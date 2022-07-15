H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Report June, 2022
July 15, 2022
H
2O Retailing Corporation
Monthly Sales Report
June, 2022
(% : year on year)
June
Consolidated Sales
122.5
Department Store Business
122.2
Supermarket Business
132.4
◆Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores
Sales of each store
(% : year on year)
June
Hankyu Main Store
119.9
Hanshin Umeda Main Store
214.8
Total of branch stores
109.7
Total stores
121.5
Number of customers
(% : year on year)
June
Total stores
136.9
Sales of each category
(% : year on year)
June
Men's clothing
112.4
Women's clothing
108.7
Children's clothing
94.5
Other clothing
104.0
Clothing
108.3
Accessories, bags and others
131.6
Household merchandise
123.5
Foods
116.4
Restaurants & cafés
246.9
General merchandise
131.3
Service
104.6
Other
103.8
Total
121.5
Branch stores
(% : year on year)
June
Senri Hankyu
98.6
Takatsuki Hankyu
113.9
Kawanishi Hankyu
101.9
Takarazuka Hankyu
120.7
Nishinomiya Hankyu
111.1
Sanda Hankyu
-
Kobe Hankyu
95.8
Hakata Hankyu
130.9
Hankyu Men's Tokyo
114.1
Oi Hankyu Food Hall
96.2
Tsuzuki Hankyu
95.4
Amagasaki Hanshin
101.5
Hanshin Nishinomiya
96.6
Hanshin Mikage
111.8
（Sanda Hankyu : Closed on August 1, 2021)
◆Izumiya
(% : year on year)
June
Total stores
97.1
Existing stores
93.5
◆Hankyu Oasis
(% : year on year)
June
Total stores
89.7
Existing stores
88.0
◆Kansai Super
(% : year on year)
June
Total stores
94.0
Existing stores
94.0
The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results
shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.
Kansai Super Market, which was integreted with the Company on December 15, 2021, is included in Supermarket Business. Consolidated sales and Supermarket business for the previous year don't include the results of Kansai Super.
Disclaimer
H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Sales 2023
654 B
4 697 M
4 697 M
Net income 2023
9 700 M
69,7 M
69,7 M
Net Debt 2023
142 B
1 021 M
1 021 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,7x
Yield 2023
2,50%
Capitalization
123 B
887 M
887 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,18x
Nbr of Employees
9 856
Free-Float
66,9%
Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1 001,00 JPY
Average target price
990,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-1,10%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.