Contents

Company Information

Directors' Review

Independent Auditor's Review Report

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Financial Statements - Window Takaful Operations

Independent Auditor's Review Report

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Habib Insurance Company Limited

Company Information

Board of Directors

Chairman

:

Rafiq M. Habib

Directors

:

Mansoor G. Habib

Muhammad Hyder Habib

Qumail R. Habib

Aun Mohammad A. Habib

Shahid Ghaffar

Ali Fadoo

Maleeha Humayun Bangash

Shabbir Gulamali

Chief Executive

:

Syed Ather Abbas

Chief Financial Officer

:

Murtaza Hussain

Company Secretary

:

Muhammad Maaz Akbar

Auditors

:

M/s. Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman

Chartered Accountants

Share Registrar

:

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B,Block-B

SMCHS, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi-74400

Registered Office

:

1st Floor, State Life Bldg. No. 6

Habib Square, M. A. Jinnah Road

P.O. Box 5217, Karachi-74000

Pakistan

Tel

:

(92-21) 32424030/38/39

Fax

:

(92-21) 32421600

UAN

: (92-21) 111 03 03 03

Website

:

www.habibinsurance.net

Habib Insurance Company Limited

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited accounts of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Reviewing the underwriting results for the 1st half of the year, by the Grace of Allah, the written gross premium grew by 15% from Rs. 1.16 billion to Rs. 1.3 billion with net premium revenue also rising from Rs. 639.6 million to Rs. 914.9 million, an increase to 43%. The underwriting loss of the Company for the period was Rs. 102.5 million primarily due higher claims in marine & motor class of business and higher expenses recorded in the period.

Investment Income for the period under review was Rs. 139.6 million as compared to Rs. 29.6 million of last year. A positive factor has been the growth of the KSE 100 Index rising to 47000 points.

As a result, the profit after tax was Rs. 59.1 million with an earning of Rs. 0.48 per share after tax.

We pray to Allah for peace and prosperity within the Country and also for successful year closing of the Company with improvement in underwriting results and with stable investment income.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

AUN MOHAMMAD A. HABIB

SYED ATHER ABBAS

Director

Chief Executive

Karachi: August 29, 2023

