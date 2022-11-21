Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Habib Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBL   PK0085101019

HABIB BANK LIMITED

(HBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
68.29 PKR   -0.28%
03:09aHabib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Credit of Third Interim Cash Dividend D-2022(III)
PU
11/12FINJA (PVT.) LTD announced that it has received $10 million in funding from Sturgeon Capital Ltd, Habib Bank Limited
CI
11/04HABIB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Credit of Third Interim Cash Dividend D-2022(III)

11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
PAYMENTOFTHIRD INTERIM

DIVIDEND D-2022(III)

The Board of Directors of Habib Bank Limited ("the Bank") in its meeting held on October 26, 2022, declared the Third Interim Cash dividend of Rs.1.50/- per share i.e. 15% for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022, to those Shareholders entitled as at close of business on November 7, 2022.

The said interim cash dividend has been credited till November 18, 2022, to those Shareholders who had provided details of their valid International BankAccount Numbers (IBAN). Details of the number of shares held, total amount of cash dividend, tax / Zakat deductions and the net amount credited into the designated bank accounts of Shareholders have been uploaded in the Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR), as required by law.

Shareholders may obtain aforesaid details from the Centralized Cash Dividend Register in electronic form for record purposes or tax ﬁling by registering for eDividend at https://csp.cdcaccess.com.pk/#/login

As per directions of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Bank has withheld dividend payments of those Shareholders who have not provided their valid IBAN details. These Shareholders are requested to communicate their IBAN details (along with a copy of valid CNIC) to our Share Registrar at the address given below or participant / Investor Account Services of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (as the case may be):

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block "B",

S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi-74400, Pakistan

Tel. Toll Free: 0800-23275

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

According to Section 119 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Regulation 19 of the Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018, all physical Shareholders are advised to:

  • Provide their mandatory information such as CNIC number, address, email address, contact mobile/telephone number, International Bank Account Number (IBAN), etc. to our Share Registrar at their above-mentioned address immediately to avoid any non-compliance of law or any inconvenience in the future.
  • Convert their physical shares into scripless form as deﬁned in Section 72 (2) of the Companies Act, 2017 i.e. "Every existing company shall be required to replace its physical shares with book-entry form in a manner as may be speciﬁed and from the date notiﬁed by SECP, within a period not exceeding four years from the commencement of the Act".

Karachi

Uzman Naveed Chaudhary

November 22, 2022

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

HBL - Habib Bank Limited published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
