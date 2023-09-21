INTERIM REPORT
2023
Key Figures
KEY FIGURES HAEMATO AG
GROUP KEY FIGURES (IFRS) IN kEUR
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account
01.01. - 30.06.2023
01.01. - 30.06.2022
Sales revenue
133,638
120,972
EBITDA
5,719
5,057
EBIT
5,258
4,387
Net profit for the period
2,281
863
Consolidated balance sheet
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Short-term assets
77,314
69,268
Long-term assets
106,134
107,302
Equity
149,450
147,168
Liabilities
33,998
29,402
Balance sheet total
183,448
176,570
Equity ratio
81.5%
83.3%
Financial year 2022
Financial year 2021
Dividend payment *
1.20 €
1.10 €
Payment date
21.07.2023
15.07.2022
* per dividend-bearing share
Key Figures
XETRA
SHARE PERFORMANCE
HAEMATO AG
as of
30.06.2023
(Xetra)
EUR 23.20
EUR
30.00
27.50
25.00
24.10 €
22.50
20.00
17.50
15.00
12.50
10.00
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023
KEY FACTS
2
Key target markets (DE, AT)
263,100
Medicinal products sold in 2022
511
Active drug licences
approx. 5,200
Regular customers in Germany
approx. 2,100 in Austria
Suppliers from 21European
countries
18
Years of experience (since 2005)
52 Employees*
(as of 30.06.2022: 76)
*without mini jobbers/ interns
2,430m2
Total area at Schönefeld site and Berlin-Bohnsdorf
CONTENT OF THE INTERIM REPORT 2023
1.
COMPANY PROFILE
06
2.
LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
08
3.
GROUP INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
10
3.1
Economic environment
11
3.1.1
Overall economy
11
3.1.2
Pharmaceutical market
13
3.2
Economic situation
15
3.2.1
Net assets, financial position and earnings
15
situation
3.3
Outlook
17
4.
GROUP INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
19
STATEMENTS
4.1
Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets
20
4.2
Consolidated Balance sheet - Liabilities
21
4.3
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
22
4.4
Consolidated Equity Change Account
23
4.5
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
24
5.
CONDENSED NOTES
25
5.1
General information
26
5.2
Accounting principles
26
5.3
Scope of consolidation
26
5.4
Selected notes to the consolidated
27
balance sheet
5.5
Contingent liabilities
29
5.6
Significant events a"er 30 June 2023
29
6.
FURTHER INFORMATION
30
6.1
The share
31
6.2
Financial calendar
31
6.3
Glossary
32
6.4
Sources
33
6.5
Imprint
34
