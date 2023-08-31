EQS-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

HAEMATO AG publishes figures for the first half of 2023



31.08.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

HAEMATO AG publishes figures for the first half of 2023:



Increase in sales of more than 10% compared to the same period last year, further increase in EBIT margin and disproportionate increase in operating result



In the first half of 2023, preliminary IFRS consolidated revenue rose by a good 10 % to EUR 133.6 million compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 121.0 million).



The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) increased by around 13% from EUR 5.1 million to EUR 5.7 million.



The operating result (EBIT) increased by 20% to 5.3 million euros ((previous year 30.06.2022: EUR 4.4 million).



Equity increased by EUR 2.3 million to EUR 149.5 million.



Berlin, 31 August 2023 - HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1) has continued its profitable growth course in the new year and increased its revenue in the first half of 2023 by EUR 12.7 million compared to the same period in 2022 to EUR 133.64 million. This represents a growth in turnover of 10.5 % compared to the same period of the previous year.

The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) increased by 13.1% year-on-year from EUR 5.06 million to EUR 5.72 million in the first half of 2023. The operating result (EBIT) increased by EUR 872 thousand from EUR 4.39 million to EUR 5.26 million. The increase amounts to around 20% and results in particular from the further expansion of the profitable "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" business segment.

"We are continuing on a successful path of steadily improving our EBIT margin through consistent product management and the implementation of efficiency improvement programs. The EBIT margin was increased to 3.9% in the first half of 2023. This means that we have now reached exactly the value of 3.9% from the 2021 financial year, which was particularly influenced by the lucrative Corona test business. This is all the more remarkable in light of the fact that the legal framework conditions deteriorated this year. As of 1 January 2023, the manufacturer discounts for reimbursable medicines in Germany were raised from 7% to 12% until 31 December 2023 due to the SHI Financial Stabilization Act," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of HAEMATO AG.

The "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" segment continues to make a disproportionate contribution to the result and will be expanded in the future. Preparations for the approval of our own botulinum toxin for the European market are proceeding according to plan. CEO Attila Strauss explains: "The strategic project of obtaining our own approval for a botulinum toxin under our own name for the European market is on schedule. From today's perspective, we continue to expect the approval to be granted in 2025, assuming that the project proceeds as planned."

At this year's Annual General Meeting on 18 July in Berlin, the distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share was approved (previous year EUR 1.10 per share).

The company confirms its guidance for the 2023 financial year and continues to expect EBIT of EUR 6 to 8 million.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on the trading of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic emphasis on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag