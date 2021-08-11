DGAP-Adhoc : HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the same quarter last year. 11-Aug-2021 / 17:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ______________________________________________________________________________ HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the same quarter last year. Increase in revenue and profit expectation for 2021 - HAEMATO continues to grow strongly: in the second quarter of 2021, preliminary consolidated revenue increased by around 41% to 77.6 million euros - after already growing by 22% in the first quarter of 2021. Preliminary half-year revenue for 2021 rose to 151.5 million euros, representing year-on-year growth of 31%. - Preliminary EBIT rose to 4.8 million euros in the second quarter of 2021 (previous year: 0.7 million euros), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 6.2% (previous year: 1.3%). - Preliminary Equity increased from 125.5 million euros to 148.0 million euros as of 30 June 2021. This corresponds to an equity ratio of 78.9 %. - The forecast for the current business year has been increased. For the year 2021, consolidated turnover of 280 million to 300 million euros and EBIT of 9 million to 11 million euros are now expected. - Annual turnover in the range of 400 million euros is targeted by the end of 2023. Berlin, 11 August 2021 - HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000289VV1) continued its clear growth course in the second quarter and increased its (preliminary) turnover by 40.6 % to 77.6 million euros compared to the same quarter of the previous year (55.2 million euros). The specialist for medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies was able to increase earnings overproportionately at all levels. The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) rose to 5.2 million euros (previous year: 1.1 million euros) and the operating result (EBIT) to 4.8 million euros (previous year: 0.7 million euros). For the first half of 2021, preliminary sales revenues thus add up to 151.5 million euros (previous year: 115.8 million euros), which corresponds to year-on-year growth of 31%. This revenue growth was achieved primarily by focusing on special pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases and products related to aesthetic medicine, as well as the sale of medical products from the "Diagnostics" segment (in particular Covid-19 rapid antigen test for self-administration by laypersons). Preliminary EBITDA for the first half of 2021 increased from 2.1 million euros to 8.0 million euros, and the EBITDA margin rose disproportionately from 2.0% to 6.7%. The preliminary operating result (EBIT) increased from 1.2 million euros to 7.2 million euros. Preliminary Earnings before tax (EBT) for the period January to June 2021 improved from -2.6 million euros in the previous year to 8.5 million euros. A major reason for the increase in earnings is the improvement in the gross margin, which increased from 7.8% (previous year) to 11.3% in the first half of 2021. The pre-tax result was also positively influenced by write-ups from the valuation of financial assets in the amount of 1.5 million euros (previous year -3.4 million euros). As a result of the strong first half of 2021 and the order intake achieved so far, HAEMATO expects annual sales of 280 to 300 million euros and EBIT of 9 to 11 million euros (previous guidance 260 to 290 million euros sales, 7 to 9 million euros EBIT). The basis for the expected increase in EBIT in 2021 is the focus on higher-margin business areas and the expansion of the "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" product area, especially also for "Healthy Aging" patients. The half-year balance sheet and further information will be published in the interim report for the first half-year on 31 August 2021. About HAEMATO: HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at www.haemato.de Contact: HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70 ir@haemato.ag ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 