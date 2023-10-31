H

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW / DIRECTORS' REPORT

1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Dear Shareholders,

During the period under review, International price of Rice shot up due to the India ban on Rice exports.

This permitted Pakistan to export all available exportable rice - to a point that resulted in a scarcity in our domestic market, and scarcity dictated prices.

This brought down the operating margins, also a substantial value of exports could not be shipped due to delayed letter of credit. Part of this was exported in early October. While the L/C for the remaining is still awaited.

With the arriving new crop, we expect Insha Allah everything to go back to normal.

In closing:- Please join me in my prayers to Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Provider, to continue to Bless our operations with Bounties as Befits His Glory, Aameen.

On behalf of the Board,

OWAIS G. HABIB

GAFFAR A. HABIB

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

Karachi: October 27, 2023

3

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

September 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Note

--------------- Rupees ---------------

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

4

536,559,579

546,097,521

Right-of-use assets

5

1,577,401

4,515,643

Long-term deposits

26,892,370

26,892,370

Deferred taxation

6

13,841,916

14,215,514

CURRENT ASSETS

578,871,266

591,721,048

Stores, spare parts and loose tools

121,212,346

120,519,353

Stock-in-trade

7

237,383,975

341,446,247

Trade debts

29,232,039

37,707,519

Loans and advances

14,320,066

4,766,535

Trade deposits, prepayments and other receivable

4,909,243

5,944,555

Short-term investments

8

340,902,706

195,804,425

Taxation - net

80,559,934

71,119,847

Cash and bank balances

9

115,420,266

191,015,449

943,940,575

968,323,930

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,522,811,841

1,560,044,978

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorized share capital

60,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 60,000,000)

ordinary shares of Rs.5/- each

300,000,000

300,000,000

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

200,000,000

200,000,000

Reserves

875,378,358

901,847,270

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,075,378,358

1,101,847,270

Lease liabilities

112,172

274,711

Provision for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess 10

-

3,187,351

CURRENT LIABILITIES

112,172

3,462,062

Current Maturity of Lease Liabilities

601,335

561,670

Current Maturity of Gas Infrastructure

Development Cess

10

215,257,424

212,070,073

Trade and other payables

11

170,998,051

160,281,487

Provision for gas rate revision

12

36,206,030

46,089,704

Unclaimed and Unpaid dividend

24,258,471

35,732,712

447,321,311

454,735,646

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

13

1,522,811,841

1,560,044,978

The annexed notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information.

OWAIS G. HABIB

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: October 27, 2023

4

JAMSHED ALI KHAN

GAFFAR A. HABIB

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF

PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

September 30, September 30,

2023

2022

--------------- Rupees ---------------

Turnover - net

625,813,439

533,720,515

Cost of Sales

(613,194,324)

(429,912,395)

Gross Profit

12,619,115

103,808,120

Distribution costs

(27,454,576)

(34,247,365)

Administrative Expenses

(33,945,415)

(26,550,135)

Other Expenses

-

(6,618,647)

Other Income

30,908,481

10,199,628

Finance costs

(500,134)

(790,926)

Profit / (Loss) before Taxation

(18,372,529)

45,800,675

Taxation

- Current

- Deferred

(7,722,785)

(6,411,610)

(373,598)

(500,684)

Taxation

(8,096,383)

(6,912,294)

Profit / (Loss) after Taxation

(26,468,912)

38,888,381

Earning per share - basic and diluted

(0.66)

0.97

OWAIS G. HABIB

JAMSHED ALI KHAN

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Karachi: October 27, 2023

GAFFAR A. HABIB

Chairman

5

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

September 30, September 30,

2023

2022

---------------

Rupees

---------------

Profit / (Loss) after taxation

(26,468,912)

38,888,381

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(26,468,912)

38,888,381

OWAIS G. HABIB

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: October 27, 2023

6

JAMSHED ALI KHAN

GAFFAR A. HABIB

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

Reserves

Issued,

Capital

Revenue reserves

Total

Total

Particulars

Subscribed

Reserve

And Paid-up

reserves

equity

Share

General

Unappropriated

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Profit

Balance as at July 01, 2022

Net Profit

Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income

Balance as at September 30, 2022

Balance as at July 01, 2023

-------------------------------------------------------

Rupees -------------------------------------------------

200,000,000

10,000,000

50,000,000

668,783,376

728,783,376

928,783,376

-

-

-

38,888,381

38,888,381

38,888,381

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38,888,381

38,888,381

38,888,381

200,000,000

10,000,000

50,000,000

707,671,757

767,671,757

967,671,757

200,000,000

10,000,000

50,000,000

841,847,270

901,847,270

1,101,847,270

Net Profit / (Loss)

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

Balance as at September 30, 2023

-

-

-

200,000,000

-

-

(26,468,912)

(26,468,912)

(26,468,912)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26,468,912)

(26,468,912)

(26,468,912)

10,000,000

50,000,000

815,378,358

875,378,358

1,075,378,358

Ltd.

7

OWAIS G. HABIB

JAMSHED ALI KHAN

GAFFAR A. HABIB

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman

Karachi: October 27, 2023

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022

Note --------------- Rupees ---------------

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit / (Loss) before taxation

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation on operating fixed assets

4.1

Depreciation on right-of-use assets

5

Profit on term deposit receipts and interest on saving accounts Dividend income on mutual fund units

Unrealised fair value gain/loss on short-term investments

Finance costs

Operating profit before working capital changes

Working capital changes

14

Cash generated from operations

Taxes refunded / paid

Finance cost paid

Net cash generated from operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditure

Short term investment - net

Profit on term receipt and interest saving accounts received Dividend Income received - Mutual funds

Net cash used in investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid

Lease rentals paid

Net cash used in financing activities

Net (increase) / decrease in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15

(18,372,529)

12,671,410

2,938,242

(20,425,575)

(643,042)

(8,631,238)

500,134

(31,962,598)

104,159,430

72,196,832

(17,162,872)

(466,840)

(17,629,712)

54,567,120

(3,133,468)

100,771,034

9,099,208

643,042

107,379,816

(11,474,241)

(156,168)

(11,630,409)

150,316,527

191,015,449

341,331,976

45,800,675

13,631,763

2,902,899

(9,799,350)

(400,278)

3,070,492

790,926

55,997,127

(34,089,383)

21,907,744

(15,855,640)

(478,777)

(16,334,417)

5,573,327

(12,725,252)

100,886,443

8,798,980

400,278

97,360,449

(10,577,921)

(135,865)

(10,713,786)

92,219,990

109,083,841

201,303,831

OWAIS G. HABIB

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: October 27, 2023

8

JAMSHED ALI KHAN

GAFFAR A. HABIB

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

  1. THE COMPANY AND ITS OPERATIONS
    Habib Rice Products Limited (the Company) is a public listed company limited by shares incorporated in Pakistan on July 10, 1980 and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is situated at 2nd Floor, UBL Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. The Company is engaged in the production of rice based starch sugar and proteins.
    The Company's primary production facilities are located at its industrial complex in Hub Industrial Area, District Lasbela, Baluchistan.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

2.1. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. The accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting comprise of:

  • International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notified under the Companies Act, 2017; and
  • Provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017.

Where the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 differ with the requirements of IAS 34, the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 have been followed.

  1. These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023. These condensed interim financial statements are unaudited.
  2. The figures of the condensed interim statement of profit or loss and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 and notes forming part thereof have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.
  3. These condensed interim financial statements are presented in the Pakistani rupees which is also the Company's functional currency.

9

