Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. H2O Retailing Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8242   JP3774600005

H2O RETAILING CORPORATION

(8242)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japanese court puts Kansai's H2O Retailing merger on hold

11/22/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A Japanese district court on Monday granted an injunction against Kansai Super Market Ltd's planned merger with H2O Retailing Corp.

Supermarket operator OK Corp, which was also interested in buying Kansai Super Market, had sought the injunction over alleged irregularities with Kansai Super Market's vote counting process at the shareholder meeting that approved the deal.

OK Corp released a statement welcoming the court's decision.

Kansai Super Market said in a separate statement that it plans to ask the court to reconsider the injunction. "The decision is highly disappointing," it said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Sakura Murakami Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION -0.59% 839 End-of-day quote.20.20%
KANSAI SUPER MARKET LTD. 0.71% 1561 End-of-day quote.29.65%
All news about H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
05:31aJapanese court puts Kansai's H2O Retailing merger on hold
RE
11/15H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Report October,2021
PU
11/15H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Summary(Fiscal Year ending March 31,2022)
PU
11/15H2O Retailing Corporation Announces Consolidated Sales Results for the Month of October..
CI
11/05H2O Retailing Corporation Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ..
CI
11/05H2O Retailing Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31,..
CI
10/18H2O Retailing Consolidated Sales Drop 5.4% in September
MT
10/15H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Summary(Fiscal Year ending March 31,2022)
PU
10/15H2O RETAILING : Monthly Sales Report September,2021
PU
10/04H2O Retailing's Consolidated Sales Drop 6.9% in September
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 540 B 4 733 M 4 733 M
Net income 2022 6 000 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net Debt 2022 140 B 1 226 M 1 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 104 B 912 M 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 8 983
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
H2O Retailing Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 839,00 JPY
Average target price 940,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Suzuki President & Representative Director
Tadatsugu Mori Director, Head- System Planning & Finance Office
Naoshi Ban Independent Outside Director
Kenjiro Nakano Independent Outside Director
Mayumi Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H2O RETAILING CORPORATION20.20%912
MACY'S, INC.208.53%10 389
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED3.82%8 698
KOHL'S CORPORATION40.11%8 582
FALABELLA S.A.5.32%8 368
DILLARD'S, INC.471.40%7 426