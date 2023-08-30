BUSINESSRECORDER Karachi, Wednesday 30 August 2023,
PLACEMENT OF HALF-YEARLY
ACCOUNTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
JUNE 30, 2023 ON BANK'S WEBSITE
The Half-Yearly Accounts (un-audited) of
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited for the period
ended June 30, 2023 have been placed at
its website (https-7/www.habibmetro.com/)
The Shareholders can also view/download
these accounts through the following link:
https://www.
habibmetro.com/inf ormation-
center/financials/
The Bank shall, however, provide the copy of
Half-Yearly Accounts to the shareholders, on
written demand, at their registered addresses
free of cost, within one week of such request.
Requests can be sent at HABIBMETROHead
Office, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Karachi:
ATHERALIKHAN
Company Secretary
August 30,
2023
