The General Manger
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
November 17, 2023
Dear Sir,
Subject: Credit of Third Interim Cash Dividend D-2023 {Ill)
We are pleased to inform you that Third interim cash dividend of Rs. 2.25/- per share, i.e., 2.25% for the year ending December 31, 2023, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Habib Bank Limited on November 17, 2023.
zman Naveed Chaudhary Company Secretary
