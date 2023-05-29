Advanced search
    HABSM   PK0006801010

HABIB SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(HABSM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
30.50 PKR   -4.69%
Habib Sugar Mills : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023
PU
02/15Habib Sugar Mills : Presentation to be given in the Corporate Briefing Session
PU
01/27Habib Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Habib Sugar Mills : Transmission of Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023

05/29/2023
Habib Sugar Mills Limited

Report and Condensed Interim

Financial Statements for the Half Year ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

Contents

Company Information

2

Directors' Report

3

Independent Auditors' Review Report

5

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

6

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

7

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

9

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

10

Notes to the Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

11

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

20

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

21

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

22

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

23

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

24

Notes to the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

25

36

1

Company Information

Board of

Asghar D. Habib

Chairman

Directors

Murtaza Habib

Hasnain Habib

Farouq Habib Rahimtoola

Sohail Hussain Haji

Muhammad Salman Husain Chawala

Tyaba Muslim Habib

Chief Executive

Khursheed A. Jamal

Audit

Farouq Habib Rahimtoola

Chairman

Committee

Tyaba Muslim Habib

Member

Sohail Hussain Haji

Member

Human Resource &

Tyaba Muslim Habib

Chairperson

Remuneration Committee

Hasnain Habib

Member

Khursheed A. Jamal

Member

Chief Financial Officer

Amir Bashir Ahmed

Company Secretary

Imran Amin Virani

Registered Office

3rd Floor, Imperial Court,

Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road,

Karachi-75530

Phones

:

(+92-21) 35680036- 5 Lines

Fax

:

(+92-21) 35684086

E-mail

: sugar@habib.com

Mills

Sugar & Distillery Division

Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad

Phones

:

(+92-244)360751-5 Lines

Fax

:

(+92-244) 361314

Textile Division

D-140/B-1 Mangopir Road

S.I.T.E. Karachi-75700

Phones

:

(+92-21) 32571325, 32572119

Fax

:

(+92-21) 32572118

Bulk Storage

Terminal

60/1-B Oil Installation Area

Keamari Karachi-75620

Phones

:

(+92-21)32852003-4

Fax

:

(+92-21) 32852005

Bankers

Allied Bank Limited

Bank AL Habib Limited

First Women Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

United Bank Limited

Statutory Auditors

Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman

Chartered Accountants

Cost Auditors

Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Share Registrar

THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited

Plot No. C-32, Jami Commercial Street-2

D.H.A. Phase VII, Karachi - 755500

UAN

:

(+92-21)111-000-322

Phone

:

(+92-21)35310191-93

E-mail

:

stc@thk.com.pk

2

Directors' Report

Dear Members - Assalam-o-Alekum

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present you the unaudited consolidated and unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements duly reviewed by the auditors of the Company for the half year ended March 31, 2023. The Company has earned pre-tax profit of Rs. 1,008.56 million (2022: Rs. 905.71 million). The financial results of the Company for the half year are summarized below:

Financial Results

Half year ended

Variance

31 March 2023

31 March 2022

Rupees in Million

Profit before taxation

1,008.56

905.71

102.85

Less: Taxation

(160.00)

(165.00)

5.00

Profit after taxation

848.56

740.71

107.85

Add: Realized (loss)/gain on

sale of investments

(229.11)

33.29

(262.40)

Unappropriated profit brought forward

5.19

5.11

0.08

Unappropriated profit carried forward

624.64

779.11

(154.47)

Earnings per share - Basic and diluted - Rs.

5.66

4.94

0.72

Sugar Division

The crushing season 2022-23 commenced on November 29, 2022 and the plant operated upto February 26, 2023 for 89 days as against 125 days in the preceding season. Sugarcane crushed during the current season was 844,841 M. Tons with average sucrose recovery of 10.96 % and sugar production of 92,595 M. Tons as compared with sugarcane crushing of 1,126,516 M. Tons with average sucrose recovery of 10.61 % and sugar production of 119,531 M. Tons during the preceding season.

The Government of Sindh on November 23, 2022 issued a notification fixing the minimum sugarcane support price at Rs.302 per 40 kgs for the crushing season 2022 - 23 as against Rs.250 per 40 kgs for the crushing season 2021 - 2022. In addition, the sugar mills in Sindh are also required to pay quality premium at the rate of Re. 0.50 for every 0.1 percent sucrose recovery in excess of the bench mark of 8.7%.

The sugar division earned operating profit of Rs. 223.32 million (2022: Rs. 366.93 million). The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to higher cost of production on account of lower quantum of crushing and production.

Considering the surplus quantity of sugar in the Country, the Sugar advisory Board (SAB) in principal recommended the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to allow export of 500,000 M. Tons of sugar. The ECC in their meeting had allowed and approved export of 250,000 M. Tons in phases.

3

Thereafter, the Cane Commissioner-Sindh vide his letter dated January 25, 2023 allocated equal Quota of 2,500 M. Tons for export of sugar to each of the 32 operational sugar mills in Sindh (i.e., 80,000 M. tons representing Sindh's share of 32% out of total 250,000 M. Tons of export allowed by the ECC) without taking into account the crushing capacity of Sindh sugar mills.

The above allocation was challenged by certain sugar mills before the Sindh High Court who suspended the above allocation and declared the same as illegal and unlawful. Against the above order, the sugar mills preferred an appeal before the High Court who vide order dated March 9, 2023 allowed the quota of 1,500 M. Tons to each sugar mill till further orders/final outcome of the appeal. The Company exported 1,500 M. Tons of sugar in the month of April 2023 in accordance with the High Court's order.

Distillery Division

The ethanol production during the half year ended March 31, 2023 was 15,923 M. Tons (2022: 14,704 M. Tons). The division earned operating profit of Rs. 764.85 million

(2022: Rs. 327.88 million). The increase in the profit of Rs. 436.97 million during the half year was mainly due to better Ethanol selling prices in the international market and devaluation of Pakistani Rupee against foreign currencies.

The liquidified carbon dioxide (CO2) unit produced 4,501 M. Tons (2022: 3,134 M. Tons). The contribution of the unit is included in the profit of the division.

Textile Division

The division earned profit of Rs. 11.54 million during the half year under review (2022: loss of Rs. 6.32 million). The increase in profit was mainly attributable to better selling prices and devaluation of Pakistani Rupee against foreign currencies.

Trading Division

Trading division earned operating profit of Rs. 3.35 million (March 31, 2022: Rs. 0.97 million).

Acknowledgement

The Directors of the Company would like to thank all the staff, shareholders, financial institutions and other stakeholders of the Company for their continued support and cooperation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Khursheed A. Jamal

Murtaza Habib

Chief Executive

Director

Karachi: May 16, 2023

4

