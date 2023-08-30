Habib Insurance : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the Period Ended June 30 2023
Habib Insurance Company Limited
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited accounts of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2023.
Reviewing the underwriting results for the 1st half of the year, by the Grace of Allah, the written gross premium grew by 15% from Rs. 1.16 billion to Rs. 1.3 billion with net premium revenue also rising from Rs. 639.6 million to Rs. 914.9 million, an increase to 43%. The underwriting loss of the Company for the period was Rs. 102.5 million primarily due higher claims in marine & motor class of business and higher expenses recorded in the period.
Investment Income for the period under review was Rs. 139.6 million as compared to Rs. 29.6 million of last year. A positive factor has been the growth of the KSE 100 Index rising to 47000 points.
As a result, the profit after tax was Rs. 59.1 million with an earning of Rs. 0.48 per share after tax.
We pray to Allah for peace and prosperity within the Country and also for successful year closing of the Company with improvement in underwriting results and with stable investment income.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
AUN MOHAMMAD A. HABIB
SYED ATHER ABBAS
Director
Chief Executive
Karachi: August 29, 2023
Habib Insurance Company Limited is a Pakistan-based company engaged in the general insurance business. The Company operates through five segments: Fire and property, Marine and transport, Motor, Group Hospitalisation and Other Classes. The Fire and property segment includes the perils covered under fire insurance, including damage caused by earthquake (fire and shock), atmospheric disturbance clause, aircraft or aerial devices falling from the sky, collision damage, riot and strike damage, and malicious damage. Its Marine and transport segment provides coverage against risks of loss or damage to cargo by fire or explosion, overturning or derailment of land conveyance, collision or contact of conveyance with any external object other than water, and breakage of bridges. The Motor segment covers total loss and partial damage to private and commercial vehicles, including accessories. It also offers insurance for public liability, product liability, fidelity guarantee insurance and others.