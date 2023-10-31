H
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
1st Quarter
Unaudited Accounts September 30, 2023
Contents
Page No
Company Information
2
Directors' Report
3
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (Un-audited)
4
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)
5
Condensed Interim Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)
6
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Un-audited)
7
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)
8
Condensed Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Un-audited)
09-16
COMPANY INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. Owais G. HabibManaging Director
Mr. Tufail Y. Habib
Non Executive Directors
Mr. Gaffar A. HabibChairman
Dr. Howard J. Synenberg
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
Dr. Salma Habib
Mr. Adil Ahmed Chapra
Mr. Asad R. Premjee
BOARD OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Gaffar A. Habib
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
Dr. Salma Habib
Mr. Asad R. Premjee
BOARD OF HR AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Gaffar A. Habib
Mr. Tufail Y. Habib
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
Dr. Salma Habib
Mr. Adil Ahmed Chapra
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Gaffar A. Habib
Mr. Owais G. Habib
Mr. Tufail Y. Habib
Ms. Fatemah G. Habib
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Mr. Gaffar A. Habib
Mr. Owais G. Habib
Mr. Tufail Y. Habib
Dr. Salma Habib
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Mr. Owais G. Habib
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Jamshed Ali Khan
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Ali Asghar Rajani
AUDITORS
Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman
Chartered Accountants
SHARE REGISTRAR
M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Ltd.
CDC House, 99-B,Block-B,
S.M.C.H.S., Main Sharah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
REGISTERED OFFICE2nd Floor, UBL Building I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi - 74000, Pakistan. Telephone : (021) 32411887
Fax
: (021) 32414581
2
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES & FACTORY
Ahmad Habib Boulevard,
Hub - 90250
Pakistan.
Telephone : (0853) 363963-5
Fax
: (0853) 363819
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW / DIRECTORS' REPORT
1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Dear Shareholders,
During the period under review, International price of Rice shot up due to the India ban on Rice exports.
This permitted Pakistan to export all available exportable rice - to a point that resulted in a scarcity in our domestic market, and scarcity dictated prices.
This brought down the operating margins, also a substantial value of exports could not be shipped due to delayed letter of credit. Part of this was exported in early October. While the L/C for the remaining is still awaited.
With the arriving new crop, we expect Insha Allah everything to go back to normal.
In closing:- Please join me in my prayers to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, to continue to Bless our operations with Bounties as Befits His Glory, Aameen.
On behalf of the Board,
OWAIS G. HABIB
GAFFAR A. HABIB
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
Karachi: October 27, 2023
3
H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Note
--------------- Rupees ---------------
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
4
536,559,579
546,097,521
Right-of-use assets
5
1,577,401
4,515,643
Long-term deposits
26,892,370
26,892,370
Deferred taxation
6
13,841,916
14,215,514
CURRENT ASSETS
578,871,266
591,721,048
Stores, spare parts and loose tools
121,212,346
120,519,353
Stock-in-trade
7
237,383,975
341,446,247
Trade debts
29,232,039
37,707,519
Loans and advances
14,320,066
4,766,535
Trade deposits, prepayments and other receivable
4,909,243
5,944,555
Short-term investments
8
340,902,706
195,804,425
Taxation - net
80,559,934
71,119,847
Cash and bank balances
9
115,420,266
191,015,449
943,940,575
968,323,930
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,522,811,841
1,560,044,978
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorized share capital
60,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 60,000,000)
ordinary shares of Rs.5/- each
300,000,000
300,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
200,000,000
200,000,000
Reserves
875,378,358
901,847,270
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,075,378,358
1,101,847,270
Lease liabilities
112,172
274,711
Provision for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess 10
-
3,187,351
CURRENT LIABILITIES
112,172
3,462,062
Current Maturity of Lease Liabilities
601,335
561,670
Current Maturity of Gas Infrastructure
Development Cess
10
215,257,424
212,070,073
Trade and other payables
11
170,998,051
160,281,487
Provision for gas rate revision
12
36,206,030
46,089,704
Unclaimed and Unpaid dividend
24,258,471
35,732,712
447,321,311
454,735,646
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
13
1,522,811,841
1,560,044,978
The annexed notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
OWAIS G. HABIB
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi: October 27, 2023
4
JAMSHED ALI KHAN
GAFFAR A. HABIB
Chief Financial Officer
Chairman
H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF
PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
September 30, September 30,
2023
2022
--------------- Rupees ---------------
Turnover - net
625,813,439
533,720,515
Cost of Sales
(613,194,324)
(429,912,395)
Gross Profit
12,619,115
103,808,120
Distribution costs
(27,454,576)
(34,247,365)
Administrative Expenses
(33,945,415)
(26,550,135)
Other Expenses
-
(6,618,647)
Other Income
30,908,481
10,199,628
Finance costs
(500,134)
