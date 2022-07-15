H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Summary(Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023)
H2O Retailing Corporation, Monthly Sales Summary (Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023)
＜Consolidated results＞
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Consolidated Sales
135.2
176.1
122.5
Department Store Business
143.1
302.3
122.2
Supermarket Business
142.6
138.2
132.4
＜Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores＞
●Sales of each store
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Hankyu Main Store
156.0
597.0
119.9
Hanshin Umeda Main Store
242.4
507.5
214.8
Branch Stores
113.5
164.6
109.7
Total stores
142.0
298.6
121.5
◆Branch stores
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Senri Hankyu
113.2
189.7
98.6
Takatsuki Hankyu
127.4
221.6
113.9
Kawanishi Hankyu
110.5
145.4
101.9
Takarazuka Hankyu
103.3
115.2
120.7
Nishinomiya Hankyu
123.6
174.9
111.1
Sanda Hankyu
-
-
-
Kobe Hankyu
109.2
187.0
95.8
Hakata Hankyu
109.3
155.1
130.9
Hankyu Men's Tokyo
144.5
289.2
114.1
Oi Hankyu Food Hall
97.2
99.1
96.2
Tsuzuki Hankyu
100.0
96.3
95.4
Amagasaki Hanshin
105.3
110.8
101.5
Hanshin Nishinomiya
101.1
106.6
96.6
Hanshin Mikage
113.1
123.5
111.8
（Sanda Hankyu : Closed on August 1, 2021)
●Number of customers
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Total stores
140.1
216.2
136.9
●Sales of each category
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Men's clothing
147.9
598.1
112.4
Women's clothing
155.3
517.6
108.7
Children's clothing
131.9
305.9
94.5
Other clothing
140.7
551.9
104.0
Clothing
149.6
516.8
108.3
Accessories, bags and others
159.3
591.4
131.6
Household merchandise
126.9
483.3
123.5
Foods
128.1
159.0
116.4
Restaurant & café
304.1
1236.5
246.9
General merchandise
139.6
351.6
131.3
Service
145.3
416.7
104.6
Other
112.3
33.0
103.8
Total
142.0
298.6
121.5
＜Izumiya＞
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Total stores
102.3
98.3
97.1
Existing stores
96.6
94.0
93.5
＜Hankyu Oasis＞
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Total stores
92.3
91.8
89.7
Existing stores
91.9
90.1
88.0
＜Kansai Super＞
(% : year on year)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Total stores
98.3
96.5
94.0
Existing stores
98.3
96.5
94.0
The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.
Kansai Super Market, which was integreted with the Company on December 15, 2021, is included in Supermarket Business.
Consolidated sales and Supermarket business for the previous year don't include the results of Kansai Super.
