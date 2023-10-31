CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW / DIRECTORS' REPORT

1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Dear Shareholders,

During the period under review, International price of Rice shot up due to the India ban on Rice exports.

This permitted Pakistan to export all available exportable rice - to a point that resulted in a scarcity in our domestic market, and scarcity dictated prices.

This brought down the operating margins, also a substantial value of exports could not be shipped due to delayed letter of credit. Part of this was exported in early October. While the L/C for the remaining is still awaited.

With the arriving new crop, we expect Insha Allah everything to go back to normal.

In closing:- Please join me in my prayers to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, to continue to Bless our operations with Bounties as Befits His Glory, Aameen.

On behalf of the Board,

OWAIS G. HABIB GAFFAR A. HABIB Chief Executive Officer Chairman Karachi: October 27, 2023