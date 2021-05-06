H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash Report(April,2021)
May 6, 2021
H
2O Retailing Corporation
Monthly Sales Flash Report
April, 2021
＜Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc. ＞
% : year on year
Hankyu Umeda main store
421.7
Hanshin Umeda main store
253.3
Branch stores
259.6
Total
314.2
＜Izumiya Co.,Ltd. ＞
% : year on year
Total
92.9
＜Hankyu Oasis Co.,Ltd. ＞
% : year on year
Total
94.7
★Since above figures are quick estimation, definitive figures may change.
（Reference)
Monthly Sales Summary of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.
Sales of each store (% : year on year)
FY2019
FY 2020
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
Hankyu Umeda
14.1
25.6
78.1
75.4
70.5
61.8
98.7
86.2
82.1
70.1
92.8
144.8
421.7
main store
Hanshin Umeda
19.1
27.3
63.9
68.1
63.1
44.2
89.3
68.5
66.3
55.6
66.8
109.5
253.3
main store
Branch stores
41.8
56.1
115.4
112.6
116.7
108.2
97.0
90.4
89.2
74.2
88.8
124.5
259.6
Total
23.6
35.9
89.1
86.8
85.0
73.0
97.1
86.3
83.5
70.6
88.3
132.6
314.2
Exisitng stores
※
19.5
30.5
77.5
76.1
73.1
63.7
※ not including Kobe Hankyu, Takatsuki Hankyu(opened on October 5, 2019)
Disclaimer
H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:08:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Sales 2021
736 B
6 745 M
6 745 M
Net income 2021
-19 500 M
-179 M
-179 M
Net Debt 2021
135 B
1 241 M
1 241 M
P/E ratio 2021
-5,49x
Yield 2021
2,89%
Capitalization
107 B
981 M
980 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,33x
EV / Sales 2022
0,31x
Nbr of Employees
9 570
Free-Float
67,2%
Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
765,00 JPY
Last Close Price
865,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
-4,05%
Spread / Average Target
-11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-19,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.