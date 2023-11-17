Habib Bank Limited is engaged in commercial banking services in Pakistan and overseas. The Company's segments include branch banking; consumer, small and medium enterprises (SME) and rural banking; Islamic; corporate, commercial and investment banking; treasury; international and correspondent banking, and head office/others. Branch banking segment includes the branch distribution network, its related deposit and other products and general banking services. It offers loans to consumer, SME and agricultural sector. Islamic segment includes Islamic banking network and Islamic products offered by the Company. Corporate, commercial and investment banking segment provide a variety of financial products and services to large and medium sized clients, across various industrial sectors. International and correspondent banking segment includes international branches, the financial institutions business and global remittances. The Company's treasury products include derivatives and fixed income.

Sector Banks