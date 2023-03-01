Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Habib Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBL   PK0085101019

HABIB BANK LIMITED

(HBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
69.37 PKR   -1.10%
02/28Habib Bank : Statement regarding the payment of profit on Debt Securities
PU
02/24Habib Bank : Announcement of Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Book Closure of HBL ADT-1 Term Finance Certificates Security Symbol "HBLTFC2"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Book Closure - Prior to its Publication

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE FOR 14TH PROFIT PAYMENT HABIB BANK LIMITED ADT-1 TFC ISSUED IN 2019 (PSX SECURITY SYMBOL "HBL TFC 2")

TFC holders are informed that the 14th proﬁt payment ("entitlement") of ADT-1 TFC of Habib Bank Limited "HBLTFC2" is due on Sunday, March 26, 2023 which is not a Business day, therefore, in accordance with the Trust Deed, dated June 11, 2019, the said entitlement will be paid on the ﬁrst following Business day i.e. Monday, March 27, 2023.

The transfer books of the HBLTFC2 will remain closed from March 20, 2023 to March 26, 2023 (both days inclusive). The above entitlement will be paid to those TFC holders whose names appear in the Register of HBLTFC2 as at Monday, March 17, 2023 (close of business).

As per Sub-Clause (i) of Clause 5C.8 of Chapter 5C of Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations, the payment of proﬁt to the HBLTFC2 holders, shall be through direct credit in their respective IBANs. Therefore, all HBLTFC2 holders, who have not updated their valid IBAN, are requested to update their valid IBAN details in their respective CDS accounts and promptly notify of any change in their addresses and relevant details (including tax information i.e. ﬁler/exempted/non-ﬁler) to the Bank's Registrar, at the following address:

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S.,

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Tel. Toll Free: 0800-23275

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

March 2, 2023

Uzman Naveed Chaudhary

Karachi

Company Secretary

Daily Business Recorder (English) 15x2

info@cdcsrsl.com

www.cdcsrsl.com

The Daily Jang (Urdu 15x2)

Disclaimer

HBL - Habib Bank Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HABIB BANK LIMITED
02/28Habib Bank : Statement regarding the payment of profit on Debt Securities
PU
02/24Habib Bank : Announcement of Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Book Closure of HBL ADT-1 Term Finance Certificat..
PU
2022Habib Bank : Corporate Briefing Session of Habib Bank Limited
PU
2022Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Credit of Third Interim Cash Dividend D-2022(III)
PU
2022FINJA (PVT.) LTD announced that it has received $10 million in funding from Sturgeon Ca..
CI
2022HABIB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Habib Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2022Habib Bank : Announcement of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
PU
2022Habib Bank : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 813 M 813 M
Net income 2022 38 627 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,87x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 102 B 390 M 390 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 21 703
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart HABIB BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Habib Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HABIB BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 69,37 PKR
Average target price 137,35 PKR
Spread / Average Target 98,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Aurangzeb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rayomond H. Kotwal Chief Financial Officer
Ali Akbar Allana Chairman
Michael Maier Chief Technology Officer
Sagheer Mufti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HABIB BANK LIMITED8.85%390
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%145 537
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%70 773
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.87%50 657
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.18%49 922
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.39%42 751