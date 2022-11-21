Habib Bank : Corporate Briefing Session of Habib Bank Limited
11/21/2022 | 05:29am EST
Corporate Briefing Session - Habib Bank Limited (HBL)
You are cordially invited to the Corporate Briefing Session of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) wherein the Bank's senior management shall brief the participants on the bank's strategic/operational development and financial performance followed by a Q&A session.
Date: Monday, November 28, 2022
Time: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Venue: HBL Tower Islamabad and via Video-link/Webinar
The shareholders/investor/analysts interested in participating in the Corporate Briefing Session through video-link are requested to get themselves registered by sending their particulars to Umair Naseer, Topline Securities at umair.naseer@topline.com.pkby close of business hours (5:00 PM) on Thursday November 24, 2022.
The link to video connectivity will be sent to registered shareholders/ investor/analysts on their email address by Friday November 25, 2022 for interactive session.
For any issues please contact
Mr. Umair Naseer
Director Research, Topline Securities umair.naseer@topline.com.pk
Habib Bank Limited
Corporate Briefing
28th November 2022
Expanding digital outreach by delivering innovative client solutions
Leading positions across all segments
#2
PBT - Rs in B
#1 Gross Revenue - Rs in B
+20%
+26%
55.6
156
124
46.4
9M'21
9M'22
9M'21
9M'22
#1Fee - Rs in B
+27%
18
23
9M'21
9M'22
#1 Consumer Lending
12
Rs in B
22
43
Personal
Autos
Cards
Mortgage
43
Consumer > Rs 120 B, largest in the sector
ADR
44.6%
50.9%
2021
Sep-22
#2
ASSETS
#1
ADVANCES
#1
DEPOSITS
#1
CUSTOMERS SERVED
Rs 4.5 Trillion
Rs 1.7 Trillion
Rs 3.4 Trillion
32M+
Market share of
Market share of
Incl. 9m+ BISP
~12.7%
12.5%
beneficiaries
POS
#1
KONNECT
QR CODE
#1
BRANCHES
ATMs
#1
#1
TERMINALS
AGENTS
LOCATIONS
2,245
45,047
1,729
63,396
54,768
9M'22 spend
Rs 186B
EMPLOYEE BANKING
#1
AGRI FINANCE
#1
SME FINANCE
#1
CARDS BASE
#1
Rs 45B
1.4M+ Salary Accounts; Market
Rs 72B
6.8M+
Share : 38%
35% Market
Market
TRANSACTION BANKING
9M'22 spend
Share amongst
Share ~16%
Rs 212B
Collections market share : 33.8%
Commercial
Banks
Business payments : 34.3%
8,000+ mandates
2
Core business segments continuing solid momentum
1 5.1 million customers added
Customers
19% growth
27.4 M
32.5 M
Dec'21
Sept'22
Branches 11.8
12.1
Konnect 7.17.9
HMFB 2.3 3.3
BISP *
6.2
9.1
4
HBL Infinity growing clients and volumes.
HBL Symphony (Fixed Income platform)
being rolled out
20% growth
$ 4,013 M
$ 4,832 M
9M'21
9M'22
269 359
9M'21 33%↑in
9M'22
clientele
2Strong Consumer lending momentum
17% growth
Rs 102 B
Rs 120 B
Dec'21
Sept'22
Portfolio
#1
#2
#1
Rs43bn Rs43bn Rs22bn Rs12bn
Personal
Auto
Cards Mortgage
Largest consumer book in the sector
5Trade Volumes - up 20% to $ 14.3 B,
domestic share up at ~12.9%
Overseas
9M'21
9M'22
70% growth
$ 1,847 M
$ 3,136 M
Domestic
11% growth
$ 10,133M
$ 11,225 M
9M'21
9M'22
3 Secondary Market Volumes up 43% with
share increased from 24% to 29%
Volumes
43% growth
Rs 7,037 B
Rs 9,996 B
9M'21
9M'22
Market share
24.2%
29.0%
9M'21
9M'22
6Remittance - volumes up 27% to $2.4 B; share improved from 8.4% to 10.6%
Volumes
27% growth
$ 1,969 M
$ 2,444 M
9M'22
9M'21
Market share
YTD Sep'21
YTD Sep'22
8.4%
10.60%
*Includes 0.7 million customers pertaining to one-off fuel subsidy scheme
3
