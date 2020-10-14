Haci Omer Sabanci : Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition

consolidated financial statements once the

It is expected to have a positive effect on

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual

Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company

Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total

Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial

Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current

Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current

Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment

Upon the completion of registration procedures in

Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed

Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid Hayır (No) Obligation Arised? Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party - Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Hayır (No) Regulations? Relation with Counter Party if any - Agreement Signing Date if Exists - Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset Based on nominal value Did Valuation Report be Prepared? Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared) Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Initial capital of CSC BV is determined based on Prepared nominal value of shares Date and Number of Valuation Report - Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report - Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists - Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in - Accordance with Valuation Report

Explanations

As a part of Sabancı Group's long-term strategy to become the leading player in global white cement trade, a decision has been made to merge the financial power of our Company and the operational capability of our subsidiary Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Çimsa) under one roof abroad, to create a more efficient and financially strong platform.

Within the context of abovementioned purpose, our Board of Directors have resolved the followings in today's meeting:

To incorporate a company in the Netherlands under the trade name of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV (CSC BV) with 87,000,000 EUR equity capital, in which our Company will be holding 60% of the total equity shares while the remaining 40% to be held by Çimsa,

To participate in CSC BV as incorporator and to inject 52,200,000 EUR amount of capital in consideration for 52,200,000 shares of CSC BV.

Further developments will be made available to public.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.