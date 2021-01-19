Log in
HACI OMER SABANCI HOLDING A.S.

(SAHOL)
Haci Omer Sabanci : Shares Transaction Notification

01/19/2021 | 02:06am EST
In our public disclosure dated 04.12.2020, the memorandum of sale of shares that was prepared for the registration of Teknosa İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Teknosa) shares with TRY 11,310,508.61 nominal value which represent 10.28% of total share capital has been announced. In the same public disclosure, it has also been announced that proceeds from the sale of Teknosa shares will be used for subscribing to contemplated capital increase that is going to be executed by Teknosa.

The registration procedures were completed by Central Securities Depository as of 11.12.2020. On 25.12.2020, a total of 192,116 Teknosa shares were sold within a price range of TRY 11.47 - TRY 11.52 per share on Istanbul Stock Exchange by our Company. Following the transaction, our Company's share in Teknosa share capital occurred to be as 59.14%.

Teknosa shares with TRY 10,052,952.61 nominal value out of total shares with TRY 11,310,508.61 nominal value which are subject to memorandum of sale of shares has been remained in our portfolio as at 25.12.2020.

In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure statement, Turkish version shall prevail

Disclaimer

Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:05:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
