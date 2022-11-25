Habib Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session - Updated Presentation

Habib Insurance is one of the oldest insurance companies in Pakistan.
It was established in Bombay in 1942 and moved its Head Office to Karachi in 1947.
Over the years, the company has continued to prosper, serving its honorable clientele by maintaining a culture of integrity & trust. Habib Insurance offers a range of general/ takaful insurance services including Property, Marine, Motor, Engineering, Travel & Miscellaneous.
The Company celebrated its 75 years in 2017 and is one of the oldest running businesses of the Habib Group.
Management Information
Board of Directors
Chairman
:
Rafiq M. Habib
Directors
:
Abbas D. Habib
:
Mansoor G. Habib
:
Muhammad Hyder Habib
:
Qumail R. Habib
:
Aun Mohammad A. Habib
:
Shahid Ghaffar
:
Ali Fadoo
:
Maleeha Humayun Bangash
Chief Executive
:
Syed Ather Abbas
Chief Financial Officer
:
Murtaza Hussain
Company Secretary
:
Muhammad Maaz Akbar
Auditors
:
KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants
Credit Rating
Rating Agency :PACRA
Date of Rating:MarchR ting Agency31, 2022
Rating:A++
Outlook:Stable
Our Products
Property
Marine
Motor
Engineering
Travel
Accident &
Miscellaneous
