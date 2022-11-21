Advanced search
    HBL   PK0085101019

HABIB BANK LIMITED

(HBL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
68.29 PKR   -0.28%
68.29 PKR   -0.28%
Habib Bank : Corporate Briefing Session of Habib Bank Limited

11/21/2022 | 05:29am EST
Corporate Briefing Session - Habib Bank Limited (HBL)

You are cordially invited to the Corporate Briefing Session of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) wherein the Bank's senior management shall brief the participants on the bank's strategic/operational development and financial performance followed by a Q&A session.

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Venue: HBL Tower Islamabad and via Video-link/Webinar

The shareholders/investor/analysts interested in participating in the Corporate Briefing Session through video-link are requested to get themselves registered by sending their particulars to Umair Naseer, Topline Securities at umair.naseer@topline.com.pkby close of business hours (5:00 PM) on Thursday November 24, 2022.

The link to video connectivity will be sent to registered shareholders/ investor/analysts on their email address by Friday November 25, 2022 for interactive session.

For any issues please contact

Mr. Umair Naseer

Director Research, Topline Securities umair.naseer@topline.com.pk

Habib Bank Limited

Corporate Briefing

28th November 2022

Expanding digital outreach by delivering innovative client solutions

Leading positions across all segments

#2

PBT - Rs in B

#1 Gross Revenue - Rs in B

+20%

+26%

55.6

156

124

46.4

9M'21

9M'22

9M'21

9M'22

#1 Fee - Rs in B

+27%

18

23

9M'21

9M'22

#1 Consumer Lending

12

Rs in B

22

43

Personal

Autos

Cards

Mortgage

43

Consumer > Rs 120 B, largest in the sector

ADR

44.6%

50.9%

2021

Sep-22

#2

ASSETS

#1

ADVANCES

#1

DEPOSITS

#1

CUSTOMERS SERVED

Rs 4.5 Trillion

Rs 1.7 Trillion

Rs 3.4 Trillion

32M+

Market share of

Market share of

Incl. 9m+ BISP

~12.7%

12.5%

beneficiaries

POS

#1

KONNECT

QR CODE

#1

BRANCHES

ATMs

#1

#1

TERMINALS

AGENTS

LOCATIONS

2,245

45,047

1,729

63,396

54,768

9M'22 spend

Rs 186B

EMPLOYEE BANKING

#1

AGRI FINANCE

#1

SME FINANCE

#1

CARDS BASE

#1

Rs 45B

1.4M+ Salary Accounts; Market

Rs 72B

6.8M+

Share : 38%

35% Market

Market

TRANSACTION BANKING

9M'22 spend

Share amongst

Share ~16%

Rs 212B

Collections market share : 33.8%

Commercial

Banks

Business payments : 34.3%

8,000+ mandates

2

Core business segments continuing solid momentum

1 5.1 million customers added

Customers

19% growth

27.4 M

32.5 M

Dec'21

Sept'22

Branches 11.8

12.1

Konnect 7.1 7.9

HMFB 2.3 3.3

BISP *

6.2

9.1

4

HBL Infinity growing clients and volumes.

HBL Symphony (Fixed Income platform)

being rolled out

20% growth

$ 4,013 M

$ 4,832 M

9M'21

9M'22

269 359

9M'21 33% in

9M'22

clientele

2 Strong Consumer lending momentum

17% growth

Rs 102 B

Rs 120 B

Dec'21

Sept'22

Portfolio

#1

#2

#1

Rs43bn Rs43bn Rs22bn Rs12bn

Personal

Auto

Cards Mortgage

Largest consumer book in the sector

5 Trade Volumes - up 20% to $ 14.3 B,

domestic share up at ~12.9%

Overseas

9M'21

9M'22

70% growth

$ 1,847 M

$ 3,136 M

Domestic

11% growth

$ 10,133M

$ 11,225 M

9M'21

9M'22

3 Secondary Market Volumes up 43% with

share increased from 24% to 29%

Volumes

43% growth

Rs 7,037 B

Rs 9,996 B

9M'21

9M'22

Market share

24.2%

29.0%

9M'21

9M'22

6 Remittance - volumes up 27% to $2.4 B; share improved from 8.4% to 10.6%

Volumes

27% growth

$ 1,969 M

$ 2,444 M

9M'22

9M'21

Market share

YTD Sep'21

YTD Sep'22

8.4%

10.60%

*Includes 0.7 million customers pertaining to one-off fuel subsidy scheme

3

