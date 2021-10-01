Log in
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash Report(September,2021)

10/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
October 1, 2021

H2O Retailing Corporation

Monthly Sales Flash Report

September, 2021

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

% : year on year

Hankyu Umeda main store

96.7

Hanshin Umeda main store

57.8

Branch stores

94.9

Total

93.1

The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.

Izumiya Co.,Ltd.

% : year on year

Total98.4

Hankyu Oasis Co.,Ltd.

% : year on year

Total100.5

Reference)

Monthly Sales Summary of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

Sales of each store (% : year on year)

FY 2020

FY 2021

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Hankyu Umeda

61.8

98.7

86.2

82.1

70.1

92.8

144.8

422.9

65.7

108.6

118.8

86.3

96.7

main store

Hanshin Umeda

44.2

89.3

68.5

66.3

55.6

66.8

109.5

251.9

78.9

82.4

85.7

31.8

57.8

main store

Branch stores

108.2

97.0

90.4

89.2

74.2

88.8

124.5

258.6

132.3

99.1

106.8

91.4

94.9

Total

73.0

97.1

86.3

83.5

70.6

88.3

132.6

313.6

101.3

102.5

111.0

84.4

93.1

Exisitng stores

63.7

  • not including Kobe Hankyu, Takatsuki Hankyu(opened on October 5, 2019)

Since above figures are quick estimation, definitive figures may change.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
