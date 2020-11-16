Haci Omer Sabanci : Registration of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition
Summary
Registration of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV
Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition
Related Companies
[CIMSA]
Related Funds
[]
Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition
Update Notification Flag
Evet (Yes)
Correction Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
01.10.2020 , 14.10.2020
Postponed Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Announcement Content
Board Decision Date for Acquisition
14/10/2020
|
Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved
Yes
|
the Board Decision for Acquisition
Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired
Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV
Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose
Investing, trading, and distributing cement and
Shares were being Acquired
construction materials
Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset
87,000,000 EUR
Acquirement Way
Kuruluşta Edinim (Establishment)
Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed
16.11.2020
Acquisition Conditions
Peşin (Cash)
Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment
-
Nominal Value of Shares Acquired
52,200,000 EUR
Purchase Price Per Share
1 EUR
Total Purchasing Value
52,200,000 EUR
Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current
60
Financial Asset (%)
Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current
60
Financial Asset After Transaction (%)
Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial
60
Asset After Transaction (%)
Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total
Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company
0.09
(%)
Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual
0.79
Financial Statements of Company (%)
It is expected to have a positive effect on
|
Effects on Company Operations
consolidated financial statements once the
incorporation and restructuring is completed
Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?
Hayır (No)
Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid
Hayır (No)
Obligation Arised?
Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party
-
Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB
Hayır (No)
Regulations?
Relation with Counter Party if any
-
Agreement Signing Date if Exists
-
Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset
Based on nominal value
Did Valuation Report be Prepared?
Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared)
Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not
Initial capital of CSC BV is determined based on
nominal value of shares
Date and Number of Valuation Report
-
Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report
-
Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists
-
Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in
-
Accordance with Valuation Report
Explanations
In our public disclosure dated 14.10.2020, it was announced that a decision has been made to incorporate a company in the Netherlands under the trade name of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV (CSC BV) with 87,000,000 EUR equity share capital, in which our Company will be holding 60% of the total equity shares while the remaining 40% to be held by our subsidiary Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
The incorporation procedures were completed and CSC BV has been officially registered by Netherlands Chamber of Commerce as of today, and the shares with 52,200,000 EUR nominal value that represent 60% of total equity share capital of CSC BV were issued on behalf of our Company.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
