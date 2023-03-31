Haci Ömer Sabanci : 2022 Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Presentation

2022 ORDINARY GENERAL
ASSEMBLY MEETING
PRESENTATION
March 30, 2023
Agenda for the 2022 Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
1. Opening and formation of the Meeting Council,
2. Reading and discussion of the 2022 Annual Report of the Board of Directors,
3. Reading the 2022 Auditor's Reports,
4. Reading, discussion and approval of the 2022 Financial Statements,
5. Release of the members of the Board of Directors with regard to the 2022 activities,
6. Determining the use of the 2022 profit and rate of dividend to be distributed,
7. Election of the members of the Board of Directors and determination of their terms of office
8. Determination of monthly gross salaries payable to the members of the Board of Directors,
9. Election of the Auditor and Group Auditor,
10. Informing the General Assembly regarding the donations and grants made by the Company in 2022,
11. Determination of the upper limit for donations to be made in 2023,
12. Submission to the information and approval of the General Assembly the share buy-back program in effect,
13. Granting permission to the Chairperson and the Members of the Board of Directors for the activities under the Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code.
Consolidated Net Income Growth Higher Than Combined Revenue and EBITDA
*Combined Revenue excludes Holding dividend income. Bank revenue = Interest income + commission income + capital markets gains/losses + net derivative gains/losses. Combined EBITDA excludes non-operational and non-recurring one-off items and IFRS16 impact in retail.
Historically High ROE and More Than Doubled Cash Flow
Non-bank ROEConsolidated ROE
Bank ROE:
2019
*Excludes non-operational and non-recurring one-off items
Return on Equity (ROE)*
2020
2021
2022
*Excludes Financial Services, Banking & Other segment.
Solid Liquidity at the Holding Level and Consistent Deleveraging
2018
Holding Only - Net cash position (TL bn)
2019
3,1
2020
2021
2022
*Excludes Banking, net cash position of financial services, IFRS 16 impact; and non-operational and non-recurring one-off items in EBITDA
Disclaimer
