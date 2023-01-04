Habib Sugar Mills : Transmission of the Annual Report for the year ended September 30, 2022

27

28

29

30

31

32

78

83

84

85

86

87

88

133

142

143

21

22

Contents

Company Information 2 Vision and Mission Statement 3 Code of Conduct 4 Notice of Annual General Meeting 6 Six years' review at a glance 10 Chairman Report 11 Directors' Report 12 Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies Code of Corporate Governance Regulations, 2019 19

Independent Auditors' Review Report on the Statement of Compliance contained in the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

Independent Auditors' Report on the Audit of the Unconsolidated Financial Statements

Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position

Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Unconsolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements

Independent Auditors' Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Pattern of Shareholding

Form of Proxy