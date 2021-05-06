Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  H2O Retailing Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

H2O Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash Report(April,2021)

05/06/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
May 6, 2021

H2O Retailing Corporation

Monthly Sales Flash Report

April, 2021

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

% : year on year

Hankyu Umeda main store

421.7

Hanshin Umeda main store

253.3

Branch stores

259.6

Total

314.2

Izumiya Co.,Ltd.

% : year on year

Total92.9

Hankyu Oasis Co.,Ltd.

% : year on year

Total94.7

Since above figures are quick estimation, definitive figures may change.

Reference)

Monthly Sales Summary of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

Sales of each store (% : year on year)

FY2019

FY 2020

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

Hankyu Umeda

14.1

25.6

78.1

75.4

70.5

61.8

98.7

86.2

82.1

70.1

92.8

144.8

421.7

main store

Hanshin Umeda

19.1

27.3

63.9

68.1

63.1

44.2

89.3

68.5

66.3

55.6

66.8

109.5

253.3

main store

Branch stores

41.8

56.1

115.4

112.6

116.7

108.2

97.0

90.4

89.2

74.2

88.8

124.5

259.6

Total

23.6

35.9

89.1

86.8

85.0

73.0

97.1

86.3

83.5

70.6

88.3

132.6

314.2

Exisitng stores

19.5

30.5

77.5

76.1

73.1

63.7

not including Kobe Hankyu, Takatsuki Hankyu(opened on October 5, 2019)

quick estimation

Disclaimer

H2O Retailing Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 736 B 6 745 M 6 745 M
Net income 2021 -19 500 M -179 M -179 M
Net Debt 2021 135 B 1 241 M 1 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,49x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 107 B 981 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 570
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
H2O Retailing Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 765,00 JPY
Last Close Price 865,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -4,05%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Atsushi Suzuki President & Representative Director
Tadatsugu Mori Director, Head- System Planning & Finance Office
Naoshi Ban Independent Outside Director
Kenjiro Nakano Independent Outside Director
Mayumi Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION22.21%966
FALABELLA S.A.26.24%11 803
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED17.66%9 878
KOHL'S CORPORATION48.71%9 536
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-20.46%7 204
NORDSTROM, INC.22.40%6 098