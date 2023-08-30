Habib Insurance Company Limited

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited accounts of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Reviewing the underwriting results for the 1st half of the year, by the Grace of Allah, the written gross premium grew by 15% from Rs. 1.16 billion to Rs. 1.3 billion with net premium revenue also rising from Rs. 639.6 million to Rs. 914.9 million, an increase to 43%. The underwriting loss of the Company for the period was Rs. 102.5 million primarily due higher claims in marine & motor class of business and higher expenses recorded in the period.

Investment Income for the period under review was Rs. 139.6 million as compared to Rs. 29.6 million of last year. A positive factor has been the growth of the KSE 100 Index rising to 47000 points.

As a result, the profit after tax was Rs. 59.1 million with an earning of Rs. 0.48 per share after tax.

We pray to Allah for peace and prosperity within the Country and also for successful year closing of the Company with improvement in underwriting results and with stable investment income.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

AUN MOHAMMAD A. HABIB SYED ATHER ABBAS Director Chief Executive

Karachi: August 29, 2023