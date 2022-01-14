Log in
    HAE   DE000A289VU3

HAEMATO AG

(HAE)
HAEMATO distributes PCR point-of-care devices for effective containment of corona pandemic

01/14/2022 | 08:47am EST
DGAP-Media / 14.01.2022 / 14:45

HAEMATO distributes PCR point-of-care devices for effective containment of corona pandemic

Schönefeld, 13th January 2022 - With the current omicron wave, laboratories in Germany are facing a sharp increase in PCR testing. The evaluation capacities are pushing increasingly towards their limits, especially with regards to the new quarantine regulations.

HAEMATO PHARM GmbH ("HAEMATO"), a 100% subsidiary of HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000289VV1), has now added a high-end PCR point-of-care device to its portfolio. This device can perform a reliable RT (real-time)-PCR analysis within 45 minutes. HAEMATO already supplies numerous pharmacies, clinics and laboratories, thus reducing the workload of these facilities.

RT-PCR testing is the so-called gold standard among corona tests. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) can be used to reliably detect pathogens in a sample from the respiratory tract mucous membranes. As the RT-PCR devices offered by HAEMATO can be used on site (point-of-care), the long way from taking the sample to the analysing laboratory is saved. The entire process is thus considerably shortened and thus accelerated.

"In addition to our day-to-day business of supplying medicines, we are currently working non-stop to supply pharmacies, clinics, laboratories and public institutions with RT-PCR devices, rapid antigen tests and FFP2 masks," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of HAEMATO AG. Attila Strauss, Managing Director of HAEMATO PHARM GmbH added: "We recognised the potential overload in healthcare at an early stage and with the addition of the PCR Point-of-Care devices to our product portfolio, we are now in a position to make an important contribution to the battle against the Corona pandemic."

The PCR Point-of-Care devices as well as standard rapid antigen tests and FFP2 masks are available for order and immediate delivery via the website www.schnelltest-antigen.de.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced special pharmaceuticals (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology, and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at www.haemato.de.

Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag


End of Media Release

Issuer: HAEMATO AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

14.01.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1269035

 
End of News DGAP Media

1269035  14.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
