PAYMENT OF FINAL CASH

DIVIDEND D-2023(F)

As recommended by the Board of Directors of Habib Bank Limited ("the Bank"), the Shareholders of the Bank at the 82nd Annual General Meeting held on March 27, 2024, at HBL Tower, Islamabad, approved the ﬁnal cash dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per share, i.e., 40% for the year ended December 31, 2023, to those shareholders entitled as at close of business on March 19, 2024.

The said ﬁnal cash dividend has been credited on April 4, 2024, to those Shareholders who had provided details of their valid International Bank Account Numbers (IBAN). Details of the number of shares held, total amount of cash dividend, tax/Zakat deductions and the net amount credited into the designated bank accounts of Shareholders have been uploaded in the Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR), as required by law.

Shareholders may obtain aforesaid details from the Centralized Cash Dividend Register in electronic form for record purposes or tax ﬁling by registering for eDividend at https://csp.cdcaccess.com.pk/#/login

As per directions of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Bank has withheld dividend payments of those Shareholders who have not provided their valid IBAN details. These Shareholders are requested to communicate their IBAN details (along with a copy of valid CNIC) to Bank's Share Registrar at the address noted below or participant/Investor Account Services of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (as the case may be):

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block "B",

S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi-74400, Pakistan.

Toll Free: 0800-23275

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

According to Section 119 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Regulation 19 of the Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018, all physical shareholders are advised to: