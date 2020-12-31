Haci Omer Sabanci : Shares Transaction Notification

Log in
HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş. Shares Transaction Notification

Notification on Sale of CarrefourSA Shares to Increase Free-Float Rate of CarrefourSA

Explanations

In our public disclosure statement dated 09.12.2020, it was announced that a resolution has been made to have CarrefourSA Carrefour Sabancı Ticaret Merkezi A.Ş. (CarrefourSA) shares with TRY 2,500,000 nominal value registered by Central Securities Depository for trading, and subsequently to sell these shares to third persons, in full or in part, in the secondary market and/or over-the-counter in order to increase free-float rate of CarrefourSA shares to 5% pursuant to the announcement of Istanbul Stock Exchange dated 17.09.2020.

The registration procedures were completed by Central Securities Depository as of 17.12.2020. On 31.12.2020, a total of 1,750,000 CarrefourSA shares were sold within a price range of TRY 71.80 - TRY 78.15 per share on Istanbul Stock Exchange by our Company. Following the transaction, our Company's share in CarrefourSA share capital occurred to be as 57.12%.

As a result, all shares with TRY 2,500,000 nominal value have been sold, and free float rate of CarrefourSA shares has been increased to above 5%.

In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure statement, Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 18:44:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 61 537 M 8 282 M 8 282 M
Net income 2020 3 742 M 504 M 504 M
Net Debt 2020 35 627 M 4 795 M 4 795 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,24x
Yield 2020 3,23%
Capitalization 23 342 M 3 169 M 3 142 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 61 585
Free-Float 64,8%
NameTitle
Cenk Alper President, CEO & Executive Director
Güler Sabanci Chairman
Baris Oran Chief Financial Officer
Erol Sabanci Vice Chairman
Sevil Sabanci Sabanci Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HACI OMER SABANCI HOLDING A.S.3 169
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.32%382 123
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.83%260 260
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.79%259 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.89%193 058
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.56%165 110
