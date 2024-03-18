NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF HABIB BANK LIMITED

(for e-Voting/Postal Ballot)

Pursuant to the Notice of 82nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Habib Bank Limited (the "Bank") dated March 6, 2024, and in accordance with the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations 2018 ("Regulations"), the right to vote through electronic voting facility ("e-Voting") and voting by post ("Postal Ballot") shall be provided to every member of the Bank for Special Business in the manner and subject to conditions contained in the Regulations.

For Special Business Agenda Item Nos. 5 & 6, facility of e-Voting and Postal Ballot is arranged for the members/shareholders through the Bank's Share Registrar, M/s CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, as per the following:

Procedure for e-Voting Details of e-voting facility will be shared through email by CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-Voting service provider) with those members of the Bank who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers and e-mail addresses available in the register of members of the Bank by close of business on March 19, 2024. The web address, login details, password, date of casting e-Vote and other necessary details will be communicated to members via email and the security codes will be communicated to the members through SMS by e-Voting service provider. Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-Voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login. Members shall cast their votes for Agenda Item Nos. 5 & 6, online at any time from March 24, 2024 to March 26, 2024, till 5:00 p.m. (PST). Once the vote on the resolution is casted by a member, the said member will not be subsequently allowed to change it. Procedure for voting through Postal Ballot Members may alternatively opt for voting through postal ballot, attached at the bottom of this notice. The same has also been made available on the Bank's website ( https://www.hbl.com/investor-relations/investor-relations/notices) . Members shall ensure that duly ﬁlled and signed ballot paper, along with a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), is received by the Chairman of the meeting through post at the HBL Corporate Ofﬁce F-14,Block-5, Clifton, Karachi or email at general.meetings@hbl.com on or before March 26, 2024, during working hours. The signature on the ballot paper should match with the signature on CNIC. In case of foreign shareholders (individuals), a copy of valid passport as identiﬁcation document in lieu of CNIC will be required. In case of representatives of a body corporate, corporation and Federal/Provisional Government, a Power of Attorney or other authority/board resolution as identiﬁcation document alongwith valid CNIC/passport copy will be required. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, overwritten ballot paper will be rejected.

Ballot paper for voting through post for the Special Business at Annual General Meeting to be held onWednesday, March 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (PST) at HBL Tower, Islamabad

Website: https://www.hbl.com

(The Members shall ensure that duly filled and signed ballot paper is received by the Chairman of the meeting through post at the HBL Corporate Office F-14,Block-5, Clifton, Karachi or email at general.meetings@hbl.com on or before March 26, 2024, during working hours.)

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered Address

Number of shares held and folio number

CNIC Number (copy to be attached)

Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

I/We hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the box below:

Agenda Nature and Description of Resolutions No. of ordinary I/We assent I/We dissent No. shares for to the to the which votes Resolutions Resolutions cast (FOR) (AGAINST) 5 Ordinary Resolutions "RESOLVED THAT the transmission/circulation of the Annual Report to the members of the Bank through QR code and weblink, in terms of the Notiﬁcation S.R.O. 389(l)/2023 dated March 21, 2023, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, be and is hereby approved." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company Secretary and/or Chief Financial Ofﬁcer of the Bank be and are hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds and things in connection and ancillary thereto as may be required or expedient to give effect to the above resolution." 6 Ordinary Resolution "RESOLVED THAT as recommended by the Board of Directors, the revised Board Remuneration Policy of the Bank, be and is hereby approved, on post facto basis." Signature of shareholder(s) Place: Date: NOTES: