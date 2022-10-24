Habib Metropolitan Bank : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE
QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Annexure - A
30 September 2022
30 September 2021
Quarter
Nin e Months
Quarter
Nin e Months
ended
ended
ende d
ende d
(Rupees in '000)
Mark-up / return / interest earned
38,520,840
91,670,360
18,675.427
53,779.786
Mark-up / return / interest expensed
(27,154,760)
(64,194,988)
(11,180.083)
(31,881,279)
Net mark-up / interest income
11,366,080
27,475,372
7,495.344
21,898.507
NON MARK-UP / INTEREST INCOME
Fee and commission income
2,001,550
Dividend income
82,399
Foreign exchange income
1,343,080
Income / (loss) from derivatives
Gain / (loss) on securities
19,420
Other income
10,266
Total non mark-up
/ interest income
3,456,715
Total Income
14,822,795
NON MARK-UP / INTEREST EXPENSES
Operating expenses
5,967,941
Workers'welfare fund
168,000
Other charges
440
Total non-mark-up
/ interest expenses
(6,136,381)
Profit before provisions
8,686,414
Provisions and write offs - net
(1,278,528)
Extra ordinary / unusual items
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
7,407,886
Taxation
(3,698,717)
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
3,709,169
5,982,058 214,825 4,191,469
105,602 60,925 10,554,879
38,030,251
15,779,347 429,000 40,092 (16,248,439)
21,781,812
(2,340,466)
19,441,346
(9,182,537) 10,258,809
9.79
1,774,579
5.092.352
22.825
82,124
1,126,085
2,389,731
122,853
167,967
79,752
256.758
3,126.094
7,988,952
10,621,438
29,887,459
4,266.205
11.846,742
105,000
317,000
122 14,678
(4,371.327) (12,178,420)
6,250.111
17,709.039
(265.869)
(2,039,804)
5.984,242
15,669.235
(2,308,968)
(5,765,879)
3.675,274
9,903,356
351
9.45
Disclaimer
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 04:29:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
