  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  H2O Retailing Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
1255.00 JPY   +1.46%
H2O Retailing : Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023

02/06/2023 | 01:40am EST
H2O Retailing Corporation Supplementary information to Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023

February 6, 2023

I. Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Consolidated statements of income Overview of financial results
    Selling, general and administrative expenses Non-operating Income and Expenses Extraordinary Income and Losses
  2. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  3. Capital Investment II. Non-consolidatedresults
  1. Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.
  2. Izumiya Co., Ltd.
  3. Hankyu Oasis Co., Ltd.
  4. Kansai Super Market Ltd.

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

I. Consolidated Financial Results

1. Consolidated statements of income < Overview of financial results >

millions of yen

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2022

Amount

Amount

Amount

YoY

Inc./Dec.

Department Store

252,727

282,457

365,102

29.3%

82,645

Supermarket

223,367

225,860

315,565

39.7%

89,705

Shopping Center

51,366

34,748

27,494

(20.9)%

(7,254)

Other

24,108

24,083

26,623

10.5%

2,540

Gross Sales

551,568

567,149

734,786

29.6%

167,636

Net Sales

551,568

371,303

474,896

27.9%

103,592

Department Store

(963)

1,060

7,854

640.7%

6,794

Supermarket

4,466

3,926

4,555

16.0%

628

Shopping Center

(102)

380

1,681

341.3%

1,300

Other

(571)

(2,618)

(2,318)

-

300

consolidation adjustment

(3,837)

(2,029)

(2,291)

-

(262)

Operating Profit

(1,008)

720

9,481

-

8,760

Ordinary Profit

(101)

2,012

11,642

478.5%

9,630

Extraordinary income

3,010

22,578

8,857

(60.8)%

(13,720)

Extraordinary losses

12,797

8,791

3,906

(55.6)%

(4,885)

Profit

(8,109)

12,937

10,957

(15.3)%

(1,979)

  • The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of 1Q, FY2022.
  • Supermarket business includes the results of three companies, Kansai Food Market Ltd., Kansai Super Market Ltd. and Kansai Super Premium Co., Ltd. The above three companies were not included in the previous year's results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

< Selling, general and administrative expenses >

millions of yen

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2022

Amount

Amount

Amount

YoY

Inc./Dec.

Personnel expenses

60,813

60,963

70,916

16.3%

9,953

Rent expenses

26,617

28,804

35,465

23.1%

6,661

Advertising expenses

3,798

4,892

6,467

32.2%

1,574

Depreciation

12,393

11,790

13,658

15.8%

1,867

Business consignment expenses

13,096

14,099

15,831

12.3%

1,732

Sales commission

9,103

4,065

6,632

63.2%

2,567

Transportation costs

11,336

11,159

13,263

18.9%

2,103

Others

22,632

22,227

28,474

28.1%

6,246

Total

159,791

158,003

190,710

20.7%

32,707

* The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of 1Q, FY2022.

1

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

< Non-operating Income and Expenses >

millions of yen

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2022

Amount

Amount

Amount

YoY

Inc./Dec.

Non-operating income

3,984

3,823

4,217

10.3%

393

Interest income

262

387

414

6.9%

26

Dividend income

1,405

1,061

1,114

5.0%

52

Gain on adjustment of accounts payable

1,440

740

715

(3.3)%

(24)

Foreign exchange gains

173

997

1,342

34.6%

344

Other

701

635

629

(1.0)%

(6)

Non-operating expenses

3,077

2,531

2,055

(18.8)%

(475)

Interest expenses

616

708

734

3.6%

25

Loss on provision for redemption of gift certificates

1,182

594

576

(3.1)%

(18)

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

496

648

300

(53.7)%

(347)

Other

782

579

444

(23.3)%

(135)

