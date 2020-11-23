Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HAEMATO AG    HAE   DE000A289VU3

HAEMATO AG

(HAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAEMATO AG: The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR

11/23/2020 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
HAEMATO AG: The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR

23.11.2020 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

November 23, 2020

The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR.

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE000A289VV1), achieved IFRS group sales of EUR 59.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 (previous year: EUR 47.8 million). For the observed period from January to September 2020, sales totaled EUR 175.6 million (previous year: EUR 141.8 million). Sales were thus 23.8 % above sales in the first nine months of 2019. EBITDA is 3.1 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros).

Despite the pandemic, HAEMATO AG was able to largely maintain its business processes with numerous organizational measures and to guarantee a constant supply of goods to its customers.

As one of the leading providers of specialty pharmaceuticals, the HAEMATO Group benefits from competition in the primary healthcare market. The specialization in medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies leads us to expect a potential for growth in the future due to demographic development.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing mar-kets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:
Subscribed capital: EUR 2,286,715
Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Stock exchange code: HAEK




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

23.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1150031

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150031  23.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150031&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about HAEMATO AG
10:17aHAEMATO AG : The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 ..
EQ
09/01HAEMATO : Notification concerning ordinary capital reduction
PU
08/24HAEMATO AG : Interim Report 2020
EQ
06/25HAEMATO AG : HAEMATO AG: The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board have agre..
EQ
06/10HAEMATO AG : MPH Health Care AG brings its shares in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken A..
EQ
05/27HAEMATO : AGM postponement
PU
05/27HAEMATO AG : Annual General Meeting postponement
EQ
05/18HAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results
PU
05/18HAEMATO AG : Results Q1 2020
EQ
04/21HAEMATO AG : appropriation of profits
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 225 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2020 -0,24 M -0,28 M -0,28 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -69,3x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 47,5 M 56,4 M 56,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
HAEMATO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,00 €
Last Close Price 20,80 €
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Zimdars Co-Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kracht Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion Braun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAEMATO AG-21.09%56
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-36.35%32 498
MCKESSON CORPORATION22.81%27 275
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.2.53%15 217
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.103.94%8 879
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.00%8 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