INTERIM REPORT

2023

Key Figures

KEY FIGURES HAEMATO AG

GROUP KEY FIGURES (IFRS) IN kEUR

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

01.01. - 30.06.2023

01.01. - 30.06.2022

Sales revenue

133,638

120,972

EBITDA

5,719

5,057

EBIT

5,258

4,387

Net profit for the period

2,281

863

Consolidated balance sheet

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

Short-term assets

77,314

69,268

Long-term assets

106,134

107,302

Equity

149,450

147,168

Liabilities

33,998

29,402

Balance sheet total

183,448

176,570

Equity ratio

81.5%

83.3%

Financial year 2022

Financial year 2021

Dividend payment *

1.20 €

1.10 €

Payment date

21.07.2023

15.07.2022

* per dividend-bearing share

2

Key Figures

XETRA

SHARE PERFORMANCE

HAEMATO AG

as of

30.06.2023

(Xetra)

EUR 23.20

EUR

30.00

27.50

25.00

24.10 €

22.50

20.00

17.50

15.00

12.50

10.00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023

3

KEY FACTS

2

Key target markets (DE, AT)

263,100

Medicinal products sold in 2022

511

Active drug licences

approx. 5,200

Regular customers in Germany

approx. 2,100 in Austria

Suppliers from 21European

countries

18

Years of experience (since 2005)

52 Employees*

(as of 30.06.2022: 76)

*without mini jobbers/ interns

2,430m2

Total area at Schönefeld site and Berlin-Bohnsdorf

4

CONTENT OF THE INTERIM REPORT 2023

1.

COMPANY PROFILE

06

2.

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

08

3.

GROUP INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

10

3.1

Economic environment

11

3.1.1

Overall economy

11

3.1.2

Pharmaceutical market

13

3.2

Economic situation

15

3.2.1

Net assets, financial position and earnings

15

situation

3.3

Outlook

17

4.

GROUP INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

19

STATEMENTS

4.1

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets

20

4.2

Consolidated Balance sheet - Liabilities

21

4.3

Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement

22

4.4

Consolidated Equity Change Account

23

4.5

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

24

5.

CONDENSED NOTES

25

5.1

General information

26

5.2

Accounting principles

26

5.3

Scope of consolidation

26

5.4

Selected notes to the consolidated

27

balance sheet

5.5

Contingent liabilities

29

5.6

Significant events a"er 30 June 2023

29

6.

FURTHER INFORMATION

30

6.1

The share

31

6.2

Financial calendar

31

6.3

Glossary

32

6.4

Sources

33

6.5

Imprint

34

5

