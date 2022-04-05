Log in
Habib Metropolitan Bank : CLIPPINGS OF NEWSPAPERS - CREDIT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND

04/05/2022 | 02:18am EDT
HABIBMETRO

HO/CS/18142/2022

Aprils,2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

CLIPPINGS OF NEWSPAPERS HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED

We attach herewith clippings of "Credit of Final Cash Dividend" published in Daily Business Recorder and Daily Jang on April 5, 2022.

This may please be circulated amongst the TRECertificate Holders of the Exchange.

Yours truly,

At her AM Khan

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd. (Subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich) Head Office: I.I Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan.

U A N : 9 2 2 1 111-141-414 Fax: 92 21 32630404-05

Website: www.habibmetro.com

STAY AHEAD

RECORDER

BUSINESS

Karachi. Tuesdays April 2022,3 Ramazan 1443

HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LTD.

[Subsidiary ol Mabib Sank AG Zurich]

CREDIT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND

We are pleased to inform our shareholders that the 30% Final Cash Dividend i.e. Rs. 3.00 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 (which is in addition to the Interim Cash Dividend already paid at Rs. 2.00 per share i.e. 20%, totaling Rs. 5.00 per share i.e. 50%), approved at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on March 28, 2022 has been credited through electronic mode directly into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders who have submitted their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and valid International Bank Account Number (IBAN).

In compliance of the requirements of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017, the Bank has withheld dividend of those shareholders who have provided incorrect/incomplete bank account details or who still have not provided their complete bank detaiis including valid IBAN, and their valid CNICs.

In order to receive cash dividend, withheld by the Bank as stated above, the shareholders are again requested to contact the Bank's share registrar at the below address or Participant/ Investor Account Services of Central Depository Company of Pakistan (as the case maybe) and provide legible copy of their respective valid CNIC along with complete bank details including valid IBAN by filling the form available at the Bank's website link https://www.habibmetro. co m/wp-conten t/uplQ3ds/20l8/04/Df VIDEND_ MANDATE.pdf

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited CDC House, 99-B, Block-B

S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: Customer Support Services 0800-23275 (Toll Free), Fax: 92-21-34326053

The shareholders may access Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR) developed by CDC via https://eservices.cdcaccess.com.pk to retrieve details of their dividends from CCDR for record purposes.

Karachi:

April 05, 2022

ATHER ALJ KHAN Company Secretary

http://www.habibmetro.com/wp-content/ uploads/2018/04/DIVIDEND MANDATE.pdf

92-21-34326053: A

Disclaimer

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
