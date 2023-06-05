Habib Bank : Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Book Closure - Prior to its Publication

NOTICE OF TRANSFER BOOKS CLOSURE FOR THE FIFTEENTH PROFIT PAYMENT OF HABIB BANK LIMITED ADT - 1 TFC 2019 "HBLTFC 2"

TFC holders are informed that the Fifteenth Proﬁt Payment ("Proﬁt Payment") of ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2" is due on June 26, 2023.

The transfer books of the ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2" will remain closed from June 20, 2023, to June 26, 2023 (both days inclusive). TFC holders whose names appear in the Register of ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2" as at close of business on Monday, June 19, 2023, will be entitled to the Proﬁt Payment of ADT-1 TFC "HBLTFC2".

As per Sub-Clause (i) of Clause 5C.8. of Chapter 5C of Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations, the payment of proﬁt to the HBLTFC2 holders, shall be through direct credit in their respective IBANs. Therefore, all HBLTFC2 holders, who have not updated their valid IBAN, are requested to update their valid IBAN details in their respective CDS accounts and promptly notify of any change in their addresses and relevant details (including tax information i.e., ﬁler / exempted / non- ﬁler) to the Bank's Registrar, at the following address:

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S.,

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Tel. Toll Free: 0800-23275

Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com