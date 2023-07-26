Habib Bank Limited

H1'23 Performance

2nd August, 2023

HBL continues to lead the pack across most metrics

Expanding

#1

Touchpoints

ATMs

Konnect Agents

#1

Branch Network

#1

#1 POS Terminals

#1

QR Codes

Reach

1,758

2,291

55,121

46,514

47,032

152,714

Contributing to

#1

Agri Finance

#1

SME Finance

#1 Employee Banking

#1

Transaction Banking

development

Rs. 50 Bn

Rs. 79 Bn

2.6Mn Salary Accounts

8,500+ Mandates

17.5%

31.6%

Collections

Business Payments

36%

28.5%

34.1%

Market share

Market share

Market share*

Market share*

Market share*

Financial

#1

Customers Served

#1

Advances

#1

Deposits

#1

Assets

Stability

Rs. 1.7 T

Rs. 3.7 T

36 Mn+

Rs. 4.95 T

11.3%

12.1%

Market share

Market share

*Market Share as of December 2022

2

HBL continues its momentum in areas of strategic focus

1

Non-branch channels drive customer

2

…and we continue to digitize more and

growth - 2.9 million customers added….

more transactions

3

Consumer lending holding up against

macro headwinds

Customers

33.4 M

9% growth

36.3 M

Dec'22

Jun'23

Branches

12.3

12.1*

Konnect 8.39.3

HMFB 3.4 3.8

G2P

9.4

11.1

4

Cards base 8.4Mn. 1/3 of country's

credit card volume / spend are on HBL

Our Card Spend

Rs in B Our POS Spend

Digital

Counter

334 Mn 358 Mn 468 Mn 568 Mn 166 Mn 170 Mn

26%

20%

16%

14.3%

12.9%

37%

74%

80%

84%

85.7%

87.1%

63%

2019

2020

2021

2022

Q1'23

Q2'23

5

Trade Volumes - Domestic share

rebounds

Imports

$ 927 M

36% increase $ 1,257 M

Rs 122 B

Rs 122 B

Jun'23

Dec'22

#1

#1

#1

Portfolio

Rs0.4bn

Rs4bn

Rs3.3bn

Rs0.4bn

Rs 45bn

Rs 37bn

Rs27bn

Rs13bn

Personal

Auto

Cards

Mortgage

Largest consumer book in the sector

6

Remittance market share recovered

>10%

4% increase

HBL Credit Card

HBL Debit Card

197

50%

growth

131

113

79

84

52

35%

growth

162

120

7.9%

11.8%

Exports

$ 883 M

6% increase

$ 936 M

12.9%

13.7%

Q1'23

Q2'23

$ 1,153 M 11% decrease $ 1,030 M

Overseas

Q1'23

Q2'23

Volumes

$ 637 M

$ 663 M

Q1'23

Q2'23

Market share

9.93%

10.20%

Q1'23

Q2'23

H1'22

H1'23

H1'22

H1'23

*0.5 M unclaimed accounts surrendered to SBP in Apr'23

3

HBL Digital - Throughput up 40% YoY to Rs 8.7T

Digital throughput composition

Konnect - Total volumes up 71% YoY

MB/IB - Growing user base(>3.4m) and

HBL Pay Checkout - Higher ticket

Rs in B

2,023

989

4,817

493

162

197

TEB MB/IB ATM Konnect Cards POS

Cash management - Throughput up 20% to Rs 7.1T, digital transactions up to 68%

Digital

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Konnect Vol (Rs B)

G2P Vol (Rs B)

493

289

63%

184

growth

113

76%

309

176 growth

H1'22H1'23

Monthly Active Users*

Konnect App : 14.1%

'000s

ticket size have more than doubled

volumes

Trans. Vol (Rs B)

Trans. Count (M)

88

55

Volumes

2,023

up +117%

932

H1'22

H1'23

Monthly Active Users*

Mobile : 77%

'000s

size drives volume growth

Trans. Vol (Rs B)

Trans. Count (M)

20 .5

2.6

20 .0

2.5

19 .5

2.3

2.0

19 .0

18 .5

1.5

18 .0

Volumes

19.8

17 .5

up 15%

1.0

17 .0

17.3

0.5

16 .5

16 .0

-

H1'22

H1'23

HBL Symphony® - Fixed income

portal - volumes now picking up after

Q4'22 launch

9% growth

Active

Inactive

Active

Inactive

1 2

Volumes ($ B)

120

Rs 793 B

Rs 867 B

H1'23

2,647

3,003

2,845

3,129

1 1

1 0

100

H1'22

25% growth

Rs 3,163 B

Rs 3,951 B

687

712

9

8

80

7

6

60

OTC Payments Collections

H1'22

H1'23

18% growth

Rs 1,966 B

Rs 2,317 B

H1'22

H1'23

2,581

2,283

422

364

Dec'22

Jun'23

2,1582,417

Dec'22Jun'23

5

Volumes

94

4

up +488%

40

3

2

20

116

0

0

Q1'23Q2'23

*Login past 90 days

4

Independent Recognition - A testament to HBL's continued endeavors to raise the bar

2023 Banking Awards

Best Domestic Bank Best Bank for Digital Solutions

Most Innovative

Bank in Asia

Excellence in Digital

Transformation

Best Digital Payment

Processor

Best Investment Bank

HBL ranked #1

HBLMFB ranked #2

  • Best Project Finance Bank Pakistan 2023
  • Best Infrastructure Project Finance Deal
  • Best Syndicated Loan Deal of Pakistan
  • Largest Power Project Deal of Pakistan
  • Best Telecom Deal of Pakistan
  • Best Infrastructure Project Finance Deal of Pakistan

Business awards 2023

  • Analytics Initiative of the Year
  • Digital Business Banking Initiative of the Year in Pakistan
  • Digital Consumer Banking Initiative of the Year in Pakistan
  • Domestic Cash Management Bank of the Year in Pakistan
  • Domestic Project Finance Bank of the Year
  • Corporate & Investment Bank of the Year
  • Equity Deal of the Year Pakistan.
  • Mergers & Acquisition Deal of the year
  • Project Finance House of the Year
  • Telecom Deal of the Year
  • Private Public Partnership (PPP) Deal of the Year
  • Best Structured Finance Deal

Best bank & other awards

Best Bank in Pakistan

CFA Society

Pakistan

Best Microfinance Bank

Best Social Media Marketing

Campaign

Most Inclusive

Organization in 2022

HBL is the only bank to win an

award in all 15 categories

Best Bank for

Agriculture Financing

5

