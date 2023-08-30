Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (the Bank) is a Pakistan-based trade finance bank. The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The Bank's segments include Trade & sales, Retail banking and Commercial banking. The Trade & sales segment undertakes the Bank's treasury, money market, and capital market activities. The Retail banking segment provides services to small borrowers. This segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions with retail customers. The Commercial banking segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions with corporate and small and medium enterprises (SME) customers. The Bank serves its customers within retail, corporate, commercial, and Islamic segments through a range of technology-led financial solutions, including banking facilities, such as mobile and Internet banking, as well as a network of approximately 480 ATMs across the country. The Bank operates with approximately 480 branches in about 180 cities across Pakistan.

Sector Banks