  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Habib Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBL   PK0085101019

HABIB BANK LIMITED

(HBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
72.18 PKR   -1.07%
02:59aHabib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Book Closure - Prior to its Publication
PU
05/05HABIB BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/28Habib Bank : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Book Closure - Prior to its Publication

06/05/2023 | 02:59am EDT
1-IBL

.. . . .. .

1-IABIB BANK

1

I •1 1 , ., ,

.,_,_-,

_

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Stock Exchange Building

Karachi.

June 05, 2023

Dear Sir,

Subject: Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Book Closure for Fifteenth Profit

Payment of Habib Bank Limited ADT-1 TFC 2019 "HBLTFC2")

Please find attached the advertisement(s) to be published in Business Recorder and Daily Jang on Tuesday, June 06, 2023 in respect of the Notice of Book Closure for Fifteenth profit payment ofHabib Bank Limited ADT-1 TFC 2019 "HBLTFC2".

zman Naveed Chaudhary Company Secretary

Encl.: as above

Hnbib Bank Limited

(Registered Office)

91h floor.

Habib Bank Tower,

Jinnah Avenue. Blue Area,

Islamabad

Phone 051-2270856

051-2821 IKJ

Fax 051-2872205

W""-V.hbl.com'

�111-111-425I@www.hbl.com IOHBL Mobile I11 hblbank I Cl HBLPak I@) hblpak Ia HBL

NOTICE OF TRANSFER BOOKS CLOSURE FOR THE FIFTEENTH PROFIT PAYMENT OF HABIB BANK LIMITED ADT - 1 TFC 2019 "HBLTFC 2"

TFC holders are informed that the Fifteenth Proﬁt Payment ("Proﬁt Payment") of ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2" is due on June 26, 2023.

The transfer books of the ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2" will remain closed from June 20, 2023, to June 26, 2023 (both days inclusive). TFC holders whose names appear in the Register of ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2" as at close of business on Monday, June 19, 2023, will be entitled to the Proﬁt Payment of ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2".

As per Sub-Clause (i) of Clause 5C.8. of Chapter 5C of Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations, the payment of proﬁt to the HBLTFC2 holders, shall be through direct credit in their respective IBANs. Therefore, all HBLTFC2 holders, who have not updated their valid IBAN, are requested to update their valid IBAN details in their respective CDS accounts and promptly notify of any change in their addresses and relevant details (including tax information i.e., ﬁler / exempted / non- ﬁler) to the Bank's Registrar, at the following address:

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S.,

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Tel. Toll Free: 0800-23275

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

June 6, 2023

Uzman Naveed Chaudhary

Karachi

Company Secretary

Daily Business Recorder (English) 16x2

info@cdcsrsl.com www.cdcsrsl.com

The Daily Jang (Urdu 15x2)

Disclaimer

HBL - Habib Bank Limited published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 06:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
