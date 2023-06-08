Advanced search
    HAE   DE000A289VU3

HAEMATO AG

(HAE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-06-06
22.60 EUR    0.00%
05:36aHaemato : Earnings Report
PU
05/31Haemato Ag With A Strong Start Into The Year 2023 :   Revenue increase of over 25% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and disproportionate increase in the operating result
EQ
05/31Haemato : Q1 2023 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAEMATO : Earnings Report

06/08/2023 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Brief Overview

BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE HAEMATO

In the reporting period, HAEMATO AG generated sales of EUR 248.14 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the previous year (EUR 285.04 million). This decrease resulted from the decline in special effects in the Corona test business and further product portfolio optimization. The company was able to generate earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 8.29 million (previous year EUR 11.16 million).

The share price of HAEMATO AG was 17.20 euros as of 31 December 2022, which was around 28% lower than on 31 December 2021. By 28 February 2023, the share price had risen to 21.40 euros.

KEY FIGURES (IFRS) IN EUR

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Jan.-Dec. 2022

Jan.-Dec. 2021

Revenues

248,142

285,043

EBITDA

9,661

12,636

EBIT

8,295

11,161

Net profit for the period

8,193

6,534

Consolidated balance sheet

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Short-term assets

69,268

81,070

Long-term assets

107,302

100,940

Equity capital

147,168

144,726

Liabilities

29,401

37,284

Balance sheet total

176,570

182,010

Equity ratio

83.3%

79.5%

Dividend payment per share in EUR*

1.10

1.00

* per dividend-bearing share for the previous year

2

STOCK PERFORMANCE

IN THE FISCAL YEAR (XETRA)

EUR

30.00

27.50

25.00

22.50

20.00

17.50

15.00

12.50

10.00

30.12.2021

30.12.2022

28.02.2023

EUR

EUR

EUR

23.90

17.20

21.40

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

01

02

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

3

Table of Content

CONTENT OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2022

BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE HAEMATO AG

02

1.

COMPANYPROFILE

06

2.

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

10

3.

REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

12

4.

MANAGEMENT REPORT

16

4.1

Fundamentals of the Company

16

4.2

Economic Report

16

4.2.1

Macroeconomic, Industry-related

framework conditions

16

4.2.2

Business Development

20

4.2.3

Business Situation

22

4.2.3.1

Earnings Situation of the

HAEMATO Group (IFRS)

22

4.2.3.2

Financial Situation of the

HAEMATO Group (IFRS)

23

4.2.3.3

Net Assets of the HAEMATO Group

(IFRS)

24

4.2.3.4

Earnings Situation of HAEMATO AG

(HGB)

25

4.2.3.5

Financial Situation of HAEMATO AG

(HGB)

25

4.2.3.6

Net Assets of HAEMATO AG (HGB)

25

4.2.4 Financial Performance Indicators of the

HAEMATO Group (IFRS)

25

4.3

Forecast Report

26

4.4

Risk and Opportunities Report

28

4.4.1

Industry-Specific Risks

28

4.4.2

Profit-Oriented Risks

29

4.4.3

Financial Risks

29

4.4.4

Risk Management System

30

4.4.5

Opportunities Report

30

4.4.6

General Statement

31

4.5

Risk Reporting on the Use of

Financial Instruments

31

4.6

Report on Branches

31

4.7

Final Declaration Pursuant to § 312

Paragraph 3 AktG

31

5.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

32

5.1

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets

32

5.2

Consolidated Balance Sheet -

Equity & Liabilities

33

5.3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive

Income

34

5.4

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity....

35

5.5

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

36

6. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

38

6.1 Basis of Preparation of the

Financial Statements

38

6.1.1

Reporting Company

38

6.1.2

Accounting Principles

38

6.1.3 Functional and Reporting Currency

38

6.1.4 Changes in Significant Accounting

Policies

39

6.1.5

Consolidation Scope

39

6.1.6

Principles of Consolidation

40

6.1.7

Estimates and Assumptions

41

6.2 Notes to the Consolidated

Balance Sheet - Assets

42

6.2.1 Cash and Cash Equivalents

42

6.2.2

Trade Account Receivables

42

6.2.3

Inventories

42

6.2.4 Other short-term Financial Assets

43

6.2.5

Other short-term Assets

43

4

6.2.6

Income Tax Receivables

43

6.4.13

Earnings per Share

59

6.2.7

Intangible Assets

44

6.5

Notes to the Consolidated Cash Flow

6.2.8

Tangible Assets

46

Statement

60

6.2.9

Other long-term Financial Assets

49

6.6

Other Information

60

6.2.10

Other long-term Assets

49

6.6.1 Information on Members of the

6.3 Notes to the Consolidated Balance Sheet -

Corporate Bodies

60

Liabilities & Equity

50

6.6.2

Number of Employees

61

6.3.1

Short-term Accruals

50

6.6.3

Financial Instruments

61

6.3.2

Income Tax Liabilities

50

6.6.4 Management of Financial Risks

63

6.3.3

Trade Account Payables

51

6.6.5

Auditor's Fees

66

6.3.4

Leasing Liabilities

51

6.6.6 Related Persons and Companies

67

6.3.5

Other short-term Financial Liabilities

51

6.6.7 Events after the Balance Sheet

6.3.6

Short-term Liabilities

51

Reporting Date

67

6.3.7

Contractual and Refund Liabilities

52

6.7

Auditor's Report

68

6.3.8

Long-term Accruals

52

7.

FURTHER INFORMATION

72

6.3.9

Deferred Tax Assets and Deferred

Tax Liabilities

52

7.1

The Share

72

6.3.10

Equity

54

7.2

Financial Calendar

72

6.3.11

Contingent Liabilities

55

7.3

Glossary

73

6.4 Notes to the Statement of Comprehensive

7.4

Sources

74

Income

.................................................................

56

7.5

Imprint & Contact

75

6.4.1

Sales Revenues

57

6.4.2

Other Operating Income

57

6.4.3

Cost of Materials

57

6.4.4

Personnel Expenses

57

6.4.5

Other Operating Expenses

58

6.4.6

Depreciation

58

6.4.7

Income from Investments

58

6.4.8

Other Interest and Similar Income

58

6.4.9

Interest and Similar Expenses

58

6.4.10

Valuation of Financial Assets

59

6.4.11

Income from the Disposal of

Financial Assets

59

6.4.12

Taxes on Income and Earnings

59

5

Disclaimer

Haemato AG published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 09:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 249 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2023 6,20 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
Net cash 2023 16,5 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 118 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
HAEMATO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,60 €
Average target price 31,57 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Brenske Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Zimdars Member-Supervisory Board
Attila Strauss Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAEMATO AG31.40%126
MERCK KGAA-6.55%78 685
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-10.10%10 434
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.3.33%4 472
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG1.99%3 885
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-9.20%3 635
