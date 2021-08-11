Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HAEMATO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAEK   DE000A289VV1

HAEMATO AG

(HAEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the same quarter last year.

08/11/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement 
HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the 
same quarter last year. 
11-Aug-2021 / 17:08 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
______________________________________________________________________________ 
HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the 
same quarter last year. Increase in revenue and profit expectation for 2021 
 
- HAEMATO continues to grow strongly: in the second quarter of 2021, preliminary consolidated revenue increased by 
around 41% to 77.6 million euros - after already growing by 22% in the first quarter of 2021. Preliminary half-year 
revenue for 2021 rose to 151.5 million euros, representing year-on-year growth of 31%. 
- Preliminary EBIT rose to 4.8 million euros in the second quarter of 2021 (previous year: 0.7 million euros), 
corresponding to an EBIT margin of 6.2% (previous year: 1.3%). 
- Preliminary Equity increased from 125.5 million euros to 148.0 million euros as of 30 June 2021. This corresponds to 
an equity ratio of 78.9 %. 
- The forecast for the current business year has been increased. For the year 2021, consolidated turnover of 280 
million to 300 million euros and EBIT of 9 million to 11 million euros are now expected. 
- Annual turnover in the range of 400 million euros is targeted by the end of 2023. 
Berlin, 11 August 2021 - HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000289VV1) continued its clear growth course in the second quarter and 
increased its (preliminary) turnover by 40.6 % to 77.6 million euros compared to the same quarter of the previous year 
(55.2 million euros). The specialist for medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies 
was able to increase earnings overproportionately at all levels. The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) rose to 
5.2 million euros (previous year: 1.1 million euros) and the operating result (EBIT) to 4.8 million euros (previous 
year: 0.7 million euros). 
For the first half of 2021, preliminary sales revenues thus add up to 151.5 million euros (previous year: 115.8 million 
euros), which corresponds to year-on-year growth of 31%. This revenue growth was achieved primarily by focusing on 
special pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases and products related to aesthetic medicine, as well as the sale of medical 
products from the "Diagnostics" segment (in particular Covid-19 rapid antigen test for self-administration by 
laypersons). 
Preliminary EBITDA for the first half of 2021 increased from 2.1 million euros to 8.0 million euros, and the EBITDA 
margin rose disproportionately from 2.0% to 6.7%. The preliminary operating result (EBIT) increased from 1.2 million 
euros to 7.2 million euros. Preliminary Earnings before tax (EBT) for the period January to June 2021 improved from 
-2.6 million euros in the previous year to 8.5 million euros. A major reason for the increase in earnings is the 
improvement in the gross margin, which increased from 7.8% (previous year) to 11.3% in the first half of 2021. The 
pre-tax result was also positively influenced by write-ups from the valuation of financial assets in the amount of 1.5 
million euros (previous year -3.4 million euros). 
As a result of the strong first half of 2021 and the order intake achieved so far, HAEMATO expects annual sales of 280 
to 300 million euros and EBIT of 9 to 11 million euros (previous guidance 260 to 290 million euros sales, 7 to 9 
million euros EBIT). The basis for the expected increase in EBIT in 2021 is the focus on higher-margin business areas 
and the expansion of the "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" product area, especially also for "Healthy Aging" patients. 
The half-year balance sheet and further information will be published in the interim report for the first half-year on 
31 August 2021. 
About HAEMATO: 
HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced specialty 
pharmaceuticals (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the 
development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". 
HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found 
at www.haemato.de 
Contact: 
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations 
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70 
ir@haemato.ag 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HAEMATO AG 
              Lilienthalstraße 5c 
              12529 Schönefeld 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79 
E-mail:       ir@haemato.ag 
Internet:     www.haemato.ag 
ISIN:         DE000A289VV1 
WKN:          A289VV 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225805 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225805 11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAEMATO AG 3.65% 28.5 Delayed Quote.19.13%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.69% 192.07 Delayed Quote.13.19%
All news about HAEMATO AG
11:09aDGAP-ADHOC : HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q..
DJ
06/01PRESS RELEASE : M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st quarter of 2021: su..
DJ
05/04HAEMATO : proposes dividend payment
PU
05/04HAEMATO : proposes dividend payment
EQ
05/04DGAP-ADHOC : HAEMATO AG proposes dividend payment
DJ
05/04HAEMATO AG Proposes Dividend Payment
CI
04/28PRESS RELEASE : MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary IFRS result 2020
DJ
04/21HAEMATO AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
03/30HAEMATO : successfully completes capital increase
PU
03/29HAEMATO : successfully completes capital increase
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 296 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2021 10,7 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3,01 M 3,53 M 3,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 5,45%
Capitalization 143 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
HAEMATO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Average target price 48,17 €
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Brenske Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion Braun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAEMATO AG19.13%168
MERCK KGAA32.53%94 816
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD46.17%36 372
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.25.62%17 182
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-27.81%8 290
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-13.97%5 910