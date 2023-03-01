Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Book Closure - Prior to its Publication

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE FOR 14TH PROFIT PAYMENT HABIB BANK LIMITED ADT-1 TFC ISSUED IN 2019 (PSX SECURITY SYMBOL "HBL TFC 2")

TFC holders are informed that the 14th proﬁt payment ("entitlement") of ADT-1 TFC of Habib Bank Limited "HBLTFC2" is due on Sunday, March 26, 2023 which is not a Business day, therefore, in accordance with the Trust Deed, dated June 11, 2019, the said entitlement will be paid on the ﬁrst following Business day i.e. Monday, March 27, 2023.

The transfer books of the HBLTFC2 will remain closed from March 20, 2023 to March 26, 2023 (both days inclusive). The above entitlement will be paid to those TFC holders whose names appear in the Register of HBLTFC2 as at Monday, March 17, 2023 (close of business).

As per Sub-Clause (i) of Clause 5C.8 of Chapter 5C of Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations, the payment of proﬁt to the HBLTFC2 holders, shall be through direct credit in their respective IBANs. Therefore, all HBLTFC2 holders, who have not updated their valid IBAN, are requested to update their valid IBAN details in their respective CDS accounts and promptly notify of any change in their addresses and relevant details (including tax information i.e. ﬁler/exempted/non-ﬁler) to the Bank's Registrar, at the following address:

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S.,

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Tel. Toll Free: 0800-23275

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com