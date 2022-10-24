Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMB   PK0055401019

HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED

(HMB)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
36.00 PKR   -0.96%
12:30aHabib Metropolitan Bank : Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2022
PU
04/13Habib Metropolitan Bank : Board Meeting
PU
04/12Habib Metropolitan Bank : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
Habib Metropolitan Bank : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

10/24/2022 | 12:30am EDT
HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE

QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Annexure - A

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

Quarter

Nin e Months

Quarter

Nin e Months

ended

ended

ende d

ende d

(Rupees in '000)

Mark-up / return / interest earned

38,520,840

91,670,360

18,675.427

53,779.786

Mark-up / return / interest expensed

(27,154,760)

(64,194,988)

(11,180.083)

(31,881,279)

Net mark-up / interest income

11,366,080

27,475,372

7,495.344

21,898.507

NON MARK-UP / INTEREST INCOME

Fee and commission income

2,001,550

Dividend income

82,399

Foreign exchange income

1,343,080

Income / (loss) from derivatives

Gain / (loss) on securities

19,420

Other income

10,266

Total non mark-up

/ interest income

3,456,715

Total Income

14,822,795

NON MARK-UP / INTEREST EXPENSES

Operating expenses

5,967,941

Workers'welfare fund

168,000

Other charges

440

Total non-mark-up

/ interest expenses

(6,136,381)

Profit before provisions

8,686,414

Provisions and write offs - net

(1,278,528)

Extra ordinary / unusual items

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

7,407,886

Taxation

(3,698,717)

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

3,709,169

s per share

3.54

5,982,058 214,825 4,191,469

105,602 60,925 10,554,879

38,030,251

15,779,347 429,000 40,092 (16,248,439)

21,781,812

(2,340,466)

19,441,346

(9,182,537) 10,258,809

9.79

1,774,579

5.092.352

22.825

82,124

1,126,085

2,389,731

122,853

167,967

79,752

256.758

3,126.094

7,988,952

10,621,438

29,887,459

4,266.205

11.846,742

105,000

317,000

12214,678

(4,371.327) (12,178,420)

6,250.111

17,709.039

(265.869)

(2,039,804)

5.984,242

15,669.235

(2,308,968)

(5,765,879)

3.675,274

9,903,356

3519.45

Chief Financial Officer

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 04:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