  • The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of 1Q, FY2022.
    < Extraordinary Income and Losses >

millions of yen

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Main contents

2020

2021

2022

Amount

Amount

Amount

Extraordinary income

3,010

22,578

8,857

Gain on sale of non-current assets

4,974

Selling former head office

Gain on sale of investment securities

3,819

Selling Takashimaya shares

Subsidy income

63

Compensation payment for store closing

Extraordinary losses

12,797

8,791

3,906

Loss on store closings

1,405

H2O Shopping Center Development

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1,085

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores

Loss related to COVID-19

405

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores

Head office relocation expenses

323

H2O Retailing

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores

Loss on valuation of investment securities

303

Loss on withdrawal of system development

279

H2O Retailing

Expenses for opening new stores

102

Hanshin Umeda Main Store

2

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

2. Consolidated Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2022

2022

Amount

Amount

Amount

Cash and deposits

59,484

34,724

65,474

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

76,658

59,906

83,365

Inventory

25,337

22,639

23,541

Total current assets

173,508

129,725

184,554

Property, plant and equipment

294,711

301,245

309,059

Intangible assets

16,536

16,443

18,217

Investments and other assets

210,455

207,143

202,514

Total non-current assets

521,704

524,832

529,792

Total assets

695,212

654,558

714,346

(millions of yen)

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2022

2022

Amount

Amount

Amount

Notes and accounts payable-trade

80,010

56,839

92,043

Loans payable and bonds

184,250

175,382

179,353

Total liabilities

432,347

393,620

446,254

Shareholders' equity

205,657

202,030

200,762

Total net assets

262,865

260,938

268,092

Total liabilities and net assets

695,212

654,558

714,346

3. Capital Investment

(millions of yen)

Dec. 31,

Main contents

2022

Amount

Department Store

9,169

Renovation of Kobe Hankyu

Supermarket

3,713

New stores opening of Hankyu Oasis

Renovation of Izumiya stores

Shopping Center

820

Other

11,758

Purchase of land and buildings of H2O Retailing

consolidation adjustment

(93)

Total

25,368

3

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

. Non-consolidated results

1. Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores,Inc. < Overview of financial results >

millions of yen

Amount

YoY

Inc./Dec.

Gross Sales

363,054

29.4%

82,476

Gross Profit

81,764

28.0%

17,908

Gross profit/ Gross Sales

22.52%

-

(0.24)pt

Other operating revenue

2,479

5.9%

138

SG & A

76,483

17.3%

11,253

SG & A/ Net Sales

21.07%

-

(2.18)pt

Operating profit

7,760

-

6,793

Operating profit/ Gross Sales

2.14%

520.4%

0.02pt

* Non-consolidated results shown above are reclassified on the basis before the application of "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition".

millions of yen, thousands of people

Sales

YoY

Number of

YoY

customers

Hankyu Main Store *1

194,903

33.3%

25,809

39.6%

Hanshin Umeda Main Store *2

40,204

104.3%

21,517

113.2%

Senri Hankyu

10,433

5.4%

2,714

(6.7)%

Takatsuki Hankyu

16,413

18.6%

6,200

12.6%

Kawanishi Hankyu

9,662

4.5%

3,690

9.6%

Takarazuka Hankyu *3

5,142

(3.2)%

-

-

Nishinomiya Hankyu

18,016

10.4%

8,714

13.1%

Kobe Hankyu

24,249

11.3%

10,964

25.0%

Hakata Hankyu

36,743

19.9%

16,910

21.4%

Hankyu Men's Tokyo

8,916

25.4%

1,486

56.9%

Oi Hankyu Food Hall

3,366

(2.4)%

3,643

6.0%

Tsuzuki Hankyu

2,413

(1.7)%

1,629

(2.5)%

Amagasaki Hanshin *3

2,290

2.3%

-

-

Hanshin Nishinomiya

3,097

(2.9)%

2,824

1.5%

Hanshin Mikage

396

3.4%

3,404

0.5%

Total of branch stores

141,141

11.8%

62,182

14.3%

Total stores *4

376,249

28.8%

109,509

32.0%

*1 including Hankyu Men's Osaka

*2 Hanshin Umeda Main Store: Rebuilt and reopened on April 6, 2022 *3 not counting the number of customers

*4 including sales in tenants etc. (13,194 millions of yen)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
