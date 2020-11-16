Log in
Haci Omer Sabanci : Registration of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV

11/16/2020 | 11:17am EST

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition

Summary

Registration of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV

Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition

Related Companies

[CIMSA]

Related Funds

[]

Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition

Update Notification Flag

Evet (Yes)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

01.10.2020 , 14.10.2020

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Board Decision Date for Acquisition

14/10/2020

Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved

Yes

the Board Decision for Acquisition

Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired

Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV

Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose

Investing, trading, and distributing cement and

Shares were being Acquired

construction materials

Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset

87,000,000 EUR

Acquirement Way

Kuruluşta Edinim (Establishment)

Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed

16.11.2020

Acquisition Conditions

Peşin (Cash)

Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment

-

Nominal Value of Shares Acquired

52,200,000 EUR

Purchase Price Per Share

1 EUR

Total Purchasing Value

52,200,000 EUR

Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current

60

Financial Asset (%)

Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current

60

Financial Asset After Transaction (%)

Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial

60

Asset After Transaction (%)

Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total

Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company

0.09

(%)

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual

0.79

Financial Statements of Company (%)

It is expected to have a positive effect on

Effects on Company Operations

consolidated financial statements once the

incorporation and restructuring is completed

Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?

Hayır (No)

Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid

Hayır (No)

Obligation Arised?

Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party

-

Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB

Hayır (No)

Regulations?

Relation with Counter Party if any

-

Agreement Signing Date if Exists

-

Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset

Based on nominal value

Did Valuation Report be Prepared?

Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared)

Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not

Initial capital of CSC BV is determined based on

Prepared

nominal value of shares

Date and Number of Valuation Report

-

Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report

-

Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists

-

Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in

-

Accordance with Valuation Report

Explanations

In our public disclosure dated 14.10.2020, it was announced that a decision has been made to incorporate a company in the Netherlands under the trade name of Cimsa Sabanci Cement BV (CSC BV) with 87,000,000 EUR equity share capital, in which our Company will be holding 60% of the total equity shares while the remaining 40% to be held by our subsidiary Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

The incorporation procedures were completed and CSC BV has been officially registered by Netherlands Chamber of Commerce as of today, and the shares with 52,200,000 EUR nominal value that represent 60% of total equity share capital of CSC BV were issued on behalf of our Company.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:16:05 UTC
