  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Habib Bank Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    HBL   PK0085101019

HABIB BANK LIMITED

(HBL)
  Report
Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10

12/18/2021 | 07:24am EST
People and rescue workers gather at the site of a blast in an industrial area in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 11 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a Karachi bank branch constructed on a sewage drain in the city's industrial area, police said.

The cause of the blast, at a branch of Pakistan's largest bank, Habib Bank Limited, could be a gas leak, a senior police officer said.

"Our explosives teams are at work trying to ascertain the nature of the blast, but apparently the structure was constructed on drain and gas could be a probable cause," Sarfaraz Nawaz told reporters.

A petrol station located next to the bank in the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, and cars parked nearby, were badly damaged.

Television footage showed the bank's floor ripped apart, exposing twisted iron bars.

Another senior police officer, Sharjeel Kharal, told reporters it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured in the explosion as the bank had a skeleton staff on Saturday.

Construction laws are often flouted in Pakistan. Several sewage drains have been concreted over in Karachi to make way for parking lots.

Last month, the country's Supreme Court ordered the demolition of a multi-storey apartment building found to have been constructed on an illegal plot at Karachi's main thoroughfare.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 163 B 914 M 914 M
Net income 2021 36 197 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,79x
Yield 2021 6,10%
Capitalization 173 B 971 M 974 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 20 795
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends HABIB BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 118,04 PKR
Average target price 174,19 PKR
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Aurangzeb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rayomond H. Kotwal Chief Financial Officer
Ali Akbar Allana Chairman
Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani Chairman-Shariah Board
Aamir Martin Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HABIB BANK LIMITED-10.77%971
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 110
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.30.37%74 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%64 340
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.72%55 562
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.15%53 478