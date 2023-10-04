H

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW / DIRECTORS' REPORT

Dear Shareholders,

We bow our heads in gratitude to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, for the Blessing He continues to bestow on us which are partly reflected in the Company's performance for the year ended 30 June 2023.

During the year, the Board of the Company comprised of:

Mr. Gaffar A. Habib

Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Owais G. Habib

Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Howard J. Synenberg

Independent Director

Mr. Tufail Y. Habib

Executive Director

Ms. Fatemah G. Habib

Non-Executive Director

Dr. Salma Habib

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Asad R. Premjee

Independent Director

Mr. Adil Ahmed Chapra

Independent Director

The Financial Highlights and the Directors' proposed appropriations are as follow:

RUPEES in '000

2023

2022

Profit before Tax

370,048

121,851

Provision for Tax (Net)

(36,984)

(37,767)

Net Profit after Tax

333,064

84,084

Un-appropriated Profit Brought Forward

668,783

584,699

Total Available for Appropriations

1,001,847

668,783

Proposed Appropriations:

Final Dividend @ 30% (2022: 40%)

60,000

80,000

Interim Dividend 40% (2022: Nil)

80,000

-

Un-Appropriated Profit Carried Forward

861,847

588,783

Earnings per Share (EPS) -Net of Tax

8.33

2.21

Interim Dividend per Share of Rs. 5 each

2.00

-

Final Dividend per Share of Rs. 5 each

1.50

2.00

3

H

RP

Habib Rice Products Ltd.

The Year In Review

During the year under review, Dollar constraints forced our feed mills to turn their attention to locally available products.

This allowed us to liquidate our long accumulated inventory - giving us a boost in our bottom line.

With gas supplies depleting, and our plant at the tail end of the gas pipe line, we have had to resort to furnace oil and KE for our energy requirement. Due to our continuous process operation, solar power is not an option. However cogen is a possible solution.

While we are working towards finding an affordable solution, the present offers that we have received to date puts the investment out of our reach. The offers received so far cost is in the two million dollars range.

At present interest rates, this level of investment is completely out of the question we are working towards two possible solutions:-

  1. Get Sui Gas to deliver as per the contracted agreement.
  2. Build up our own resources to self finance the required investment for co-generation.

If all industries were in the same position in their energy requirements as ours - there would be no problem, as the market would adjust for the higher cost.

Not all industries are hurting - some have even expanded and are receiving their expanded requirements.

Thus the problem.

In closing, please join me in my prayers to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, to Bless our operation with the Bounties as Befits His Glory, Aameen.

On behalf of the Board,

OWAIS G. HABIB

GAFFAR A. HABIB

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

Karachi: 13 September 2023

4

