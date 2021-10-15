Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Summary(Fiscal Year ending March 31,2022)

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
H2O Retailing Corporation, Monthly Sales Summary (Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022)

Consolidated results

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Consolidated Sales

138.8

98.4

99.7

103.8

89.3

94.6

Department Store Business

316.6

102.0

103.2

111.4

84.6

93.6

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

Sales of each store

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Hankyu Main Store

422.9

65.7

108.6

118.8

86.3

96.8

Hanshin Umeda Main Store

251.9

78.9

82.4

85.7

31.8

57.8

Branch Stores

258.6

132.3

99.1

106.8

91.4

91.3

Total stores

313.6

101.3

102.5

111.0

84.4

95.4

Branch stores

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Senri Hankyu

182.3

83.7

97.5

105.8

88.8

98.9

Takatsuki Hankyu

195.9

76.8

94.1

104.1

85.8

96.6

Kawanishi Hankyu

178.6

108.0

90.8

98.2

86.8

90.6

Takarazuka Hankyu

132.1

115.6

106.9

105.3

108.5

91.8

Nishinomiya Hankyu

258.2

130.5

92.2

103.3

89.8

99.5

Sanda Hankyu

379.7

153.1

160.0

155.7

14.1

-

Kobe Hankyu

293.4

140.7

98.7

107.4

89.3

86.5

Hakata Hankyu

1117.4

265.9

107.3

115.8

96.2

96.2

Hankyu Men's Tokyo

805.1

270.5

94.4

99.8

86.0

100.5

Oi Hankyu Food Hall

96.3

95.9

103.0

100.4

95.4

101.4

Tsuzuki Hankyu

122.5

127.5

108.1

106.1

102.1

107.4

Amagasaki Hanshin

123.3

105.5

103.1

101.4

106.7

107.5

Hanshin Nishinomiya

114.9

102.1

103.7

100.9

103.8

104.6

Hanshin Mikage

132.3

116.6

112.7

100.8

102.1

99.5

Sanda Hankyu : Closed on August 1,2021)

Number of customers

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total stores

214.1

122.8

97.5

100.3

78.6

83.3

Sales of each category

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Men's clothing

671.3

64.7

88.8

104.1

78.5

95.1

Women's clothing

752.6

80.1

98.5

108.1

75.9

91.5

Children's clothing

532.5

74.4

89.1

108.7

82.0

79.5

Other clothing

593.2

64.3

92.2

117.5

70.0

80.8

Clothing

684.6

72.9

93.9

107.8

76.7

90.6

Accessories, bags and others

799.1

89.0

108.6

113.8

88.3

99.9

Household merchandise

520.5

75.2

99.7

123.0

103.4

97.3

Foods

162.8

117.9

108.3

105.6

84.6

90.6

Restaurant & café

638.7

105.4

102.7

109.3

63.1

73.4

General merchandise

419.8

103.7

103.2

126.4

88.5

97.1

Service

525.5

81.2

115.2

110.1

69.5

97.1

Other

243.8

92.4

92.7

99.5

83.5

82.4

Total

313.6

101.3

102.5

111.0

84.4

93.1

Izumiya Co., Ltd.

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total stores

92.9

98.7

99.6

98.8

93.9

98.4

Existing stores

92.9

99.4

100.7

99.2

94.3

99.6

Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd.

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total stores

94.7

100.9

105.5

100.7

99.8

100.5

Existing stores

94.2

100.7

106.3

102.3

101.9

102.4

The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.

H2O Retailing Corporation, Monthly Sales Summary (Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022)

Consolidated results

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Consolidated Sales

Department Store Business

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

Sales of each store

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Hankyu Main Store

Hanshin Umeda Main Store

Branch Stores

Total stores

Branch stores

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Senri Hankyu

Takatsuki Hankyu

Kawanishi Hankyu

Takarazuka Hankyu

Nishinomiya Hankyu

Sanda Hankyu

Kobe Hankyu

Hakata Hankyu

Hankyu Men's Tokyo

Oi Hankyu Food Hall

Tsuzuki Hankyu

Amagasaki Hanshin

Hanshin Nishinomiya

Hanshin Mikage

Number of customers

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total stores

Sales of each category

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Men's clothing

Women's clothing

Children's clothing

Other clothing

Clothing

Accessories, bags and others

Household merchandise

Foods

Restaurant & café

General merchandise

Service

Other

Total

Izumiya Co., Ltd.

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total stores

Existing stores

Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd.

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total stores

Existing stores

The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
