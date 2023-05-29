Habib Sugar Mills : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023
05/29/2023 | 06:03am EDT
Habib Sugar Mills Limited
Report and Condensed Interim
Financial Statements for the Half Year ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
Contents
Company Information
Directors' Report
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Company Information
Board of
Asghar D. Habib
Chairman
Directors
Murtaza Habib
Hasnain Habib
Farouq Habib Rahimtoola
Sohail Hussain Haji
Muhammad Salman Husain Chawala
Tyaba Muslim Habib
Chief Executive
Khursheed A. Jamal
Audit
Farouq Habib Rahimtoola
Chairman
Committee
Tyaba Muslim Habib
Member
Sohail Hussain Haji
Member
Human Resource &
Tyaba Muslim Habib
Chairperson
Remuneration Committee
Hasnain Habib
Member
Khursheed A. Jamal
Member
Chief Financial Officer
Amir Bashir Ahmed
Company Secretary
Imran Amin Virani
Registered Office
3rd Floor, Imperial Court,
Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road,
Karachi-75530
Phones
:
(+92-21) 35680036- 5 Lines
Fax
:
(+92-21) 35684086
E-mail
: sugar@habib.com
Mills
Sugar & Distillery Division
Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad
Phones
:
(+92-244)360751-5 Lines
Fax
:
(+92-244) 361314
Textile Division
D-140/B-1 Mangopir Road
S.I.T.E. Karachi-75700
Phones
:
(+92-21) 32571325, 32572119
Fax
:
(+92-21) 32572118
Bulk Storage
Terminal
60/1-B Oil Installation Area
Keamari Karachi-75620
Phones
:
(+92-21)32852003-4
Fax
:
(+92-21) 32852005
Bankers
Allied Bank Limited
Bank AL Habib Limited
First Women Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
United Bank Limited
Statutory Auditors
Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman
Chartered Accountants
Cost Auditors
Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Share Registrar
THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited
Plot No. C-32, Jami Commercial Street-2
D.H.A. Phase VII, Karachi - 755500
UAN
:
(+92-21)111-000-322
Phone
:
(+92-21)35310191-93
E-mail
:
stc@thk.com.pk
Directors' Report
Dear Members - Assalam-o-Alekum
On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present you the unaudited consolidated and unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements duly reviewed by the auditors of the Company for the half year ended March 31, 2023. The Company has earned pre-tax profit of Rs. 1,008.56 million (2022: Rs. 905.71 million). The financial results of the Company for the half year are summarized below:
Financial Results
Half year ended
Variance
31 March 2023
31 March 2022
Rupees in Million
Profit before taxation
1,008.56
905.71
102.85
Less: Taxation
(160.00)
(165.00)
5.00
Profit after taxation
848.56
740.71
107.85
Add: Realized (loss)/gain on
sale of investments
(229.11)
33.29
(262.40)
Unappropriated profit brought forward
5.19
5.11
0.08
Unappropriated profit carried forward
624.64
779.11
(154.47)
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted - Rs.
5.66
4.94
0.72
Sugar Division
The crushing season 2022-23 commenced on November 29, 2022 and the plant operated upto February 26, 2023 for 89 days as against 125 days in the preceding season. Sugarcane crushed during the current season was 844,841 M. Tons with average sucrose recovery of 10.96 % and sugar production of 92,595 M. Tons as compared with sugarcane crushing of 1,126,516 M. Tons with average sucrose recovery of 10.61 % and sugar production of 119,531 M. Tons during the preceding season.
The Government of Sindh on November 23, 2022 issued a notification fixing the minimum sugarcane support price at Rs.302 per 40 kgs for the crushing season 2022 - 23 as against Rs.250 per 40 kgs for the crushing season 2021 - 2022. In addition, the sugar mills in Sindh are also required to pay quality premium at the rate of Re. 0.50 for every 0.1 percent sucrose recovery in excess of the bench mark of 8.7%.
The sugar division earned operating profit of Rs. 223.32 million (2022: Rs. 366.93 million). The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to higher cost of production on account of lower quantum of crushing and production.
Considering the surplus quantity of sugar in the Country, the Sugar advisory Board (SAB) in principal recommended the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to allow export of 500,000 M. Tons of sugar. The ECC in their meeting had allowed and approved export of 250,000 M. Tons in phases.
Thereafter, the Cane Commissioner-Sindh vide his letter dated January 25, 2023 allocated equal Quota of 2,500 M. Tons for export of sugar to each of the 32 operational sugar mills in Sindh (i.e., 80,000 M. tons representing Sindh's share of 32% out of total 250,000 M. Tons of export allowed by the ECC) without taking into account the crushing capacity of Sindh sugar mills.
The above allocation was challenged by certain sugar mills before the Sindh High Court who suspended the above allocation and declared the same as illegal and unlawful. Against the above order, the sugar mills preferred an appeal before the High Court who vide order dated March 9, 2023 allowed the quota of 1,500 M. Tons to each sugar mill till further orders/final outcome of the appeal. The Company exported 1,500 M. Tons of sugar in the month of April 2023 in accordance with the High Court's order.
Distillery Division
The ethanol production during the half year ended March 31, 2023 was 15,923 M. Tons (2022: 14,704 M. Tons). The division earned operating profit of Rs. 764.85 million
(2022: Rs. 327.88 million). The increase in the profit of Rs. 436.97 million during the half year was mainly due to better Ethanol selling prices in the international market and devaluation of Pakistani Rupee against foreign currencies.
The liquidified carbon dioxide (CO2) unit produced 4,501 M. Tons (2022: 3,134 M. Tons). The contribution of the unit is included in the profit of the division.
Textile Division
The division earned profit of Rs. 11.54 million during the half year under review (2022: loss of Rs. 6.32 million). The increase in profit was mainly attributable to better selling prices and devaluation of Pakistani Rupee against foreign currencies.
Trading Division
Trading division earned operating profit of Rs. 3.35 million (March 31, 2022: Rs. 0.97 million).
Acknowledgement
The Directors of the Company would like to thank all the staff, shareholders, financial institutions and other stakeholders of the Company for their continued support and cooperation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Khursheed A. Jamal
Murtaza Habib
Chief Executive
Director
Karachi: May 16, 2023
