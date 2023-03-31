Haci Ömer Sabanci : 2022 Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Presentation

1. Opening and formation of the Meeting Council,

2. Reading and discussion of the 2022 Annual Report of the Board of Directors,

3. Reading the 2022 Auditor's Reports,

4. Reading, discussion and approval of the 2022 Financial Statements,

5. Release of the members of the Board of Directors with regard to the 2022 activities,

6. Determining the use of the 2022 profit and rate of dividend to be distributed,

7. Election of the members of the Board of Directors and determination of their terms of office

8. Determination of monthly gross salaries payable to the members of the Board of Directors,

9. Election of the Auditor and Group Auditor,

10. Informing the General Assembly regarding the donations and grants made by the Company in 2022,

11. Determination of the upper limit for donations to be made in 2023,

12. Submission to the information and approval of the General Assembly the share buy-back program in effect,