Habib Bank Limited is engaged in commercial banking services in Pakistan and overseas. The Company's segments include Branch Banking, which pertains to the branch distribution network, its related deposit products and general banking services; Consumer, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) and Rural Banking, which pertains to loan products offered to the consumer, SME and rural business; Islamic Banking, which pertains to all business lines of the Islamic banking network and includes all Islamic products offered by the bank; Corporate, Commercial and Investment Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to top and medium tier clients, across a spectrum of industrial sectors; International and Correspondent Banking, which includes the results of all international branches and subsidiaries, correspondent banking business and global remittances. The Company's segments also include Treasury, Asset Management, Microfinance and Head Office/Others.

Sector Banks