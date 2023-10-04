H

RP

Habib Rice Products Ltd.

The Year In Review

During the year under review, Dollar constraints forced our feed mills to turn their attention to locally available products.

This allowed us to liquidate our long accumulated inventory - giving us a boost in our bottom line.

With gas supplies depleting, and our plant at the tail end of the gas pipe line, we have had to resort to furnace oil and KE for our energy requirement. Due to our continuous process operation, solar power is not an option. However cogen is a possible solution.

While we are working towards finding an affordable solution, the present offers that we have received to date puts the investment out of our reach. The offers received so far cost is in the two million dollars range.

At present interest rates, this level of investment is completely out of the question we are working towards two possible solutions:-

Get Sui Gas to deliver as per the contracted agreement. Build up our own resources to self finance the required investment for co-generation.

If all industries were in the same position in their energy requirements as ours - there would be no problem, as the market would adjust for the higher cost.

Not all industries are hurting - some have even expanded and are receiving their expanded requirements.

Thus the problem.

In closing, please join me in my prayers to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, to Bless our operation with the Bounties as Befits His Glory, Aameen.

On behalf of the Board,

OWAIS G. HABIB GAFFAR A. HABIB Chief Executive Officer Chairman

Karachi: 13 September 2023