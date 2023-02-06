H2O Retailing : Presentation Materials（3Q of FY2023）

Digest of Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Consolidated results exceeded forecast of 3Q and cumulative operating profit exceeded full- year forecasts.

(Department Store)

Existing store sales exceeded pre-COVID-19 level due to strong domestic sales and a recovery in inbound sales.

(Supermarket)

Double-digit profit growth in 3Q, and both sales and profit increased in cumulative 3Q.

(Shopping Center)

Continued to increase profit in 3Q due to strengthened sales force and cost reduction

in H2OSC Development and improved occupancy rate of business hotel in Oi Development.

No changes to the consolidated forecast for the full year

Considering uncertainties such as rising prices and soaring utilities costs, we expect the 4Q results to be in line with our forecast.