HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.20

05/16/2023 | 11:42am EDT
EQS-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Dividend
HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.20

16.05.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend of EUR 1.20

 Berlin, May 16, 2023 - At today's balance sheet meeting, the annual financial statements 2022 of HAEMATO AG, which were issued with an unqualified audit certificate, were adopted. The preliminary figures were confirmed. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share to the Annual General Meeting taking place in presence on July 18th 2023.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.

.Contact:

HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1634693

 
End of News EQS News Service

1634693  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
