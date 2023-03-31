Advanced search
    SAHOL   TRASAHOL91Q5

HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDING A.S.

(SAHOL)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-29
40.74 TRY   -1.74%
04:54aHaci Ömer Sabanci : 2022 Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Presentation
PU
03/10Haci Ömer Sabanci : Convenience Translation Into English Of Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For The Interim Period 1 January - 30 December 2022
PU
03/02Transcript : Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding A.S., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
Haci Ömer Sabanci : 2022 Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Presentation

03/31/2023 | 04:54am EDT
2022 ORDINARY GENERAL

ASSEMBLY MEETING

PRESENTATION

March 30, 2023

Agenda for the 2022 Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

  • 1. Opening and formation of the Meeting Council,

  • 2. Reading and discussion of the 2022 Annual Report of the Board of Directors,

  • 3. Reading the 2022 Auditor's Reports,

  • 4. Reading, discussion and approval of the 2022 Financial Statements,

  • 5. Release of the members of the Board of Directors with regard to the 2022 activities,

  • 6. Determining the use of the 2022 profit and rate of dividend to be distributed,

  • 7. Election of the members of the Board of Directors and determination of their terms of office

  • 8. Determination of monthly gross salaries payable to the members of the Board of Directors,

  • 9. Election of the Auditor and Group Auditor,

  • 10. Informing the General Assembly regarding the donations and grants made by the Company in 2022,

  • 11. Determination of the upper limit for donations to be made in 2023,

  • 12. Submission to the information and approval of the General Assembly the share buy-back program in effect,

  • 13. Granting permission to the Chairperson and the Members of the Board of Directors for the activities under the Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code.

Consolidated Net Income Growth Higher Than Combined Revenue and EBITDA

*Combined Revenue excludes Holding dividend income. Bank revenue = Interest income + commission income + capital markets gains/losses + net derivative gains/losses. Combined EBITDA excludes non-operational and non-recurring one-off items and IFRS16 impact in retail.

Historically High ROE and More Than Doubled Cash Flow

Non-bank ROEConsolidated ROE

2018

Bank ROE:

2019

*Excludes non-operational and non-recurring one-off items

Return on Equity (ROE)*

2020

2021

2022

*Excludes Financial Services, Banking & Other segment.

Solid Liquidity at the Holding Level and Consistent Deleveraging

2,6

2018

Holding Only - Net cash position (TL bn)

2019

3,1

2020

2021

2022

*Excludes Banking, net cash position of financial services, IFRS 16 impact; and non-operational and non-recurring one-off items in EBITDA

Disclaimer

Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 08:53:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 228 B 11 873 M 11 873 M
Net income 2023 24 493 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,80x
Yield 2023 3,90%
Capitalization 83 126 M 4 336 M 4 336 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 67 375
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 40,74 TRY
Average target price 53,86 TRY
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cenk Alper President, CEO & Executive Director
Burak Turgut Orhun President
Kivanc Zaimler President-Energy Group
Nusret Orhun Köstem Group President
Serafettin Karakis President-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDING A.S.-9.63%4 336
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.33%61 120
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%23 712
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.10%11 921
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.62%10 450
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.79%9 676
