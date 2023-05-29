Habib Sugar Mills : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023

Directors' Report

Dear Members - Assalam-o-Alekum

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present you the unaudited consolidated and unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements duly reviewed by the auditors of the Company for the half year ended March 31, 2023. The Company has earned pre-tax profit of Rs. 1,008.56 million (2022: Rs. 905.71 million). The financial results of the Company for the half year are summarized below:

Financial Results Half year ended Variance 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Rupees in Million Profit before taxation 1,008.56 905.71 102.85 Less: Taxation (160.00) (165.00) 5.00 Profit after taxation 848.56 740.71 107.85 Add: Realized (loss)/gain on sale of investments (229.11) 33.29 (262.40) Unappropriated profit brought forward 5.19 5.11 0.08 Unappropriated profit carried forward 624.64 779.11 (154.47) Earnings per share - Basic and diluted - Rs. 5.66 4.94 0.72

Sugar Division

The crushing season 2022-23 commenced on November 29, 2022 and the plant operated upto February 26, 2023 for 89 days as against 125 days in the preceding season. Sugarcane crushed during the current season was 844,841 M. Tons with average sucrose recovery of 10.96 % and sugar production of 92,595 M. Tons as compared with sugarcane crushing of 1,126,516 M. Tons with average sucrose recovery of 10.61 % and sugar production of 119,531 M. Tons during the preceding season.

The Government of Sindh on November 23, 2022 issued a notification fixing the minimum sugarcane support price at Rs.302 per 40 kgs for the crushing season 2022 - 23 as against Rs.250 per 40 kgs for the crushing season 2021 - 2022. In addition, the sugar mills in Sindh are also required to pay quality premium at the rate of Re. 0.50 for every 0.1 percent sucrose recovery in excess of the bench mark of 8.7%.

The sugar division earned operating profit of Rs. 223.32 million (2022: Rs. 366.93 million). The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to higher cost of production on account of lower quantum of crushing and production.

Considering the surplus quantity of sugar in the Country, the Sugar advisory Board (SAB) in principal recommended the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to allow export of 500,000 M. Tons of sugar. The ECC in their meeting had allowed and approved export of 250,000 M. Tons in phases.