(790,926)
Profit / (Loss) before Taxation
(18,372,529)
45,800,675
Taxation
- Current
- Deferred
(7,722,785)
(6,411,610)
(373,598)
(500,684)
Taxation
(8,096,383)
(6,912,294)
Profit / (Loss) after Taxation
(26,468,912)
38,888,381
Earning per share - basic and diluted
(0.66)
0.97
The annexed notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
OWAIS G. HABIB
JAMSHED ALI KHAN
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Karachi: October 27, 2023
GAFFAR A. HABIB
Chairman
5
H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
September 30, September 30,
2023
2022
---------------
Rupees
---------------
Profit / (Loss) after taxation
(26,468,912)
38,888,381
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(26,468,912)
38,888,381
The annexed notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
OWAIS G. HABIB
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi: October 27, 2023
6
JAMSHED ALI KHAN
GAFFAR A. HABIB
Chief Financial Officer
Chairman
H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
Reserves
Issued,
Capital
Revenue reserves
Total
Total
Particulars
Subscribed
Reserve
And Paid-up
reserves
equity
Share
General
Unappropriated
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Profit
Balance as at July 01, 2022
Net Profit
Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income
Balance as at September 30, 2022
Balance as at July 01, 2023
-------------------------------------------------------
Rupees -------------------------------------------------
200,000,000
10,000,000
50,000,000
668,783,376
728,783,376
928,783,376
-
-
-
38,888,381
38,888,381
38,888,381
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38,888,381
38,888,381
38,888,381
200,000,000
10,000,000
50,000,000
707,671,757
767,671,757
967,671,757
200,000,000
10,000,000
50,000,000
841,847,270
901,847,270
1,101,847,270
H RP Habib Rice Products
Net Profit / (Loss)
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
Balance as at September 30, 2023
-
-
-
200,000,000
-
-
(26,468,912)
(26,468,912)
(26,468,912)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26,468,912)
(26,468,912)
(26,468,912)
10,000,000
50,000,000
815,378,358
875,378,358
1,075,378,358
Ltd.
7
The annexed notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
OWAIS G. HABIB
JAMSHED ALI KHAN
GAFFAR A. HABIB
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chairman
Karachi: October 27, 2023
H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022
Note --------------- Rupees ---------------
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit / (Loss) before taxation
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation on operating fixed assets
4.1
Depreciation on right-of-use assets
5
Profit on term deposit receipts and interest on saving accounts Dividend income on mutual fund units
Unrealised fair value gain/loss on short-term investments
Finance costs
Operating profit before working capital changes
Working capital changes
14
Cash generated from operations
Taxes refunded / paid
Finance cost paid
Net cash generated from operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditure
Short term investment - net
Profit on term receipt and interest saving accounts received Dividend Income received - Mutual funds
Net cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid
Lease rentals paid
Net cash used in financing activities
Net (increase) / decrease in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15
(18,372,529)
12,671,410
2,938,242
(20,425,575)
(643,042)
(8,631,238)
500,134
(31,962,598)
104,159,430
72,196,832
(17,162,872)
(466,840)
(17,629,712)
54,567,120
(3,133,468)
100,771,034
9,099,208
643,042
107,379,816
(11,474,241)
(156,168)
(11,630,409)
150,316,527
191,015,449
341,331,976
45,800,675
13,631,763
2,902,899
(9,799,350)
(400,278)
3,070,492
790,926
55,997,127
(34,089,383)
21,907,744
(15,855,640)
(478,777)
(16,334,417)
5,573,327
(12,725,252)
100,886,443
8,798,980
400,278
97,360,449
(10,577,921)
(135,865)
(10,713,786)
92,219,990
109,083,841
201,303,831
The annexed notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.
OWAIS G. HABIB
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi: October 27, 2023
8
JAMSHED ALI KHAN
GAFFAR A. HABIB
Chief Financial Officer
Chairman
H
RP
Habib Rice Products Ltd.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
-
THE COMPANY AND ITS OPERATIONS
Habib Rice Products Limited (the Company) is a public listed company limited by shares incorporated in Pakistan on July 10, 1980 and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is situated at 2nd Floor, UBL Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. The Company is engaged in the production of rice based starch sugar and proteins.
The Company's primary production facilities are located at its industrial complex in Hub Industrial Area, District Lasbela, Baluchistan.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
2.1. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. The accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting comprise of:
- International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notified under the Companies Act, 2017; and
- Provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017.
Where the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 differ with the requirements of IAS 34, the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 have been followed.
- These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023. These condensed interim financial statements are unaudited.
- The figures of the condensed interim statement of profit or loss and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 and notes forming part thereof have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.
- These condensed interim financial statements are presented in the Pakistani rupees which is also the Company's functional currency.
9
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
