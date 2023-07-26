Habib Bank Limited
H1'23 Performance
2nd August, 2023
HBL continues to lead the pack across most metrics
Expanding
#1
Touchpoints
ATMs
Konnect Agents
#1
Branch Network
#1
#1 POS Terminals
#1
QR Codes
Reach
1,758
2,291
55,121
46,514
47,032
152,714
Contributing to
#1
Agri Finance
#1
SME Finance
#1 Employee Banking
#1
Transaction Banking
development
Rs. 50 Bn
Rs. 79 Bn
2.6Mn Salary Accounts
8,500+ Mandates
17.5%
31.6%
Collections
Business Payments
36%
28.5%
34.1%
Market share
Market share
Market share*
Market share*
Market share*
Financial
#1
Customers Served
#1
Advances
#1
Deposits
#1
Assets
Stability
Rs. 1.7 T
Rs. 3.7 T
36 Mn+
Rs. 4.95 T
11.3%
12.1%
Market share
Market share
*Market Share as of December 2022
2
HBL continues its momentum in areas of strategic focus
1
Non-branch channels drive customer
2
…and we continue to digitize more and
growth - 2.9 million customers added….
more transactions
3
Consumer lending holding up against
macro headwinds
Customers
33.4 M
9% growth
36.3 M
Dec'22
Jun'23
Branches
12.3
12.1*
Konnect 8.39.3
HMFB 3.4 3.8
G2P
9.4
11.1
4
Cards base 8.4Mn. 1/3 of country's
credit card volume / spend are on HBL
Our Card Spend
Rs in B Our POS Spend
Digital
Counter
334 Mn 358 Mn 468 Mn 568 Mn 166 Mn 170 Mn
26%
20%
16%
14.3%
12.9%
37%
74%
80%
84%
85.7%
87.1%
63%
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q1'23
Q2'23
5
Trade Volumes - Domestic share
rebounds
Imports
$ 927 M
36% increase $ 1,257 M
Rs 122 B
Rs 122 B
Jun'23
Dec'22
#1
#1
#1
Portfolio
Rs0.4bn
Rs4bn
Rs3.3bn
Rs0.4bn
Rs 45bn
Rs 37bn
Rs27bn
Rs13bn
Personal
Auto
Cards
Mortgage
Largest consumer book in the sector
6
Remittance market share recovered
>10%
4% increase
HBL Credit Card
HBL Debit Card
197
50%
growth
131
113
79
84
52
35%
growth
162
120
7.9%
11.8%
Exports
$ 883 M
6% increase
$ 936 M
12.9%
13.7%
Q1'23
Q2'23
$ 1,153 M 11% decrease $ 1,030 M
Overseas
Q1'23
Q2'23
Volumes
$ 637 M
$ 663 M
Q1'23
Q2'23
Market share
9.93%
10.20%
Q1'23
Q2'23
H1'22
H1'23
H1'22
H1'23
*0.5 M unclaimed accounts surrendered to SBP in Apr'23
3
HBL Digital - Throughput up 40% YoY to Rs 8.7T
Digital throughput composition
Konnect - Total volumes up 71% YoY
MB/IB - Growing user base(>3.4m) and
HBL Pay Checkout - Higher ticket
Rs in B
2,023
989
4,817
493
162
197
TEB MB/IB ATM Konnect Cards POS
Cash management - Throughput up 20% to Rs 7.1T, digital transactions up to 68%
Digital
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Konnect Vol (Rs B)
G2P Vol (Rs B)
493
289
63%
184
growth
113
76%
309
176 growth
H1'22H1'23
Monthly Active Users*
Konnect App : 14.1%
'000s
ticket size have more than doubled
volumes
Trans. Vol (Rs B)
Trans. Count (M)
88
55
Volumes
2,023
up +117%
932
H1'22
H1'23
Monthly Active Users*
Mobile : 77%
'000s
size drives volume growth
Trans. Vol (Rs B)
Trans. Count (M)
20 .5
2.6
20 .0
2.5
19 .5
2.3
2.0
19 .0
18 .5
1.5
18 .0
Volumes
19.8
17 .5
up 15%
1.0
17 .0
17.3
0.5
16 .5
16 .0
-
H1'22
H1'23
HBL Symphony® - Fixed income
portal - volumes now picking up after
Q4'22 launch
9% growth
Active
Inactive
Active
Inactive
1 2
Volumes ($ B)
120
Rs 793 B
Rs 867 B
H1'23
2,647
3,003
2,845
3,129
1 1
1 0
100
H1'22
25% growth
Rs 3,163 B
Rs 3,951 B
687
712
9
8
80
7
6
60
OTC Payments Collections
H1'22
H1'23
18% growth
Rs 1,966 B
Rs 2,317 B
H1'22
H1'23
2,581
2,283
422
364
Dec'22
Jun'23
2,1582,417
Dec'22Jun'23
5
Volumes
94
4
up +488%
40
3
2
20
116
0
0
Q1'23Q2'23
*Login past 90 days
4
Independent Recognition - A testament to HBL's continued endeavors to raise the bar
2023 Banking Awards
Best Domestic Bank Best Bank for Digital Solutions
Most Innovative
Bank in Asia
Excellence in Digital
Transformation
Best Digital Payment
Processor
Best Investment Bank
HBL ranked #1
HBLMFB ranked #2
- Best Project Finance Bank Pakistan 2023
- Best Infrastructure Project Finance Deal
- Best Syndicated Loan Deal of Pakistan
- Largest Power Project Deal of Pakistan
- Best Telecom Deal of Pakistan
- Best Infrastructure Project Finance Deal of Pakistan
Business awards 2023
- Analytics Initiative of the Year
- Digital Business Banking Initiative of the Year in Pakistan
- Digital Consumer Banking Initiative of the Year in Pakistan
- Domestic Cash Management Bank of the Year in Pakistan
- Domestic Project Finance Bank of the Year
- Corporate & Investment Bank of the Year
- Equity Deal of the Year Pakistan.
- Mergers & Acquisition Deal of the year
- Project Finance House of the Year
- Telecom Deal of the Year
- Private Public Partnership (PPP) Deal of the Year
- Best Structured Finance Deal
Best bank & other awards
Best Bank in Pakistan
CFA Society
Pakistan
Best Microfinance Bank
Best Social Media Marketing
Campaign
Most Inclusive
Organization in 2022
HBL is the only bank to win an
award in all 15 categories
Best Bank for
Agriculture Financing
5
