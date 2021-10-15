H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Summary(Fiscal Year ending March 31,2022)
H2O Retailing Corporation, Monthly Sales Summary (Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022)
＜Consolidated results＞
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Consolidated Sales
138.8
98.4
99.7
103.8
89.3
94.6
Department Store Business
316.6
102.0
103.2
111.4
84.6
93.6
＜Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.＞
●Sales of each store
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Hankyu Main Store
422.9
65.7
108.6
118.8
86.3
96.8
Hanshin Umeda Main Store
251.9
78.9
82.4
85.7
31.8
57.8
Branch Stores
258.6
132.3
99.1
106.8
91.4
91.3
Total stores
313.6
101.3
102.5
111.0
84.4
95.4
◆Branch stores
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Senri Hankyu
182.3
83.7
97.5
105.8
88.8
98.9
Takatsuki Hankyu
195.9
76.8
94.1
104.1
85.8
96.6
Kawanishi Hankyu
178.6
108.0
90.8
98.2
86.8
90.6
Takarazuka Hankyu
132.1
115.6
106.9
105.3
108.5
91.8
Nishinomiya Hankyu
258.2
130.5
92.2
103.3
89.8
99.5
Sanda Hankyu
379.7
153.1
160.0
155.7
14.1
-
Kobe Hankyu
293.4
140.7
98.7
107.4
89.3
86.5
Hakata Hankyu
1117.4
265.9
107.3
115.8
96.2
96.2
Hankyu Men's Tokyo
805.1
270.5
94.4
99.8
86.0
100.5
Oi Hankyu Food Hall
96.3
95.9
103.0
100.4
95.4
101.4
Tsuzuki Hankyu
122.5
127.5
108.1
106.1
102.1
107.4
Amagasaki Hanshin
123.3
105.5
103.1
101.4
106.7
107.5
Hanshin Nishinomiya
114.9
102.1
103.7
100.9
103.8
104.6
Hanshin Mikage
132.3
116.6
112.7
100.8
102.1
99.5
（Sanda Hankyu : Closed on August 1,2021)
●Number of customers
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Total stores
214.1
122.8
97.5
100.3
78.6
83.3
●Sales of each category
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Men's clothing
671.3
64.7
88.8
104.1
78.5
95.1
Women's clothing
752.6
80.1
98.5
108.1
75.9
91.5
Children's clothing
532.5
74.4
89.1
108.7
82.0
79.5
Other clothing
593.2
64.3
92.2
117.5
70.0
80.8
Clothing
684.6
72.9
93.9
107.8
76.7
90.6
Accessories, bags and others
799.1
89.0
108.6
113.8
88.3
99.9
Household merchandise
520.5
75.2
99.7
123.0
103.4
97.3
Foods
162.8
117.9
108.3
105.6
84.6
90.6
Restaurant & café
638.7
105.4
102.7
109.3
63.1
73.4
General merchandise
419.8
103.7
103.2
126.4
88.5
97.1
Service
525.5
81.2
115.2
110.1
69.5
97.1
Other
243.8
92.4
92.7
99.5
83.5
82.4
Total
313.6
101.3
102.5
111.0
84.4
93.1
＜Izumiya Co., Ltd.＞
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Total stores
92.9
98.7
99.6
98.8
93.9
98.4
Existing stores
92.9
99.4
100.7
99.2
94.3
99.6
＜Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd.＞
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Total stores
94.7
100.9
105.5
100.7
99.8
100.5
Existing stores
94.2
100.7
106.3
102.3
101.9
102.4
The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.
