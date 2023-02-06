H2O Retailing : Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023
H2O Retailing Corporation Supplementary information to Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2023
February 6, 2023
I. Consolidated Financial Results
Consolidated statements of income Overview of financial results
Selling, general and administrative expenses Non-operating Income and Expenses Extraordinary Income and Losses
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Capital InvestmentII.Non-consolidatedresults
Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.
Izumiya Co., Ltd.
Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd.
Kansai Super Market Ltd.
H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)
Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
I. Consolidated Financial Results
1. Consolidated statements of income < Overview of financial results >
（millions of yen）
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2021
2022
Amount
Amount
Amount
YoY
Inc./Dec.
Department Store
252,727
282,457
365,102
29.3%
82,645
Supermarket
223,367
225,860
315,565
39.7%
89,705
Shopping Center
51,366
34,748
27,494
(20.9)%
(7,254)
Other
24,108
24,083
26,623
10.5%
2,540
Gross Sales
551,568
567,149
734,786
29.6%
167,636
Net Sales
551,568
371,303
474,896
27.9%
103,592
Department Store
(963)
1,060
7,854
640.7%
6,794
Supermarket
4,466
3,926
4,555
16.0%
628
Shopping Center
(102)
380
1,681
341.3%
1,300
Other
(571)
(2,618)
(2,318)
-
300
consolidation adjustment
(3,837)
(2,029)
(2,291)
-
(262)
Operating Profit
(1,008)
720
9,481
-
8,760
Ordinary Profit
(101)
2,012
11,642
478.5%
9,630
Extraordinary income
3,010
22,578
8,857
(60.8)%
(13,720)
Extraordinary losses
12,797
8,791
3,906
(55.6)%
(4,885)
Profit
(8,109)
12,937
10,957
(15.3)%
(1,979)
The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of 1Q, FY2022.
Supermarket business includes the results of three companies, Kansai Food Market Ltd., Kansai Super Market Ltd. and Kansai Super Premium Co., Ltd. The above three companies were not included in the previous year's results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.
< Selling, general and administrative expenses >
（millions of yen）
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2021
2022
Amount
Amount
Amount
YoY
Inc./Dec.
Personnel expenses
60,813
60,963
70,916
16.3%
9,953
Rent expenses
26,617
28,804
35,465
23.1%
6,661
Advertising expenses
3,798
4,892
6,467
32.2%
1,574
Depreciation
12,393
11,790
13,658
15.8%
1,867
Business consignment expenses
13,096
14,099
15,831
12.3%
1,732
Sales commission
9,103
4,065
6,632
63.2%
2,567
Transportation costs
11,336
11,159
13,263
18.9%
2,103
Others
22,632
22,227
28,474
28.1%
6,246
Total
159,791
158,003
190,710
20.7%
32,707
* The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of 1Q, FY2022.
1
H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)
Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
< Non-operating Income and Expenses >
（millions of yen）
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2021
2022
Amount
Amount
Amount
YoY
Inc./Dec.
Non-operating income
3,984
3,823
4,217
10.3%
393
Interest income
262
387
414
6.9%
26
Dividend income
1,405
1,061
1,114
5.0%
52
Gain on adjustment of accounts payable
1,440
740
715
(3.3)%
(24)
Foreign exchange gains
173
997
1,342
34.6%
344
Other
701
635
629
(1.0)%
(6)
Non-operating expenses
3,077
2,531
2,055
(18.8)%
(475)
Interest expenses
616
708
734
3.6%
25
Loss on provision for redemption of gift certificates
1,182
594
576
(3.1)%
(18)
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
496
648
300
(53.7)%
(347)
Other
782
579
444
(23.3)%
(135)
The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of 1Q, FY2022.
