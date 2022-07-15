Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  H2O Retailing Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-15 am EDT
976.00 JPY   -2.50%
H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Summary(Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023)

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
H2O Retailing Corporation, Monthly Sales Summary (Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023)

Consolidated results

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Consolidated Sales

135.2

176.1

122.5

Department Store Business

143.1

302.3

122.2

Supermarket Business

142.6

138.2

132.4

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores

Sales of each store

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Hankyu Main Store

156.0

597.0

119.9

Hanshin Umeda Main Store

242.4

507.5

214.8

Branch Stores

113.5

164.6

109.7

Total stores

142.0

298.6

121.5

Branch stores

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Senri Hankyu

113.2

189.7

98.6

Takatsuki Hankyu

127.4

221.6

113.9

Kawanishi Hankyu

110.5

145.4

101.9

Takarazuka Hankyu

103.3

115.2

120.7

Nishinomiya Hankyu

123.6

174.9

111.1

Sanda Hankyu

-

-

-

Kobe Hankyu

109.2

187.0

95.8

Hakata Hankyu

109.3

155.1

130.9

Hankyu Men's Tokyo

144.5

289.2

114.1

Oi Hankyu Food Hall

97.2

99.1

96.2

Tsuzuki Hankyu

100.0

96.3

95.4

Amagasaki Hanshin

105.3

110.8

101.5

Hanshin Nishinomiya

101.1

106.6

96.6

Hanshin Mikage

113.1

123.5

111.8

Sanda Hankyu : Closed on August 1, 2021)

Number of customers

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total stores

140.1

216.2

136.9

Sales of each category

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Men's clothing

147.9

598.1

112.4

Women's clothing

155.3

517.6

108.7

Children's clothing

131.9

305.9

94.5

Other clothing

140.7

551.9

104.0

Clothing

149.6

516.8

108.3

Accessories, bags and others

159.3

591.4

131.6

Household merchandise

126.9

483.3

123.5

Foods

128.1

159.0

116.4

Restaurant & café

304.1

1236.5

246.9

General merchandise

139.6

351.6

131.3

Service

145.3

416.7

104.6

Other

112.3

33.0

103.8

Total

142.0

298.6

121.5

Izumiya

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total stores

102.3

98.3

97.1

Existing stores

96.6

94.0

93.5

Hankyu Oasis

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total stores

92.3

91.8

89.7

Existing stores

91.9

90.1

88.0

Kansai Super

(% : year on year)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total stores

98.3

96.5

94.0

Existing stores

98.3

96.5

94.0

  • The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.
  • Kansai Super Market, which was integreted with the Company on December 15, 2021, is included in Supermarket Business.

Consolidated sales and Supermarket business for the previous year don't include the results of Kansai Super.

H2O Retailing Corporation, Monthly Sales Summary (Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023)

Consolidated results

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Consolidated Sales

Department Store Business

Supermarket Business

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores

Sales of each store

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Hankyu Main Store

Hanshin Umeda Main Store

Branch Stores

Total stores

Branch stores

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Senri Hankyu

Takatsuki Hankyu

Kawanishi Hankyu

Takarazuka Hankyu

Nishinomiya Hankyu

Sanda Hankyu

Kobe Hankyu

Hakata Hankyu

Hankyu Men's Tokyo

Oi Hankyu Food Hall

Tsuzuki Hankyu

Amagasaki Hanshin

Hanshin Nishinomiya

Hanshin Mikage

Sanda Hankyu : Closed on August 1, 2021)

Number of customers

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total stores

Sales of each category

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Men's clothing

Women's clothing

Children's clothing

Other clothing

Clothing

Accessories, bags and others

Household merchandise

Foods

Restaurant & café

General merchandise

Service

Other

Total

Izumiya

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total stores

Existing stores

Hankyu Oasis

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total stores

Existing stores

Kansai Super

(% : year on year)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total stores

Existing stores

  • The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.Non-consolidated monthly results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of the Accounting Standards.
  • Kansai Super Market, which was integreted with the Company on December 15, 2021, is included in Supermarket Business.

Consolidated sales and Supermarket business for the previous year don't include the results of Kansai Super.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 654 B 4 697 M 4 697 M
Net income 2023 9 700 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
Net Debt 2023 142 B 1 021 M 1 021 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,50%
Capitalization 123 B 887 M 887 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 856
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
H2O Retailing Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 001,00 JPY
Average target price 990,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Suzuki Senior Manager-SC Business
Tadatsugu Mori Manager-Management Policy
Naoshi Ban Independent Outside Director
Kenjiro Nakano Independent Outside Director
Mayumi Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION23.58%887
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-7.21%7 993
TRENT LIMITED10.87%5 378
FALABELLA S.A.-33.07%4 854
MACY'S, INC.-37.89%4 526
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.43%4 232