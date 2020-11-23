DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

HAEMATO AG: The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR



23.11.2020 / 16:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





November 23, 2020



The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR.

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE000A289VV1), achieved IFRS group sales of EUR 59.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 (previous year: EUR 47.8 million). For the observed period from January to September 2020, sales totaled EUR 175.6 million (previous year: EUR 141.8 million). Sales were thus 23.8 % above sales in the first nine months of 2019. EBITDA is 3.1 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros).

Despite the pandemic, HAEMATO AG was able to largely maintain its business processes with numerous organizational measures and to guarantee a constant supply of goods to its customers.

As one of the leading providers of specialty pharmaceuticals, the HAEMATO Group benefits from competition in the primary healthcare market. The specialization in medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies leads us to expect a potential for growth in the future due to demographic development.

About HAEMATO:



HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing mar-kets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 2,286,715

Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

WKN: A289VV

Stock exchange code: HAEK

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag