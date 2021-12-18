Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Habib Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBL   PK0085101019

HABIB BANK LIMITED

(HBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange - 12/17
118.04 PKR   +2.07%
09:34aExplosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
RE
10/27HABIB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/15Habib Bank Limited Declares Cash Dividend for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

12/18/2021 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People and rescue workers gather at the site of a blast in an industrial area in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi's industrial area, police said.

A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan's largest lender, could have been caused by a gas leak, Sarfaraz Nawaz also told reporters that the building appeared to have been constructed over a sewage drain.

"Our explosives teams are at work trying to ascertain the nature of the blast, but apparently the structure was constructed on a drain and gas could be a probable cause," he said.

In statement on Twitter, Habib Bank said an explosion had damaged its branch and caused casualties and injuries.

"Our sympathies are with the bereaved families," it added.

A petrol station located next to the bank within the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate and cars parked nearby were badly damaged. Television footage showed the bank's floor ripped apart, exposing twisted iron bars.

"So far 15 people have died and 16 were brought injured to hospital," Karachi's administrator Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.

Another senior police officer, Sharjeel Kharal, told reporters it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured in the explosion as the bank had a skeleton staff on Saturday.

(Reporting by Syed Raza HassanEditing by Clelia Oziel and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HABIB BANK LIMITED
09:34aExplosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
RE
10/27HABIB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/15Habib Bank Limited Declares Cash Dividend for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
09/16BANK AL HABIB : to Close Its Branch in Seychelles
AQ
09/09HABIB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/24Habib Bank Limited Declares Interim Cash Dividend for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30Habib Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/27FINJA (PVT.) LTD announced that it has received $10.15 million in funding from VEF Ltd...
CI
05/24Pakistan public utility hires banks for green bonds - document
RE
05/05HABIB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 163 B 914 M 914 M
Net income 2021 36 197 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,79x
Yield 2021 6,10%
Capitalization 173 B 971 M 974 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 20 795
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart HABIB BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Habib Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HABIB BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 118,04 PKR
Average target price 174,19 PKR
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Aurangzeb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rayomond H. Kotwal Chief Financial Officer
Ali Akbar Allana Chairman
Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani Chairman-Shariah Board
Aamir Martin Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HABIB BANK LIMITED-10.77%971
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 110
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.30.37%74 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%64 340
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.72%55 562
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.15%53 478