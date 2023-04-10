Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Habib Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBL   PK0085101019

HABIB BANK LIMITED

(HBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
74.28 PKR   -0.31%
12:16aHabib Bank : Credit of Final Cash Dividend D-2022(F)
PU
03/20HABIB BANK LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/19Habib Bank Limited(KASE:HBL) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Habib Bank : Credit of Final Cash Dividend D-2022(F)

04/10/2023 | 12:16am EDT
PAYMENT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND D-2022(F)

As recommended by the Board of Directors of Habib Bank Limited ("the Bank"), the Shareholders of the Bank at the 81st Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2023 at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, approved the ﬁnal cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2022 of Rs. 1.50/- per share i.e. 15% to those Shareholders entitled as at close of business on March 21, 2023.

The said ﬁnal cash dividend has been credited up to April 7, 2023, to those Shareholders who had provided details of their valid International Bank Account Numbers (IBAN). Details of the number of shares held, total amount of cash dividend, tax / Zakat deductions and the net amount credited into the designated bank accounts of Shareholders have been uploaded in the Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR), as required by law.

Shareholders may obtain aforesaid details from the Centralized Cash Dividend Register in electronic form for record purposes or tax ﬁling by registering for eDividend at https://csp.cdcaccess.com.pk/#/login

As per directions of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Bank has withheld dividend payments of those Shareholders who have not provided valid IBAN details. These Shareholders are requested to communicate their IBAN details (along with a copy of valid CNIC) to Bank's Share Registrar at the address noted below or participant / Investor Account Services of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (as the case may be):

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block "B",

S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi-74400, Pakistan.

Tel. Toll Free: 0800-23275

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

According to Section 119 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Regulation 19 of the Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018, all physical shareholders are advised to:

  • Provide their mandatory information such as CNIC number, address, email address, contact mobile/telephone number, International Bank Account Number (IBAN), etc. to our Share Registrar at their above-mentioned address immediately to avoid any non-compliance of law or any inconvenience in the future.
  • Convert their physical shares into scripless form as deﬁned in Section 72 (2) of the Companies Act, 2017 i.e. "Every existing company shall be required to replace its physical shares with book-entry form in a manner as may be speciﬁed and from the date notiﬁed by SECP, within a period not exceeding four years from the commencement of the Act".

Karachi

Uzman Naveed Chaudhary

April 10, 2023

Company Secretary

25cm x2col for business recorder

D-2022 (F)

27cm x2col The daily Jang (Urdu)

Disclaimer

HBL - Habib Bank Limited published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 04:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
