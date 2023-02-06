H2O Retailing : Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023

H2O Retailing Corporation(8242)

Supplementary information to Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

I. Consolidated Financial Results

1. Consolidated statements of income < Overview of financial results >

（millions of yen） Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2021 2022 Amount Amount Amount YoY Inc./Dec. Department Store 252,727 282,457 365,102 29.3% 82,645 Supermarket 223,367 225,860 315,565 39.7% 89,705 Shopping Center 51,366 34,748 27,494 (20.9)% (7,254) Other 24,108 24,083 26,623 10.5% 2,540 Gross Sales 551,568 567,149 734,786 29.6% 167,636 Net Sales 551,568 371,303 474,896 27.9% 103,592 Department Store (963) 1,060 7,854 640.7% 6,794 Supermarket 4,466 3,926 4,555 16.0% 628 Shopping Center (102) 380 1,681 341.3% 1,300 Other (571) (2,618) (2,318) - 300 consolidation adjustment (3,837) (2,029) (2,291) - (262) Operating Profit (1,008) 720 9,481 - 8,760 Ordinary Profit (101) 2,012 11,642 478.5% 9,630 Extraordinary income 3,010 22,578 8,857 (60.8)% (13,720) Extraordinary losses 12,797 8,791 3,906 (55.6)% (4,885) Profit (8,109) 12,937 10,957 (15.3)% (1,979)

The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" from the beginning of 1Q, FY2022.

Supermarket business includes the results of three companies, Kansai Food Market Ltd., Kansai Super Market Ltd. and Kansai Super Premium Co., Ltd. The above three companies were not included in the previous year's results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

< Selling, general and administrative expenses >

（millions of yen）

Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2021 2022 Amount Amount Amount YoY Inc./Dec. Personnel expenses 60,813 60,963 70,916 16.3% 9,953 Rent expenses 26,617 28,804 35,465 23.1% 6,661 Advertising expenses 3,798 4,892 6,467 32.2% 1,574 Depreciation 12,393 11,790 13,658 15.8% 1,867 Business consignment expenses 13,096 14,099 15,831 12.3% 1,732 Sales commission 9,103 4,065 6,632 63.2% 2,567 Transportation costs 11,336 11,159 13,263 18.9% 2,103 Others 22,632 22,227 28,474 28.1% 6,246 Total 159,791 158,003 190,710 20.7% 32,707

