 1 Apr. 2022 to 31 Mar. 2023)
Company name
H2O Retailing Corporation
Company name in English
H2O Retailing Corporation
Job title and name of representative
ARAKI Naoya, President and Representative Director
Address of registered headquarters
8-7, Kakudacho, Kita-ku, Osaka
Telephone number
06-6365-8120 (Representative)
Name of contact person
YOSHIMATSU Hiroyuki, Executive officer
Nearest place of contact
Telephone number
Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South 14th Floor, 1-13-1 Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka 06-6365-8120 (Representative)
Name of contact person
YOSHIMATSU Hiroyuki, Executive officer
Place for public inspection
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
These documents are translations of the audited Japanese original for reference purpose only and do not contain or constitute any guarantee.
Company Information
Ⅰ. Overview of the Company
1 Summary of Business Results
(1) Business Results of the Group
Term
100th fiscal year
101th fiscal year
102th fiscal year
103th fiscal year
104th fiscal year
Fiscal year-end
Mar. 2019
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
926,872
897,289
739,198
518,447
628,089
Ordinary profit (loss) (△)
(Millions of yen)
21,376
11,831
△2,907
2,346
13,004
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (△)
(Millions of yen)
2,162
△13,150
△24,791
9,872
16,382
Comprehensive income
(Millions of yen)
3,592
△30,174
△11,005
9,235
25,778
Net Asset
(Millions of yen)
279,603
244,634
229,277
260,938
272,814
Total Assets
(Millions of yen)
663,335
586,904
625,945
654,558
686,423
Book value per share
(Yen)
2,252.28
1,967.90
1,843.78
1,922.25
2,137.87
Earnings(loss) (△) per share
(Yen)
17.50
△106.38
△200.45
79.84
135.85
Diluted of earnings (loss) per share
(Yen)
17.39
―
―
79.26
134.81
Equity ratio
(%)
42.0
41.5
36.4
36.2
36.2
Return on equity (ROE)
(%)
0.8
△5.0
△10.5
4.2
6.7
Price earnings ratio (PER)
(times)
88.1
―
―
10.6
11.0
Cash flow from operating activities
(Millions of yen)
15,392
9,871
12,755
6,465
30,295
Cash flow from investing activities
(Millions of yen)
△36,682
△22,451
△20,761
△5,203
5,782
Cash flow from financing activities
(Millions of yen)
9,581
△16,440
31,859
△28,578
△12,549
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
(Millions of yen)
55,229
25,958
49,991
33,174
57,020
Number of employees (Separately, average number of temporary employees)
(Persons)
9,634 (15,816)
9,570 (15,291)
8,983 (14,961)
9,856 (16,891)
9,485 (15,247)
(NOTE)
1. Diluted of earnings (loss) per share for the 101th and 102th fiscal years is not disclosed because it is loss per share although there are dilutive shares.
2. For the 101th and 102th fiscal year, the price earnings ratio (PER)is not presented in this report because a loss attributable to the owner of parent was recorded.
3. The "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" has been applied (ASBJ Statement No. 29, 31 Mar. 2020), and major management indicators after the end of 103th fiscal year have been applied.
(2) Business Results of the Reporting Company
Term
100th fiscal year
101th fiscal year
102th fiscal year
103th fiscal year
104th fiscal year
Fiscal year-end
Mar. 2019
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Operating revenue
(Millions of yen)
13,556
13,194
14,261
12,288
13,221
Ordinary profit (loss) (△)
(Millions of yen)
2,334
3,760
2,992
△2,039
△1,761
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent (△)
(Millions of yen)
405
1,196
△20,721
11,585
7,786
Share capital
(Millions of yen)
17,796
17,796
17,796
17,796
17,796
Total number of issued shares
(Thousands of shares)
125,201
125,201
125,201
125,201
125,201
Net Asset
(Millions of yen)
226,428
205,389
193,858
199,222
202,220
Total Assets
(Millions of yen)
470,291
435,538
459,333
443,437
470,738
Net assets per share
(Yen)
1,822.07
1,650.53
1,557.56
1,607.42
1,727.15
Dividends per share (Interim dividend per share)
(Yen)
40.00 (20.00)
40.00 (20.00)
25.00 (12.50)
25.00 (12.50)
25.00 (12.50)
Earnings (loss) per share
(Yen)
3.29
9.68
△167.54
93.69
64.57
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(Yen)
3.27
9.61
―
93.01
64.08
Equity ratio
(%)
47.9
46.9
42.0
44.7
42.7
Return on equity (ROE)
(%)
0.2
0.6
△10.4
5.9
3.9
Price earnings ratio (PER)
(times)
469.3
81.8
―
9.0
23.1
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
1,217.3
413.4
―
26.7
38.7
Number of employees [Separately, average number of temporary employees]
(Persons)
82 (13)
92 (14)
95 (19)
125 (24)
134 (27)
Total shareholder return [Benchmark index:
(%)
(%)
TOPIX including dividends]
81.3
(95.0)
44.8
(85.9)
52.5
(122.1)
50.2
(124.6)
84.5
(131.8)
Highest share price
(Yen)
2,213
1,572
1,007
1,020
1,579
Lowest share price
(Yen)
1,466
660
602
768
828
(NOTE)
1. Diluted earnings (loss) per share in the 102th fiscal year is not included as it is a net loss per share, there is dilutive shares.
2. For the 102th fiscal year, the price earnings ratio (PER) and the total shareholder return rate were not presented in this Report, because a loss attributable to the owner of parent was recorded.
3. The highest and lowest share prices are those on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange before 3 Apr. 2022, and those on Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange after 4 Apr. 2022.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 07:11:08 UTC.