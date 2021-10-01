H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash Report(September,2021)

The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.
＜Izumiya Co.,Ltd.＞
% : year on year
Total98.4
＜Hankyu Oasis Co.,Ltd.＞
% : year on year
Total100.5
（Reference)
Monthly Sales Summary of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.
Sales of each store (% : year on year)
FY 2020
FY 2021
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
Sep.
Hankyu Umeda
61.8
98.7
86.2
82.1
70.1
92.8
144.8
422.9
65.7
108.6
118.8
86.3
96.7
main store
Hanshin Umeda
44.2
89.3
68.5
66.3
55.6
66.8
109.5
251.9
78.9
82.4
85.7
31.8
57.8
main store
Branch stores
108.2
97.0
90.4
89.2
74.2
88.8
124.5
258.6
132.3
99.1
106.8
91.4
94.9
Total
73.0
97.1
86.3
83.5
70.6
88.3
132.6
313.6
101.3
102.5
111.0
84.4
93.1
Exisitng stores ※
63.7
not including Kobe Hankyu, Takatsuki Hankyu(opened on October 5, 2019)
★Since above figures are quick estimation, definitive figures may change.
