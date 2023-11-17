l�BL

The General Manger

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

November 17, 2023

Dear Sir,

Subject: Credit of Third Interim Cash Dividend D-2023 {Ill)

We are pleased to inform you that Third interim cash dividend of Rs. 2.25/- per share, i.e., 2.25% for the year ending December 31, 2023, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Habib Bank Limited on November 17, 2023.

zman Naveed Chaudhary Company Secretary

CC:

Executive Director/HOD

Offsite -II Department

Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63 NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad.

