Habib Metropolitan Bank : CLIPPINGS OF NEWSPAPERS - CREDIT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND

CREDIT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND

We are pleased to inform our shareholders that the 30% Final Cash Dividend i.e. Rs. 3.00 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 (which is in addition to the Interim Cash Dividend already paid at Rs. 2.00 per share i.e. 20%, totaling Rs. 5.00 per share i.e. 50%), approved at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on March 28, 2022 has been credited through electronic mode directly into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders who have submitted their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and valid International Bank Account Number (IBAN).

In compliance of the requirements of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017, the Bank has withheld dividend of those shareholders who have provided incorrect/incomplete bank account details or who still have not provided their complete bank detaiis including valid IBAN, and their valid CNICs.

In order to receive cash dividend, withheld by the Bank as stated above, the shareholders are again requested to contact the Bank's share registrar at the below address or Participant/ Investor Account Services of Central Depository Company of Pakistan (as the case maybe) and provide legible copy of their respective valid CNIC along with complete bank details including valid IBAN by filling the form available at the Bank's website link https://www.habibmetro. co m/wp-conten t/uplQ3ds/20l8/04/Df VIDEND_ MANDATE.pdf

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited CDC House, 99-B, Block-B

S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: Customer Support Services 0800-23275 (Toll Free), Fax: 92-21-34326053

The shareholders may access Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR) developed by CDC via https://eservices.cdcaccess.com.pk to retrieve details of their dividends from CCDR for record purposes.

