H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash Report(April,2021)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 736 B 6 745 M 6 745 M Net income 2021 -19 500 M -179 M -179 M Net Debt 2021 135 B 1 241 M 1 241 M P/E ratio 2021 -5,49x Yield 2021 2,89% Capitalization 107 B 981 M 980 M EV / Sales 2021 0,33x EV / Sales 2022 0,31x Nbr of Employees 9 570 Free-Float 67,2% Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 765,00 JPY Last Close Price 865,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -4,05% Spread / Average Target -11,6% Spread / Lowest Target -19,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Atsushi Suzuki President & Representative Director Tadatsugu Mori Director, Head- System Planning & Finance Office Naoshi Ban Independent Outside Director Kenjiro Nakano Independent Outside Director Mayumi Ishihara Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) H2O RETAILING CORPORATION 22.21% 966 FALABELLA S.A. 26.24% 11 803 CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 17.66% 9 878 KOHL'S CORPORATION 48.71% 9 536 LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. -20.46% 7 204 NORDSTROM, INC. 22.40% 6 098