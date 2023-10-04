H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
43rd Annual Report
for the year ended
June 30, 2023
Contents
Page No
Company Information
2
Chairman's Review / Directors' Report
3
Company's Contribution to the Economy
5
Statement on Corporate and Financial Reporting Framework
6
Six Years at a Glance
7
Pattern of Shareholding
8
Statement of Compliance with listed Companies (Code of Corporate
Governance) Regulation, 2019
10
Independent Auditors' Review Report
12
Independent Auditors' Report on Financial Statements
13
Statement of Financial Position
17
Statement of Profit or Loss
18
Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
19
Statement of Changes in Equity
20
Statement of Cash Flows
21
Notes to the Financial Statements
22
Notice of Annual General Meeting
49
Proxy Form
COMPANY INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. Owais G. Habib
Managing Director
Mr. Tufail Y. Habib
Non Executive Directors
Mr. Gaffar A. Habib
Chairman
Dr. Howard J. Synenberg
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
Dr. Salma Habib
Mr. Adil Ahmed Chapra
Mr. Asad R. Premjee
BOARD OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Gaffar A. Habib
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
Dr. Salma Habib
Mr. Asad R. Premjee
BOARD OF HR AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Tufail Y. Habib
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
Dr. Salma Habib
Mr. Adil Ahmed Chapra
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Mr. Owais G. Habib
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Jamshed Ali Khan
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Ali Asghar Rajani
AUDITORS
Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman
Chartered Accountants
SHARE REGISTRAR
M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Ltd.
CDC House, 99-B,Block-B,
S.M.C.H.S., Main Sharah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
REGISTERED OFFICE
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES & FACTORY
2nd Floor, UBL Building
Ahmad Habib Boulevard,
I.I. Chundrigar Road,
Hub - 90250
Karachi - 74000, Pakistan.
Pakistan.
Telephone
: (021) 32411887
Telephone : (0853) 363963-5
Fax
: (021) 32414581
Fax
: (0853) 363819
2
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW / DIRECTORS' REPORT
Dear Shareholders,
We bow our heads in gratitude to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, for the Blessing He continues to bestow on us which are partly reflected in the Company's performance for the year ended 30 June 2023.
During the year, the Board of the Company comprised of:
Mr. Gaffar A. Habib
Chairman, Non-Executive Director
Mr. Owais G. Habib
Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Howard J. Synenberg
Independent Director
Mr. Tufail Y. Habib
Executive Director
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
Non-Executive Director
Dr. Salma Habib
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Asad R. Premjee
Independent Director
Mr. Adil Ahmed Chapra
Independent Director
The Financial Highlights and the Directors' proposed appropriations are as follow:
RUPEES in '000
2023
2022
Profit before Tax
370,048
121,851
Provision for Tax (Net)
(36,984)
(37,767)
Net Profit after Tax
333,064
84,084
Un-appropriated Profit Brought Forward
668,783
584,699
Total Available for Appropriations
1,001,847
668,783
Proposed Appropriations:
Final Dividend @ 30% (2022: 40%)
60,000
80,000
Interim Dividend 40% (2022: Nil)
80,000
-
Un-Appropriated Profit Carried Forward
861,847
588,783
Earnings per Share (EPS) -Net of Tax
8.33
2.21
Interim Dividend per Share of Rs. 5 each
2.00
-
Final Dividend per Share of Rs. 5 each
1.50
2.00
3
H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
The Year In Review
During the year under review, Dollar constraints forced our feed mills to turn their attention to locally available products.
This allowed us to liquidate our long accumulated inventory - giving us a boost in our bottom line.
With gas supplies depleting, and our plant at the tail end of the gas pipe line, we have had to resort to furnace oil and KE for our energy requirement. Due to our continuous process operation, solar power is not an option. However cogen is a possible solution.
While we are working towards finding an affordable solution, the present offers that we have received to date puts the investment out of our reach. The offers received so far cost is in the two million dollars range.
At present interest rates, this level of investment is completely out of the question we are working towards two possible solutions:-
- Get Sui Gas to deliver as per the contracted agreement.
- Build up our own resources to self finance the required investment for co-generation.
If all industries were in the same position in their energy requirements as ours - there would be no problem, as the market would adjust for the higher cost.
Not all industries are hurting - some have even expanded and are receiving their expanded requirements.
Thus the problem.
In closing, please join me in my prayers to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, to Bless our operation with the Bounties as Befits His Glory, Aameen.
On behalf of the Board,
OWAIS G. HABIB
GAFFAR A. HABIB
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
Karachi: 13 September 2023
4
