  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. H2O Retailing Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-15 am EDT
976.00 JPY   -2.50%
H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Report June, 2022
PU
H2O Retailing's Department Store Sales Growth Softens in June; Shares Slide 3%
MT
H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Flash Report(June,2022)
PU
H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Report June, 2022

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 15, 2022

H2O Retailing Corporation

Monthly Sales Report

June, 2022

(% : year on year)

June

Consolidated Sales

122.5

Department Store Business

122.2

Supermarket Business

132.4

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores

Sales of each store

(% : year on year)

June

Hankyu Main Store

119.9

Hanshin Umeda Main Store

214.8

Total of branch stores

109.7

Total stores

121.5

Number of customers

(% : year on year)

June

Total stores

136.9

Sales of each category

(% : year on year)

June

Men's clothing

112.4

Women's clothing

108.7

Children's clothing

94.5

Other clothing

104.0

Clothing

108.3

Accessories, bags and others

131.6

Household merchandise

123.5

Foods

116.4

Restaurants & cafés

246.9

General merchandise

131.3

Service

104.6

Other

103.8

Total

121.5

Branch stores

(% : year on year)

June

Senri Hankyu

98.6

Takatsuki Hankyu

113.9

Kawanishi Hankyu

101.9

Takarazuka Hankyu

120.7

Nishinomiya Hankyu

111.1

Sanda Hankyu

-

Kobe Hankyu

95.8

Hakata Hankyu

130.9

Hankyu Men's Tokyo

114.1

Oi Hankyu Food Hall

96.2

Tsuzuki Hankyu

95.4

Amagasaki Hanshin

101.5

Hanshin Nishinomiya

96.6

Hanshin Mikage

111.8

Sanda Hankyu : Closed on August 1, 2021)

Izumiya

(% : year on year)

June

Total stores

97.1

Existing stores

93.5

Hankyu Oasis

(% : year on year)

June

Total stores

89.7

Existing stores

88.0

Kansai Super

(% : year on year)

June

Total stores

94.0

Existing stores

94.0

  • The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results

shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.

  • Kansai Super Market, which was integreted with the Company on December 15, 2021, is included in Supermarket Business. Consolidated sales and Supermarket business for the previous year don't include the results of Kansai Super.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
