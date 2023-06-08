HAEMATO : Earnings Report
Brief Overview
BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE HAEMATO
In the reporting period, HAEMATO AG generated sales of EUR 248.14 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the previous year (EUR 285.04 million). This decrease resulted from the decline in special effects in the Corona test business and further product portfolio optimization. The company was able to generate earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 8.29 million (previous year EUR 11.16 million).
The share price of HAEMATO AG was 17.20 euros as of 31 December 2022, which was around 28% lower than on 31 December 2021. By 28 February 2023, the share price had risen to 21.40 euros.
KEY FIGURES (IFRS) IN EUR
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Jan.-Dec. 2022
Jan.-Dec. 2021
Revenues
248,142
285,043
EBITDA
9,661
12,636
EBIT
8,295
11,161
Net profit for the period
8,193
6,534
Consolidated balance sheet
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Short-term assets
69,268
81,070
Long-term assets
107,302
100,940
Equity capital
147,168
144,726
Liabilities
29,401
37,284
Balance sheet total
176,570
182,010
Equity ratio
83.3%
79.5%
Dividend payment per share in EUR*
1.10
1.00
* per dividend-bearing share for the previous year
STOCK PERFORMANCE
IN THE FISCAL YEAR
(XETRA)
EUR
30.00
27.50
25.00
22.50
20.00
17.50
15.00
12.50
10.00
30.12.2021
30.12.2022
28.02.2023
EUR
EUR
EUR
23.90
17.20
21.40
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
01
02
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Table of Content
CONTENT OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2022
BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE HAEMATO AG
02
1.
COMPANYPROFILE
06
2.
LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
10
3.
REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
12
4.
MANAGEMENT REPORT
16
4.1
Fundamentals of the Company
16
4.2
Economic Report
16
4.2.1
Macroeconomic, Industry-related
framework conditions
16
4.2.2
Business Development
20
4.2.3
Business Situation
22
4.2.3.1
Earnings Situation of the
HAEMATO Group (IFRS)
22
4.2.3.2
Financial Situation of the
HAEMATO Group (IFRS)
23
4.2.3.3
Net Assets of the HAEMATO Group
(IFRS)
24
4.2.3.4
Earnings Situation of HAEMATO AG
(HGB)
25
4.2.3.5
Financial Situation of HAEMATO AG
(HGB)
25
4.2.3.6
Net Assets of HAEMATO AG (HGB)
25
4.2.4 Financial Performance Indicators of the
HAEMATO Group (IFRS)
25
4.3
Forecast Report
26
4.4
Risk and Opportunities Report
28
4.4.1
Industry-Specific Risks
28
4.4.2
Profit-Oriented Risks
29
4.4.3
Financial Risks
29
4.4.4
Risk Management System
30
4.4.5
Opportunities Report
30
4.4.6
General Statement
31
4.5
Risk Reporting on the Use of
Financial Instruments
31
4.6
Report on Branches
31
4.7
Final Declaration Pursuant to § 312
Paragraph 3 AktG
31
5.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
32
5.1
Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets
32
5.2
Consolidated Balance Sheet -
Equity & Liabilities
33
5.3
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive
Income
34
5.4
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity....
35
5.5
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
36
6. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
38
6.1 Basis of Preparation of the
Financial Statements
38
6.1.1
Reporting Company
38
6.1.2
Accounting Principles
38
6.1.3 Functional and Reporting Currency
38
6.1.4 Changes in Significant Accounting
Policies
39
6.1.5
Consolidation Scope
39
6.1.6
Principles of Consolidation
40
6.1.7
Estimates and Assumptions
41
6.2 Notes to the Consolidated
Balance Sheet - Assets
42
6.2.1 Cash and Cash Equivalents
42
6.2.2
Trade Account Receivables
42
6.2.3
Inventories
42
6.2.4 Other short-term Financial Assets
43
6.2.5
Other short-term Assets
43
6.2.6
Income Tax Receivables
43
6.4.13
Earnings per Share
59
6.2.7
Intangible Assets
44
6.5
Notes to the Consolidated Cash Flow
6.2.8
Tangible Assets
46
Statement
60
6.2.9
Other long-term Financial Assets
49
6.6
Other Information
60
6.2.10
Other long-term Assets
49
6.6.1 Information on Members of the
6.3 Notes to the Consolidated Balance Sheet -
Corporate Bodies
60
Liabilities & Equity
50
6.6.2
Number of Employees
61
6.3.1
Short-term Accruals
50
6.6.3
Financial Instruments
61
6.3.2
Income Tax Liabilities
50
6.6.4 Management of Financial Risks
63
6.3.3
Trade Account Payables
51
6.6.5
Auditor's Fees
66
6.3.4
Leasing Liabilities
51
6.6.6 Related Persons and Companies
67
6.3.5
Other short-term Financial Liabilities
51
6.6.7 Events after the Balance Sheet
6.3.6
Short-term Liabilities
51
Reporting Date
67
6.3.7
Contractual and Refund Liabilities
52
6.7
Auditor's Report
68
6.3.8
Long-term Accruals
52
7.
FURTHER INFORMATION
72
6.3.9
Deferred Tax Assets and Deferred
Tax Liabilities
52
7.1
The Share
72
6.3.10
Equity
54
7.2
Financial Calendar
72
6.3.11
Contingent Liabilities
55
7.3
Glossary
73
6.4 Notes to the Statement of Comprehensive
7.4
Sources
74
Income
.................................................................
56
7.5
Imprint & Contact
75
6.4.1
Sales Revenues
57
6.4.2
Other Operating Income
57
6.4.3
Cost of Materials
57
6.4.4
Personnel Expenses
57
6.4.5
Other Operating Expenses
58
6.4.6
Depreciation
58
6.4.7
Income from Investments
58
6.4.8
Other Interest and Similar Income
58
6.4.9
Interest and Similar Expenses
58
6.4.10
Valuation of Financial Assets
59
6.4.11
Income from the Disposal of
Financial Assets
59
6.4.12
Taxes on Income and Earnings
59
Disclaimer
Haemato AG published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 09:35:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAEMATO AG
Sales 2023
249 M
267 M
267 M
Net income 2023
6,20 M
6,64 M
6,64 M
Net cash 2023
16,5 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
P/E ratio 2023
20,0x
Yield 2023
2,30%
Capitalization
118 M
126 M
126 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,41x
EV / Sales 2024
0,36x
Nbr of Employees
54
Free-Float
99,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
22,60 €
Average target price
31,57 €
Spread / Average Target
39,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.