Habib Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session - Updated Presentation

Brief Overview

Habib Insurance is one of the oldest insurance companies in Pakistan.

It was established in Bombay in 1942 and moved its Head Office to Karachi in 1947.

Over the years, the company has continued to prosper, serving its honorable clientele by maintaining a culture of integrity & trust. Habib Insurance offers a range of general/ takaful insurance services including Property, Marine, Motor, Engineering, Travel & Miscellaneous.