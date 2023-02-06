Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. H2O Retailing Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
1255.00 JPY   +1.46%
01:40aH2o Retailing : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
01:40aH2o Retailing : Presentation Materials（3Q of FY2023）
PU
01:40aH2o Retailing : Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H2O Retailing : Presentation Materials（3Q of FY2023）

02/06/2023 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q of FY2023

Presentation Materials

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

Digest of Financial Results for the Third Quarter

  • Consolidated results exceeded forecast of 3Q and cumulative operating profit exceeded full- year forecasts.
  • (Department Store)

Existing store sales exceeded pre-COVID-19 level due to strong domestic sales and a recovery in inbound sales.

  • (Supermarket)

Double-digit profit growth in 3Q, and both sales and profit increased in cumulative 3Q.

  • (Shopping Center)

Continued to increase profit in 3Q due to strengthened sales force and cost reduction

in H2OSC Development and improved occupancy rate of business hotel in Oi Development.

  • No changes to the consolidated forecast for the full year
    Considering uncertainties such as rising prices and soaring utilities costs, we expect the 4Q results to be in line with our forecast.

Copyright © H2O Retailing Corp. All Rights Reserved.

2

Topics

  • Consolidated Financial Results
  • Forecast of FY2023

Ⅲ. Direction of efforts for FY2024

Copyright © H2O Retailing Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

Ⅰ. Consolidated Financial Results

1Consolidated Financial Results

2Results by segment

3Department store business

4Supermarket business

5. Extraordinary income and losses

Copyright © H2O Retailing Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

Ⅰ-1. Consolidated Financial Results

  • Sales continued to recover particularly in department store business
  • Increase in gross profit and operating profit by sales recovery despite increase in SG&A expenses including external factors like

higher utility costs

Operating profit exceeded the full-year forecast as a result of cost control efforts mainly in department stores.

  • Extraordinary income of ¥ 3.8 bn. in 3Q due to sale of Takashimaya shares

1-3Q

3Q

billions of yen

Amount

YoY

Amount

YoY

Gross sales

734.8

29.6%

273.2

22.5%

167.6

50.2

Net sales

474.9

27.9%

170.5

26.9%

103.6

36.2

Operating Profit

9.5

8.8

8.4

2.5

Ordinary Profit

11.6

9.6

8.8

2.6

Extraordinary income

8.9

(13.7)

3.8

1.1

Extraordinary losses

3.9

(4.9)

0.8

(3.2)

Profit

11.0(2.0)

8.2

3.3

Copyright © H2O Retailing Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
01:40aH2o Retailing : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year..
PU
01:40aH2o Retailing : Presentation Materials（3Q of FY2023）
PU
01:40aH2o Retailing : Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of th..
PU
01:10aH2o Retailing : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year..
PU
02/01H2o Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash Report(January,2023)
PU
01/17H2O Retailing Logs 20% Growth in December Sales
MT
01/05H2O Retailing's Department Store Sales Rise 10% in December
MT
01/04H2O Retailing Corporation Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month of December ..
CI
2022H2O Retailing's Consolidated Sales Expand 22% in November
MT
2022H2o Retailing Corporation Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month of November ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 640 B 4 885 M 4 885 M
Net income 2023 11 750 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 144 B 1 099 M 1 099 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 856
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
H2O Retailing Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 237,00 JPY
Average target price 1 325,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoya Araki President & Representative Director
Gaku Watanabe Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Naoshi Ban Independent Outside Director
Kenjiro Nakano Independent Outside Director
Mayumi Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION-4.11%1 099
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED16.76%7 430
DILLARD'S, INC.24.48%6 890
MACY'S, INC.18.45%6 631
FALABELLA S.A.10.61%5 814
TRENT LIMITED-8.50%5 340