Habib Metropolitan Bank : Board Meeting

HABIBMETRO

HO/CS/18149/2022

April 13, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held at Karachi on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Further, in terms of the Listing Regulations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, from April 13, 2022 to April 20, 2022 (both days inclusive) shall be the closed period.

You may please inform the TRECertificate Holders of the Exchangeaccordingly.

Yours truly,

Ather Ali Khan Company Secretary

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd. (Subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich) Head Office: I.I Chundrigar Road, Karachi. Pakistan.

UAN:9221 111-141-414

Fax: 92 21 32630404-05 Website: www.habibmetro.com

STAY AHEAD