HAEMATO : publishes figures for Q2 2022

In the second quarter of 2022, preliminary IFRS consolidated revenues increased by around 22% to EUR 66.4 million compared to first quarter 2022.





EBIT in Q2/22 increased from EUR 2.0 million to EUR 2.4 million compared to Q1/22. The EBIT margin was further improved to 3.63% as a result of the operational optimisations.





Compared to the previous year, Group turnover for the first six months fell from EUR 151.5 million to EUR 121.0 million due to the further optimisation of the product portfolio and the absence of special effects from the extensive Corona test business of the previous year.





Group EBIT amounts to EUR 4.4 million as of 30.06.2022 (previous year 30.06.2021: EUR 7.2 million).



The equity ratio increases from 79.5% to 84.6% as of 30.06.2022.





The guidance for the current financial year is confirmed. EBIT of EUR 8 to 10 million is expected for 2022.

Berlin, 17. August 2022 - HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000289VV1) increased its revenue in the second quarter of 2022 by EUR 11.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2022 to EUR 66.4 million. The operating result (EBIT) increased from EUR 2.0 million to EUR 2.4 million in this period.

For the first half of 2022, the consolidated Group turnover (according to IFRS) amounts to EUR 121.0 millionThe turnover of the previous year's period (1st January to 30th June 2021) still included contracts before the initiated portfolio adjustment as well as one-time special effects from the Corona test business, which could not be repeated in this form in the current financial year. Compared to the first half of 2020, turnover was increased by 4.5%.

The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) for the first half of 2022 is EUR 5.1 million (previous year EUR 8.0 million). The operating result (EBIT) amounts to EUR 4.4 million (previous year EUR 7.2 million). Compared to the first half of 2020, EBIT has more than tripled.

"We are continuing on a good path of gradually improving our EBIT margin through consistent product management and implementation of the efficiency improvement programmes. Compared to the 2020 financial year, with an EBIT margin was 0.7%, we were able to increase and stabilise the EBIT margin in the first half of 2022 to 3.6%. We are thus moving towards the margin of 3.9% from the 2021 financial year, which was particularly influenced by the lucrative Corona test business," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of HAEMATO AG.

The new segment "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" contributed disproportionately to the result and will be further expanded in the future. Preparations for the approval of a proprietary botulinum toxin for the European market are proceeding according to plan.

Equity increased from EUR 144.7 million as of 31 December 2021 to EUR 145.6 million as of 30 June 2022. The equity ratio has increased from 79.5% to 84.6% and illustrates the healthy capital structure of the group.

The company confirms its guidance for the 2022 financial year and continues to expect EBIT of EUR 8 to 10 million.

The half-year results and further information will be published in the interim report for the first half of the year on 25 August 2022.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.

