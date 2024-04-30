Habib Metropolitan Bank : Text of Notice of Interim Dividend and Book Closure
NOTICE OF
INTERIM DIVIDEND AND BOOK CLOSURE
The Board of Directors of Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited in its meeting held on April 25, 2024 has declared an Interim Cash Dividend (D-23) of Rs. 2.50 per share i.e. 25% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The same will be paid to those shareholders whose names will appear on the Register of Members of the Bank on May 08, 2024.
The Share Transfer Books of the Bank will be closed from May 09, 2024 to May 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the entitlement of this dividend. Transfer requests received by the Bank's Share Registrar, M/s.CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400, Tel: 0800-23275,111-111-500, Fax No. (92-21) 34326053, Email: info@cdcsrsl.com at the close of business on May 08, 2024 will be treated in time for the purpose of determining above entitlement to the transferees for payment of Interim Cash Dividend.
Notes:
Shareholders are requested to promptly notify change in their registered postal address, if any, to the Bank's Share Registrar.
In accordance with the provisions of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, a listed Company is required to pay cash dividend only through electronic mode directly into the bank account designated by the entitled shareholders. Accordingly, the shareholders are requested to provide the information mentioned on an E-Dividend Mandate Form available at the website of the Bank at https://www.habibmetro.com/ wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Dividend-Mandate-Form.pdf. The CDC account holders must submit their information directly to their brokers (participants)/CDC.
Income Tax will be deducted in accordance with Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.
Shareholders who have not yet submitted copies of their valid CNICs are requested to send the same to the Registrar at the earliest, otherwise the Bank will withhold their dividend.
In compliance of Section 244 of the Companies Act, 2017, the Bank has already sent individual letters to shareholders who have not yet claimed their outstanding cash dividends and/or bonus shares (Details available at: www.habibmetro.com). Shareholders are once again requested to lodge their claims for cash dividends and/or bonus shares kept with the Share Registrar of the Bank on the address, given above.
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (the Bank) is a Pakistan-based trade finance bank, which is engaged in commercial banking and related services. It operates through three segments: Trade & sales, Retail banking and Commercial banking. The Trade & sales segment undertakes the Bank's treasury, money market, and capital market activities. The Retail banking segment provides services to small borrowers. This segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions with retail customers. The Commercial banking segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions with corporate and small and medium enterprises (SME) customers. The Bank serves its customers within retail, corporate, commercial, and Islamic segments through a range of technology-led financial solutions, including banking facilities, such as mobile and Internet banking, as well as a network of approximately 510 ATMs across the country. The Bank operates with approximately 500 branches in about 200 cities across Pakistan.