HAEMATO : Earnings Report

Brief Overview

BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE HAEMATO

In the reporting period, HAEMATO AG generated sales of EUR 248.14 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the previous year (EUR 285.04 million). This decrease resulted from the decline in special effects in the Corona test business and further product portfolio optimization. The company was able to generate earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 8.29 million (previous year EUR 11.16 million).

The share price of HAEMATO AG was 17.20 euros as of 31 December 2022, which was around 28% lower than on 31 December 2021. By 28 February 2023, the share price had risen to 21.40 euros.

KEY FIGURES (IFRS) IN EUR

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Jan.-Dec. 2022 Jan.-Dec. 2021 Revenues 248,142 285,043 EBITDA 9,661 12,636 EBIT 8,295 11,161 Net profit for the period 8,193 6,534 Consolidated balance sheet 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Short-term assets 69,268 81,070 Long-term assets 107,302 100,940 Equity capital 147,168 144,726 Liabilities 29,401 37,284 Balance sheet total 176,570 182,010 Equity ratio 83.3% 79.5% Dividend payment per share in EUR* 1.10 1.00

* per dividend-bearing share for the previous year