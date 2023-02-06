H2O Retailing : Presentation Materials（3Q of FY2023）

3Q of FY2023
Presentation Materials
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Digest of Financial Results for the Third Quarter
Existing store sales exceeded pre-COVID-19 level due to strong domestic sales and a recovery in inbound sales.
Double-digit profit growth in 3Q, and both sales and profit increased in cumulative 3Q.
Continued to increase profit in 3Q due to strengthened sales force and cost reduction
in H2OSC Development and improved occupancy rate of business hotel in Oi Development.
Topics
Ⅲ. Direction of efforts for FY2024
Ⅰ. Consolidated Financial Results
1．Consolidated Financial Results
2．Results by segment
3．Department store business
4．Supermarket business
5. Extraordinary income and losses
Ⅰ-1. Consolidated Financial Results
higher utility costs
Operating profit exceeded the full-year forecast as a result of cost control efforts mainly in department stores.
1-3Q
3Q
（billions of yen）
Amount
YoY
Gross sales
734.8
29.6%
273.2
22.5%
167.6
50.2
Net sales
474.9
27.9%
170.5
26.9%
103.6
36.2
Operating Profit
9.5
8.8
8.4
2.5
Ordinary Profit
11.6
9.6
2.6
Extraordinary income
8.9
(13.7)
3.8
1.1
Extraordinary losses
3.9
(4.9)
0.8
(3.2)
Profit
11.0(2.0)
8.2
3.3
