Haemato AG, previously Windsor AG, is a Germany-based pharmaceutical company. The Company trades and patent-free and patent-protected medicines and generic drugs with focus on oncology, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), neurology, rheumatology, urology, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases. The Company's main markets are Europe, North America and Japan. It also imports medicines from within the European Economic Area in form of parallel imports and re-imports. The Company's subsidiaries are Haemato Pharm GmbH, Heamato Med GmbH, Castell Pharma BV, Sanate GmbH and Heamato Asia Co Ltd. Customers can order medicine through phone, fax and e-mail, among others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals