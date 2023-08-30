BUSINESSRECORDER Karachi, Wednesday 30 August 2023,

HABIBMETRD

PLACEMENT OF HALF-YEARLY

ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

JUNE 30, 2023 ON BANK'S WEBSITE

The Half-Yearly Accounts (un-audited) of

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited for the period

ended June 30, 2023 have been placed at

its website (https-7/www.habibmetro.com/)

The Shareholders can also view/download

these accounts through the following link:

https://www.

habibmetro.com/inf ormation-

center/financials/

The Bank shall, however, provide the copy of

Half-Yearly Accounts to the shareholders, on

written demand, at their registered addresses

free of cost, within one week of such request.

Requests can be sent at HABIBMETROHead

Office, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Karachi:

ATHERALIKHAN

Company Secretary

August 30,

2023

111-1-HAfllB(42242)

STAY AHEAD

www.habibmetfo.corr

HABIBMETRO

http

s://www.habibmetro.

center/fjnancials/

com/information-

tfSSSfii "USSSS 1 STAY AHEAD

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 05:33:10 UTC.