H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash Report(September,2021)

October 1, 2021

H2O Retailing Corporation

Monthly Sales Flash Report

September, 2021

＜Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.＞

% : year on year Hankyu Umeda main store 96.7 Hanshin Umeda main store 57.8 Branch stores 94.9 Total 93.1

The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.

＜Izumiya Co.,Ltd.＞

% : year on year

Total98.4

＜Hankyu Oasis Co.,Ltd.＞

% : year on year

Total100.5

（Reference) Monthly Sales Summary of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc. Sales of each store (% : year on year) FY 2020 FY 2021 Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Hankyu Umeda 61.8 98.7 86.2 82.1 70.1 92.8 144.8 422.9 65.7 108.6 118.8 86.3 96.7 main store Hanshin Umeda 44.2 89.3 68.5 66.3 55.6 66.8 109.5 251.9 78.9 82.4 85.7 31.8 57.8 main store Branch stores 108.2 97.0 90.4 89.2 74.2 88.8 124.5 258.6 132.3 99.1 106.8 91.4 94.9 Total 73.0 97.1 86.3 83.5 70.6 88.3 132.6 313.6 101.3 102.5 111.0 84.4 93.1 Exisitng stores ※ 63.7