< Extraordinary Income and Losses >
（millions of yen）
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Main contents
2020
2021
2022
Amount
Amount
Amount
Extraordinary income
3,010
22,578
8,857
Gain on sale of non-current assets
4,974
Selling former head office
Gain on sale of investment securities
3,819
Selling Takashimaya shares
Subsidy income
63
Compensation payment for store closing
Extraordinary losses
12,797
8,791
3,906
Loss on store closings
1,405
H2O Shopping Center Development
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1,085
Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores
Loss related to COVID-19
405
Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores
Head office relocation expenses
323
H2O Retailing
Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores
Loss on valuation of investment securities
303
Loss on withdrawal of system development
279
H2O Retailing
Expenses for opening new stores
102
Hanshin Umeda Main Store
2
H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)
Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
2. Consolidated Balance Sheet
(millions of yen)
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2022
2022
Amount
Amount
Amount
Cash and deposits
59,484
34,724
65,474
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
76,658
59,906
83,365
Inventory
25,337
22,639
23,541
Total current assets
173,508
129,725
184,554
Property, plant and equipment
294,711
301,245
309,059
Intangible assets
16,536
16,443
18,217
Investments and other assets
210,455
207,143
202,514
Total non-current assets
521,704
524,832
529,792
Total assets
695,212
654,558
714,346
(millions of yen)
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2022
2022
Amount
Amount
Amount
Notes and accounts payable-trade
80,010
56,839
92,043
Loans payable and bonds
184,250
175,382
179,353
Total liabilities
432,347
393,620
446,254
Shareholders' equity
205,657
202,030
200,762
Total net assets
262,865
260,938
268,092
Total liabilities and net assets
695,212
654,558
714,346
3. Capital Investment
(millions of yen)
Dec. 31,
Main contents
2022
Amount
Department Store
9,169
Renovation of Kobe Hankyu
Supermarket
3,713
New stores opening of Hankyu Oasis
Renovation of Izumiya stores
Shopping Center
820
Other
11,758
Purchase of land and buildings of H2O Retailing
consolidation adjustment
(93)
Total
25,368
3
H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)
Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Ⅲ. Non-consolidated results
1. Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores,Inc. < Overview of financial results >
（millions of yen）
Amount
YoY
Inc./Dec.
Gross Sales
363,054
29.4%
82,476
Gross Profit
81,764
28.0%
17,908
Gross profit/ Gross Sales
22.52%
-
(0.24)pt
Other operating revenue
2,479
5.9%
138
SG & A
76,483
17.3%
11,253
SG & A/ Net Sales
21.07%
-
(2.18)pt
Operating profit
7,760
-
6,793
Operating profit/ Gross Sales
2.14%
520.4%
0.02pt
* Non-consolidated results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition".
（millions of yen, thousands of people）
Sales
YoY
Number of
YoY
customers
Hankyu Main Store *1
194,903
33.3%
25,809
39.6%
Hanshin Umeda Main Store *2
40,204
104.3%
21,517
113.2%
Senri Hankyu
10,433
5.4%
2,714
(6.7)%
Takatsuki Hankyu
16,413
18.6%
6,200
12.6%
Kawanishi Hankyu
9,662
4.5%
3,690
9.6%
Takarazuka Hankyu *3
5,142
(3.2)%
-
-
Nishinomiya Hankyu
18,016
10.4%
8,714
13.1%
Kobe Hankyu
24,249
11.3%
10,964
25.0%
Hakata Hankyu
36,743
19.9%
16,910
21.4%
Hankyu Men's Tokyo
8,916
25.4%
1,486
56.9%
Oi Hankyu Food Hall
3,366
(2.4)%
3,643
6.0%
Tsuzuki Hankyu
2,413
(1.7)%
1,629
(2.5)%
Amagasaki Hanshin *3
2,290
2.3%
-
-
Hanshin Nishinomiya
3,097
(2.9)%
2,824
1.5%
Hanshin Mikage
396
3.4%
3,404
0.5%
Total of branch stores
141,141
11.8%
62,182
14.3%
Total stores *4
376,249
28.8%
109,509
32.0%
*1 including Hankyu Men's Osaka
*2 Hanshin Umeda Main Store: Rebuilt and reopened on April 6, 2022 *3 not counting the number of customers
*4 including sales in tenants etc. (13,194 millions of yen)
4
