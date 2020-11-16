Haci Omer Sabanci : Registration of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV

It is expected to have a positive effect on

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual

Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current

Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed

Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid Hayır (No) Obligation Arised? Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party - Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Hayır (No) Regulations? Relation with Counter Party if any - Agreement Signing Date if Exists - Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset Based on nominal value Did Valuation Report be Prepared? Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared) Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Initial capital of CSC BV is determined based on Prepared nominal value of shares Date and Number of Valuation Report - Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report - Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists - Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in - Accordance with Valuation Report Explanations

In our public disclosure dated 14.10.2020, it was announced that a decision has been made to incorporate a company in the Netherlands under the trade name of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV (CSC BV) with 87,000,000 EUR equity share capital, in which our Company will be holding 60% of the total equity shares while the remaining 40% to be held by our subsidiary Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

The incorporation procedures were completed and CSC BV has been officially registered by Netherlands Chamber of Commerce as of today, and the shares with 52,200,000 EUR nominal value that represent 60% of total equity share capital of CSC BV were issued on behalf of our Company.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.