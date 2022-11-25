Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Habib Insurance Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    HICL   PK0000301017

HABIB INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(HICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
6.860 PKR   +5.05%
05:34aHabib Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session - Updated Presentation
PU
10/28Habib Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/30Habib Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Habib Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session - Updated Presentation

11/25/2022 | 05:34am EST
Habib Insurance Company Limited

Corporate Briefing Session

Monday, November 28, 2022

Brief Overview

  • Habib Insurance is one of the oldest insurance companies in Pakistan.
  • It was established in Bombay in 1942 and moved its Head Office to Karachi in 1947.
  • Over the years, the company has continued to prosper, serving its honorable clientele by maintaining a culture of integrity & trust. Habib Insurance offers a range of general/ takaful insurance services including Property, Marine, Motor, Engineering, Travel & Miscellaneous.
  • The Company celebrated its 75 years in 2017 and is one of the oldest running businesses of the Habib Group.

Management Information

Board of Directors

Chairman

:

Rafiq M. Habib

Directors

:

Abbas D. Habib

:

Mansoor G. Habib

:

Muhammad Hyder Habib

:

Qumail R. Habib

:

Aun Mohammad A. Habib

:

Shahid Ghaffar

:

Ali Fadoo

:

Maleeha Humayun Bangash

Chief Executive

:

Syed Ather Abbas

Chief Financial Officer

:

Murtaza Hussain

Company Secretary

:

Muhammad Maaz Akbar

Auditors

:

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants

Credit Rating

  • Rating Agency : PACRA
  • Date of Rating: MarchR ting Agency31, 2022
  • Rating: A++
  • Outlook: Stable

Our Products

Property

Marine

Motor

Engineering

Travel

Accident &

Miscellaneous

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Habib Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 10:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
