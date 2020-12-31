Haci Omer Sabanci : Shares Transaction Notification

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş. Shares Transaction Notification
Notification on Sale of CarrefourSA Shares to Increase Free-Float Rate of CarrefourSA
In our public disclosure statement dated 09.12.2020, it was announced that a resolution has been made to have CarrefourSA Carrefour Sabancı Ticaret Merkezi A.Ş. (CarrefourSA) shares with TRY 2,500,000 nominal value registered by Central Securities Depository for trading, and subsequently to sell these shares to third persons, in full or in part, in the secondary market and/or over-the-counter in order to increase free-float rate of CarrefourSA shares to 5% pursuant to the announcement of Istanbul Stock Exchange dated 17.09.2020.
The registration procedures were completed by Central Securities Depository as of 17.12.2020. On 31.12.2020, a total of 1,750,000 CarrefourSA shares were sold within a price range of TRY 71.80 - TRY 78.15 per share on Istanbul Stock Exchange by our Company. Following the transaction, our Company's share in CarrefourSA share capital occurred to be as 57.12%.
As a result, all shares with TRY 2,500,000 nominal value have been sold, and free float rate of CarrefourSA shares has been increased to above 5%.
In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure statement, Turkish version shall prevail.
31/12/2020
|
|
1.750.000
|
1.750.000
|
74.738.465,33
|
72.988.465,33
|
% 58,49%
|
% 58,49
|
% 57,12%
|
% 57,12%
|
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
