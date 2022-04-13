Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMB   PK0055401019

HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED

(HMB)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
48.16 PKR   +1.39%
01:15aHABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Board Meeting
PU
04/12HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
04/05HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Clippings of newspapers - credit of final cash dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Habib Metropolitan Bank : Board Meeting

04/13/2022 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HABIBMETRO

HO/CS/18149/2022

April 13, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held at Karachi on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Further, in terms of the Listing Regulations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, from April 13, 2022 to April 20, 2022 (both days inclusive) shall be the closed period.

You may please inform the TRECertificate Holders of the Exchangeaccordingly.

Yours truly,

Ather Ali Khan Company Secretary

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd. (Subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich) Head Office: I.I Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Pakistan.

UAN:9221 111-141-414

Fax: 92 21 32630404-05 Website: www.habibmetro.com

STAY AHEAD

Disclaimer

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 05:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED
01:15aHABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Board Meeting
PU
04/12HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a list..
PU
04/05HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Clippings of newspapers - credit of final cash dividend
PU
04/04HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Credit of Final Cash Dividend
PU
03/29HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Certified Copy of Resolutions passed at the 30th Annual General ..
PU
03/17HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Corporate Briefing Session - Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
PU
03/07Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
2021Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 50 464 M 278 M 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 4 530
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 48,16 PKR
Average target price 67,35 PKR
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Managers and Directors
Mohsin Ali Nathani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fuzail Abbas Chief Financial Officer
Mohamedali Rafiq Habib Chairman
Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani Chairman-Shariah Board
Syed Abu Tufail Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED12.44%278
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 617
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.48%81 266
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 279
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)18.97%65 813
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.69%57 364